Avnet (AVT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
AVT - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 10. The company's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21.2%. Avnet estimates fiscal fourth-quarter revenues in the range of $6 billion to $6.4 billion (mid-point...
HubSpot (HUBS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
HUBS - Free Report) reported relatively healthy second-quarter 2022 results, with both the bottom line and the top line surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, driven by strong product innovation and a deep understanding of its customers’ requirements. The company’s strategic priority is to deliver a world-class front-office platform by investing in anchor hubs and innovating new emerging hubs. The company continues to expand its app ecosystem, with its integration catalog growing nearly 40% year over year. HubSpot also remains focused on becoming a leading CRM platform provider in the near future. The solid quarterly performance was reflected in share price appreciation post earnings release.
Viatris' (VTRS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
VTRS - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 88 cents per share in the second quarter of 2022, easily beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 98 cents. Total revenues came in at $4.12 billion, down 10% year over year....
3 Service Firms Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
The Zacks Business Services sector is expected to have performed well in the April-June quarter of 2022, backed by a solid demand environment, driven by strength in manufacturing and service activities. However, continued supply-chain disruptions, inflationary pressure and labor market constraints are likely to have remained as headwinds. Per the...
Beat the Market Like Zacks: Procter & Gamble (PG), Intuit (INTU), Fastenal (FAST) in Focus
Two of the three most widely followed indexes closed in the green last week, continuing the recovery, which started last month. The tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 advanced 2.2% and 0.4%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% for the week. Rising inflation, the continued geopolitical crisis...
Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Miss Mark
CSII - Free Report) reported a loss of 25 cents per share for fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 compared with a loss of 14 cents in the prior-year period. The reported loss was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 22 cents. Our projection of Q4 loss per share...
Centennial (CDEV) Rises 3% on Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat
CDEV - Free Report) stock price rose 3% since it reported strong second-quarter results on Aug 3. Centennial Resource’s second-quarter adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago profit of 2 cents per share. Quarterly...
Northern Oil (NOG) Q2 Earnings & Sales Outperform Estimates
NOG - Free Report) , the independent oil and gas producer, reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57, primarily attributable to greater net production and much higher commodity prices compared with the last quarter. Moreover, the bottom line improved considerably from the year-ago profit of 92 cents.
Papa John's (PZZA) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Stock Down
PZZA - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined. Following the results, the company’s shares dropped nearly 3% during trading hours on Aug 4. Negative...
Iovance (IOVA) Q2 Earnings Miss, Lifileucel BLA on Track
IOVA - Free Report) incurred a loss of 63 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 60 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 53 cents. Without any marketed product and revenue-generating collaboration, the company did not record any revenues...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 8th
CLH - Free Report) : This provider of environmental and industrial services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.2% over the last 60 days. Clean Harbors, Inc. Price and Consensus. Clean Harbors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clean Harbors, Inc. Quote.
What's in Store for American International's (AIG) Q2 Earnings?
AIG - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 8, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American International’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.23 per share, which indicates a decline of 19.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Meanwhile, our estimate suggests earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 in the to-be-reported quarter.
Toyota (TM) Q1 Earnings Beat, FY23 Revenues View Lifted
TM - Free Report) posted fiscal first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $4.14 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.77 on higher-than-expected revenues. The bottom line, however, declined from the year-ago earnings of $5.87 a share amid chip woes and supply chain disruptions aggravated by the Russia-Ukraine war. Consolidated revenues came in at $65,543 million, beating the consensus mark of $63,653 million but contracting 9.5% year over year.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates (Revised)
ICPT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.68 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.53. This compares to loss of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
WESCO (WCC) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
WCC - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.19 per share, reflecting year-over-year growth of 59%. Also, the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.9%. The company reported quarterly net sales of $5.48 billion, up 19% year over year. Also, the figure beat the Zacks Consensus...
MasTec (MTZ) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this utility contractor would post...
Amicus (FOLD) Q2 Earnings Beat, Galafold Sales Miss Estimates
FOLD - Free Report) reported a loss of 21 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 23 cents. The company had reported an adjusted loss of 19 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues increased 4.3% year over year to...
Post Holdings (POST) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Mark, Rise Y/Y
POST - Free Report) reported robust third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top and the bottom line improved year over year and came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflect solid pricing actions across the business and the recovery of volume demand in the Foodservice segment, mitigated by raw...
Consolidated Edison's (ED) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y
ED - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents by 10.3%. The bottom line improved 20.8% from 53 cents in the prior-year quarter. Barring one-time adjustments, the company posted GAAP earnings of 72 cents per share...
Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Q2 Earnings Top, Gross Margin Down
MYGN - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 4 cents in the second quarter of 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an adjusted EPS of 2 cents. However, the metric plunged 66.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 12 cents. The quarter’s adjustments exclude certain...
