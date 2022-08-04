Leeds vs Wolves: How to watch on TV, live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions

Read on www.90min.com
90min writers predict the 2022/23 Premier League table
Erik ten Hag laments Man Utd's performance in defeat to Brighton
Twitter reacts as Brighton take 2-0 lead in Erik ten Hag's first Premier League game
Everton 0-1 Chelsea: Player ratings as Jorginho penalty sinks Toffees
Match report and player ratings from Everton's Premier League meeting with Chelsea
Leicester City 2-2 Brentford: Bees secure comeback draw at King Power Stadium
Brentford fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Leicester City on Sunday.
Erik ten Hag admits being surprised by Brighton tactics
Erik ten Hag was surprised by Brighton's tactics in Man Utd defeat, but Graham Potter knew what to expect.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 1
The best goals from week 1 of the 2022/23 Premier League.
Pep Guardiola insists that winning the Champions League is not an obsession
Pep Guardiola says his pursuit of Champions League glory with Man City is not an obsession.
Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa: Cherries mark Premier League return with a win
Bournemouth won 2-0 against Aston Villa on opening weekend of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Benjamin Sesko set to join RB Leipzig in 2023
Benjamin Sesko is close to agreeing a move to RB Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg.
Graham Potter says Brighton weren't surprised by Erik ten Hag's team selection
Graham Potter says Brighton weren't surprised by Erik ten Hag's team selection.
West Ham 0-2 Man City: Player ratings as Haaland brace downs Hammers
Player ratings from Man City's 2-0 win at West Ham.
Neto joins Bournemouth on 12-month deal
Neto has left Barcelona to join Bournemouth, signing a 12-month contract with the Premier League side.
Premier League done deals: Every 2022/23 summer transfer
Every confirmed Premier League done during the 2022 summer transfer window.
