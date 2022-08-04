ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston's Days-Long Heat Emergency Begins: ‘Hottest Day Ever'

By Staff Reports
NECN
 4 days ago
NECN

Boston Residents Strive to Stay Cool Amid Heat Wave

Despite near-record temperatures amid dangerous humidity as a heat wave continues to hammer the Boston area, the only two pools in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood are closed on Sunday. Former Boston City Councilor at-large candidate Domingos DaRosa is among those calling on Mayor Michelle Wu to open the public...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

City of Boston extends heat emergency again, majority of Massachusetts remains under heat advisory

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has extended the city's current heat emergency through Tuesday due to high heat and humidity. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Tuesday, we’re extending the heat emergency to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are safe,” Wu said. “As we continue to see intense heat impact our region, It is clear that a changing climate is a big risk to our health and communities right now. I encourage residents to continue to utilize our cooling centers and splash pads, and to check on your neighbors.”
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Extends Heat Emergency Through Monday

Dangerously high temperatures on Sunday won’t be subsiding much, if at all, to begin the workweek. As such, the city of Boston has extended its heat emergency through Monday, Mayor Michelle Wu’s office announced. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Monday,...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Heat Wave Continues In Boston

Heat and humidity refuse to let go. Record temperatures were prominent in the region yesterday and today is another scorcher, with temps back in the mid 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. The record in Boston is 98, set back in 1924. The oppressive heat does not want to release its grip, with a heat advisory now extended through Monday at 8 p.m.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

This storm was not messing around

Joan was at Nahant Beach this afternon when the storm showed up and just burst right over her head. She managed to get a couple of good shots "just before we grabbed our stuff and made a mad dash for the car." Chelsea Scanner watched the storm advance from Chelsea,...
EVERETT, MA
universalhub.com

Baby wheel in Dorchester Bay

You really need spell checking and proof reading before you post. Seriously multiple articles has had many errors in simple spelling, like the article about the baby wheel, it's whale, just look before you settle for what it say and you might have a chance at writing articles that people read for news, rather than to make fun of you.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Storms cut power for thousands of Mass. households

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state. In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages. “When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said...
MEDFORD, MA
NECN

Dine Out Boston Underway at Restaurants Across the Area

Dine Out Boston is now underway, giving diners in the Hub a chance to try out a new restaurant or two for a special price. The event kicked off Sunday, and will run through Aug. 20, with eateries across Greater Boston offering menus for lunch and dinner. Each restaurant chooses...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

It's so hot in Massachusetts, you can cook cookies outside

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Temperatures at Boston’s Logan International Airport hit a daily record Thursday as the National Weather Service warned of severe drought conditions throughout most of coastal New England. The temperature at the airport reached 98 degrees, a record for Boston on August 4, according to the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

From small Salem shop to every major sports venue in the state

Sal’s Pizza signed a deal to become the official pizza of the Patriots and Revolution, joining their agreements with the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. Starting this month, Sal’s Pizza is now the official pizza of the New England Patriots and Revolution. Their new sponsorship deal makes them...
SALEM, NH
NECN

“Microburst” Thunderstorm Rips Through Medford Mass., Knocks Trees Over

Residents of Medford, Massachusetts say a "microburst" thunderstorm ripped through the town Sunday evening around 7:30 p.m., knocking over trees and knocking out power to homes in the town. In the streets of Medford, members of the town public works department are cleaning up broken branches and removing broken-down tree...
MEDFORD, MA
MassLive.com

22-year-old Massachusetts man John ‘Jack’ Murphy dies, struck by lightning hiking in Wyoming

A 22-year-old Boston man who was killed by a lightning strike while hiking in Wyoming last week was identified by his family. John “Jack” Murphy was on a Wilderness First Responder expedition in the Absaroka Mountains in the northwestern part of the state with the National Outdoor Leadership School when he was struck on Aug. 2, according to the school. He went into cardiac arrest and died at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor

NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Enjoy a feast this August in the North End

The City of Boston has long been culturally diverse, with many different neighborhoods that celebrate the ethnicity of the immigrants that originally settled there. Boston’s South Boston is famous for their festive St. Patrick's Day celebration, as is the Chinatown neighborhood for their elaborate Chinese New Year’s celebration.
BOSTON, MA

