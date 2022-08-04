Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Brooks Range, Northwestern Brooks Range by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County Including Shasta Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Siskiyou County Including Shasta Valley; Western Klamath National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280 AND 281 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280 AND 281 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Fire Weather Zone 280. The Scott Valley and sections of the McKinney Fire over higher terrain. This includes Fort Jones, Etna and Greenview. In Fire Weather Zone 281. The Shasta Valley and sections of the McKinney Fire over higher terrain. This includes Yreka, Hilt, Weed, Grenada and Montague. * Wind: South 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Humidity: As low as 9 percent. * Additional Details: The strongest winds will occur within the Shasta Valley around Weed and over higher terrain. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions will develop in the near future. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Hillsborough, Western And Central Hillsborough by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 03:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Hillsborough; Western And Central Hillsborough A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Hillsborough County through 245 PM EDT At 154 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Brookline, or 8 miles west of Nashua, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Nashua, Milford, Amherst, Hollis, Mason, Brookline, Hudson and Pelham. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Elko, Humboldt by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 15:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-06 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Elko; Humboldt The National Weather Service in Elko Nevada has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Humboldt County in northwestern Nevada Northwestern Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 345 PM PDT. * At 314 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 32 miles east of McDermitt, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Humboldt and northwestern Elko Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Target Area: Winnebago FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the following areas, Boone, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago Counties. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 631 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing very heavy rainfall. These thunderstorms will move across the advisory area early this morning. - These thunderstorms are producing 1 to 3 inches per hour, which will likely result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Dixon, Roscoe, Rochelle, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Amboy, Polo, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago and Davis Junction. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Grande Ronde Valley; John Day Basin; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Tornado Warning issued for Adams, Denver by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 15:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Adams; Denver The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Denver County in northeastern Colorado West central Adams County in northeastern Colorado * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 348 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Denver International Airport, or 14 miles northeast of Denver, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * This dangerous storm will be near Northeastern Commerce City around 400 PM MDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Heat Advisory issued for Barnstable, Central Middlesex County, Dukes, Eastern Essex by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 02:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Barnstable; Central Middlesex County; Dukes; Eastern Essex; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Northern Bristol; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 102. * WHERE...Northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of the Berkshires except for Nantucket, and all of Rhode Island except for Block Island. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Bristol, Russell, Scott, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: City of Bristol; Russell; Scott; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sullivan County in east Tennessee Northeastern Hawkins County in east Tennessee Northwestern Washington County in east Tennessee Southern Russell County in southwestern Virginia The City of Bristol in southwestern Virginia Southeastern Scott County in southwestern Virginia Washington County in southwestern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Bristol Va to near Bristol Tn to 7 miles southwest of Colonial Heights, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Abingdon, Lebanon, Gate City, Weber City, Spurgeon and Colonial Heights. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 50 and 75. Interstate 81 in Virginia between mile markers 1 and 25. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 08:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest; North Oregon Cascade Foothills VERY DRY AND HOT TODAY AWAY FROM THE COAST WITH INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS OVER THE CASCADES AND COLUMBIA GORGE BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW CONTINUES INTO THIS AFTERNOON .Offshore flow will maintain a hot and dry airmass over the region today, with east-northeast winds persisting in the Columbia River Gorge and surrounding parts of the Cascades into this afternoon. Thermal low pressure over the Willamette Valley this morning will shift to the Cascades this afternoon, allowing winds to diminish but also enhancing instability over the Cascades, potentially impacting the Cedar Creek and Potter wildfires. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 605, 607, AND 660 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills. * WINDS...East 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15-20 percent this afternoon, especially on exposed ridges. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 07:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS THE NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS THIS MORNING Fog developed around daybreak across the North Carolina mountains and foothills, and is becoming more widespread in the mountain river valleys. Expect visibility to be reduced to one-quarter mile or less in patchy dense fog through 10 am. If driving this morning, be prepared to encounter patches of dense fog. The visibility may be reduced very quickly. Use low beam headlights and fog lamps if you encounter dense fog.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greene; Hamblen; Hancock; Hawkins The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hawkins County in east Tennessee Hancock County in east Tennessee Northwestern Greene County in east Tennessee Northeastern Hamblen County in east Tennessee Lee County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Scott County in southwestern Virginia * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 438 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Hensley Store to 7 miles southeast of Russellville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Morristown, Rogersville, Sneedville, Jonesville, Bean Station, Surgoinsville, Pennington Gap, Russellville, Church Hill and Mosheim. This includes Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 14 and 39. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Oceana by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 04:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Oceana BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason and Oceana counties. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Saratoga, Southern Saratoga by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Southern Saratoga A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Saratoga County through 245 PM EDT At 215 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ballston Spa, or 7 miles southwest of Saratoga Springs, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause ponding of water on roadways. Locations impacted include Saratoga Springs, Ballston Spa, North Ballston Spa, Rock City Falls, Greenfield, Malta Ridge, Francis Corners, Milton Center, West Milton, Yaddo, Halls Corner, Mannings Cove, Cedar Bluffs, Eddy Corners, Riley Cove, North Milton, South Galway Corner, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Birchton. People attending Saratoga Race Course (Horses), and Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes Interstate 87 between exits 13S and 13N. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Radford, Montgomery, Pulaski by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 13:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Radford; Montgomery; Pulaski The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia The City of Radford in southwestern Virginia Central Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 128 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Radford, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blacksburg Christiansburg Radford Prices Fork Claytor Dam Fairlawn and Graysontown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Heat Advisory issued for Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Sullivan HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 degrees expected. * WHERE...In New York, Sullivan county. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne and Pike counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be located across lower elevations and urban areas this afternoon through early evening.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 06:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Monroe DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest North Carolina, central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The visibility will be a few hundred feet or less in spots, especially near area lakes and rivers.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fulton, La Porte, Marshall, Pulaski, Starke by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fulton; La Porte; Marshall; Pulaski; Starke The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pulaski County in northwestern Indiana Western Fulton County in north central Indiana Starke County in northwestern Indiana Southwestern Marshall County in north central Indiana Southwestern La Porte County in northwestern Indiana * Until 315 PM EDT/215 PM CDT/. * At 215 PM EDT/115 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dunns Bridge, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Knox, Winamac, North Judson, Culver, Francesville, Medaryville, Pulaski, Oak Grove, Ripley, Kewanna, Monterey, Leiters Ford, Lomax, Beardstown, Ober, English Lake, Denham, Hibbard and Clarks. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 15:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson; Whiteside EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 105 to 110. * WHERE...In Iowa, Jackson, Iowa, Johnson, Cedar and Clinton Counties. In Illinois, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll and Whiteside Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Cook, Lake, Northern Cook by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Central Cook; Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High waves of 5 to 8 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN...From this afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 12:08:00 Expires: 2022-08-09 09:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...North Central municipalities. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
