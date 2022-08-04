Effective: 2022-08-07 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Siskiyou County Including Shasta Valley; Western Klamath National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280 AND 281 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280 AND 281 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Fire Weather Zone 280. The Scott Valley and sections of the McKinney Fire over higher terrain. This includes Fort Jones, Etna and Greenview. In Fire Weather Zone 281. The Shasta Valley and sections of the McKinney Fire over higher terrain. This includes Yreka, Hilt, Weed, Grenada and Montague. * Wind: South 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Humidity: As low as 9 percent. * Additional Details: The strongest winds will occur within the Shasta Valley around Weed and over higher terrain. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions will develop in the near future. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO