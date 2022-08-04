Effective: 2022-08-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Oregon Cascades; Umpqua National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 617 AND 623 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM Monday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * Impacts: Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In Southwest OR...Eastern portion of Fire Weather Zone 617 east of Toketee Falls and the Northern portion of Fire Weather Zone 623, mainly north of Highway 62. * Wind: South 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, except outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could be 40 to 50 mph. * Thunderstorms: Thunderstorm activity will likely begin by mid-afternoon Monday with the most active period likely in the late afternoon and evening. Activity could linger at night and into Tuesday, shifting east and north with time. Storms will also become wetter by Tuesday. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO