2021 Football Season Statistics Recap
As we come up on the start of a new school year for the West Central Valley Wildcats, let’s take a look at season statistics for some of the sports teams from last year. We’ll start with the football team. In passing, the team was 14/51 on pass attempts, had a completion percentage of 27.5%, passed for 201 yards, and averaged 14.4 yards per completion. There was 1 passing touchdown, and a combined passing QB rating of 60.6.
ADM Fall Sports Practice Kicks Off Today
Adel-Desoto-Minburn athletics will be having their first official practices of the fall today, as Tiger athletes gear up for an exciting fall of 2022 season. Football, volleyball, and boys and girls cross country will all be practicing at various times today, with all hoping to make positive impacts to the season.
DCG Fall Athletics Kicks Off Practice Today
Dallas Center – Grimes fall athletics will be having their first practices of the season today, as they will be looking to make a positive mark on their portion of the season. Football had a rare losing record with a 3-6 mark in 2021, but will be returning some...
A Week Five Preview For Panorama Panthers Football
The preview of the upcoming season continues as we exam the week five matchup that has the Panorama Panthers football team hosting the Interstate 35 Roadrunners. Last season the Panthers headed to Truro to take on the Roadrunners in what turned into quite the matchup as the Panthers battled but ultimately fell short by a final score of 26-20 as a strong first quarter from the Roadrunners was tough to over come but the Panthers did rally in the fourth quarter putting up 14 points but fell just short.
Few seniors for Rams as practice begins
No two high school football seasons are alike, and that’s the case with the 2022 Greene County Rams. The ’21 Rams were led by a large group of seniors, and that team went 8-2 overall, including 5-0 in Class 2A District 8 to easily win the title, and was ranked as high as third in the polls.
Wildcat Statistics for 2021-22 Season: Part 15
As we finish looking at the stats recorded by the baseball players for the West Central Valley Wildcats today, we’ll start with junior Logan Jones. He played and started in all 29 of the team’s games, making it to the plate 84 times, recording 9 runs, and hitting 18 runs. Of those runs, 16 were singles and 2 were doubles, helping Jones tally 18 RBI’s. He was walked 11 times, hit by 5 pitches and reached on error 5 times.
Volleyball Rams have six homes dates in 2022
Greene County High School volleyball officially begins practice today. Head coach Chris Heisterkamp returns all but one of the key players from the 2021 team that went 16-13 overall, 4-3 in the Heart of Iowa Activities Conference, and had the first winning season in 10 years. The Rams will be...
One more day before official start date
Tomorrow is the first official date for Iowa high schools to begin practices for all Fall sports. Greene County sponsors football, volleyball, and cross-country this time of year. The Rams are coming off winning seasons in football and volleyball, and boys’s cross-country had their best campaign in some time in 2021. There were only two female runners for much of the cross-country season, which wasn’t enough to qualify for a team score.
AC/GC Youth Football Camp Gets Started Today
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center football has their annual youth football camp today and the enrollment has grown. The have 88 kids signed up to learn the fundamentals of Charger football which is an increase to prevous years. The camp will get going from 6 to 7pm today. The registration is still open with the fee of $30. Particpants do not need cleats or gloves, just a great attitude. The camp will also continue until tomorrow from 6 to 7:30pm. All camps will take place at Charger Stadium and for more information on how to sign visit the link here.
Reminder: Marty McGinn to Perform in Jefferson Tonight
A reminder that tonight is a free performance by a musical artist in Jefferson. Thomas Jefferson Gardens of Greene County is hosting its next Summer Concert Series with Jefferson native Marty McGinn. The 1999 Jefferson High School graduate recently moved from California to Minneapolis, Minnesota with his family. McGinn’s pseudonym is Art Elliot and as a songwriter, he won Best Song by Oakland Solo Artist Award from the inaugural Oaktown Music Festival for his original song “Earth Abides.”
Ryan Adam Hougham, 27, of Earlham
Funeral services for Ryan Adam Hougham, 27, of Earlham will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, August 12th at the Earlham Church of Christ. Burial will be at the Earlham Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-8 P.M. on Thursday, August 11th at the Johnson Family Funeral Home – Earlham Chapel. The family asks that casual attire be worn for the services. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Heat Advisory Issued for Later Today for Raccoon Valley Radio Area
Temperatures are once again expected to reach triple digits across the Raccoon Valley Radio listening area today. Weatherology Meteorologist Jennifer Wojcicki talks about what is in store for our area today. “We’ll get back into the upper 90s, right around about 98 degrees with sunny skies. That humidity is still...
Panorama Days Wraps Up 3 Days Of Celebrating Panora
The 2022 “Rollin Into” Panorama Days was held this past weekend. The three-day event started with a Bill Riley Talent Show on Friday. The sprout division winner went to Dawson Hinker for a solo performance but the state qualifier went to Hanna Depriest and Sophia Miller for a dance duet and the Senior division winner went to Libby Ashworth in Panora as a she performed a dace routine. On Saturday, the Annual Cutest Baby Contest took place. Emcee Amanda Creen tells Raccoon Valley Radio that they had 12 babies competing which makes it hard to judge.
Carnival Tickets Available For Presale For Dallas Center Fall Festival
For people planning to attend the Dallas Center Fall Festival later this month, they can now purchase presale carnival tickets to save some money. The Fall Festival will take place August 26th-27th and will feature plenty of activities including a carnival. In an effort to support the price of the carnival, presale tickets can be purchased at Dallas Center businesses including 10 tickets for $7.50.
Albert Sanford Shimer, 78, of Perry
Graveside services for Albert Sanford Shimer age 78 of Perry, will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery at Perry, IA on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Memorials will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Cruisin’ to the Square is Thursday in Jefferson
A popular event returns this Thursday to downtown Jefferson. Cruisin’ to the Square brings several cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors to the downtown square, which takes place from 4:30-7pm. Co-organizer Chuck Wenthold says they will block off the streets around the square at 1pm that day in preparation for the massive amounts of vehicles.
Ronald “Ron” Lee Benton, 72, of Guthrie Center, lowa
Funeral Services for Ronald “Ron” Lee Benton, 72, of Guthrie Center, lowa will be held Tuesday, August, 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church-Guthrie Center, lowa. Interment will be at the Union Cemetery in Guthrie Center, lowa. Visitation will be held Monday, August 8, 2022 from 5 – 7PM at the Event Center at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds – Guthrie Center, lowa. Online condolences may be left at twiggfuneralhome.com .
Perry School Board To Consider Teacher/Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Contract
The Perry School Board will consider approving the teacher/paraeducator registered apprenticeship contract at their regular meeting Monday. Also, the Board will consider approving Iowa Standards for School Leaders, 2022-23 Return to Learn manual, revisions of Board policies, 2022-23 staff handbooks and student activities handbook changes, and a Career Technical Education alternate pay scale proposal.
Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report 8/1-8/7
8-1-22 12:17 am Guthrie Center Fire, Panora Ambulance & Guthrie Co Deputy responded to a house fire in rural Guthrie Center. 12:24 am Panora Police & Guthrie Co Deputy responded to a family situation in rural Panora. 12:30 am Stuart Ambulance responded to a medical call in Casey. 1:07 am...
Dallas County To Honor William Wagner During Adel Sweet Corn Festival
This year celebrates 175 years of the city of Adel, and during this weekend’s Adel Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday the Dallas County Courthouse will be open for viewing. Supervisor Mark Hanson says because of the work that William Wagner did during an early phase of renovation of the Dallas County Courthouse along with various other ventures and contributions, he will be honored with a special event Friday at 4 p.m. that will coincide with that day being proclaimed William Wagner Day.
