FEMA opens mobile application site in Floyd County

Read on www.wymt.com
Related
wymt.com
Owsley County eligible for FEMA assistance
OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA announced today that people in Owsley County can apply for individual assistance following last week’s severe flooding. Both individuals and households can apply for FEMA’s Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs, and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.
wymt.com
Leslie, Magoffin, Martin and Whitley Counties eligible for FEMA assistance
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - More counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after devastating flooding last week. People in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin and Whitley Counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance. This may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and other uninsured disaster-related needs. These counties join Breathitt, Clay,...
wymt.com
Small Business Administration responds to Eastern Ky. flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Associate Administrator of The Small Business Administration (SBA), Francisco Sanchez, got a first hand look at the devastation left behind from flooding in Perry and Knott counties.. ”[There] is actually a lot of resilience, and a lot of pride in this community,” he said. “I...
wymt.com
Teamsters deliver flood relief to the mountains
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Teamsters are the county’s largest labor union and represent workers in several fields ranging from trucking to farming. On Saturday, Teamster trucks from across the nation dropped off supplies in Floyd County. Lexington Teamster Local #651 President James Brant said trucks from Boston,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Many flood victims in Breathitt County still waiting for federal help
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Kentuckians have lost everything they own after last week’s deadly flash flooding. The recovery process will take months, if not a year or more. Right now, families are faced with the daunting task of cleaning up, and waiting for federal help to rebuild.
wymt.com
‘It’s going to be a marathon:’ Breathitt Countians working to rebuild after flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY Ky. (WKYT) - Twelve Kentucky counties have now been approved for individual FEMA assistance. On Thursday, Governor Beshear was pushing for more counties to qualify. Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher, Clay, Floyd, Pike, Owsley, Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, and Whitley all qualify now. Cleanup and recovery in those communities will take a year or more.
wymt.com
Floyd County Community Center serves nearly 100 per day, housing ‘28 to 35′ people put out of their homes
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following record-breaking floods, the Floyd County Community Center immediately opened its doors to help those affected. More than a week later, folks are still flowing into the center for assistance. At the community center, folks can find supplies and food, but also other services such...
wymt.com
Breathitt County Schools opening date delayed due to flooding
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in Breathitt County will be going back to school a little later due to the recent historic flooding. During a special called school board meeting on Friday, board members voted to delay the first day of classes until August 29th. Officials say they will review...
RELATED PEOPLE
wymt.com
Locals in Letcher County trying to save their homes after the flood
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Mud has covered the ground inside and out in Letcher County, after flood water left destruction behind for homeowners to clean up. “As you can see, this is the mud and sludge. We have a refrigerator that you don’t want to go through that’s turned completely upside down,” Charlotte Breeding, a flood victim in Isom, said pointing at mud in her garage.
wymt.com
‘This is by far the worst destruction I have ever seen’: Cleanup continues in Letcher County
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Baptist Relief is a faith-based organization that helps people recover from disasters around the world, but, on Thursday, crews were helping people in Letcher County. Volunteers help people after damaging hurricanes, tornadoes and major floods, and they are used to seeing damage and destruction.
wymt.com
Letcher County firefighter recounts flood survival experience
JEREMIAH, Ky. (WYMT) - Bouncing around like an air hockey puck is how Wallace “Spanky” Bolling Jr., the Letcher County Volunteer Fire Dept. chief, described his experience in the flood. Bolling had left his house to check on the fire station and then got trapped by the water....
wymt.com
Hazard community members create long-term donation drop off and pickup site for flood relief donations
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - To create a more long-term drop off and pickup site for flood relief donations, several community members have helped to transform the old J.C. Penney’s building in Hazard into a one-stop shop for flood victims. Offering anything from hygiene items to pet supplies, the old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
Emergency management officials on high alert after Ky. flooding; more rain on the way
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Just one week after deadly flash floods in eastern Kentucky, more rain and potential flash flooding is headed toward the region. “It’s been two steps forward, three steps back,” said Tim England, emergency management director in Boyd County. Boyd County was spared from...
wymt.com
Health experts go ‘off road’ to deliver supplies to flood-impacted areas
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Doctors and nurses from ARH left the Whitesburg location on Friday to head out into the community on ATVs to help in anyway they could. Outside in the community is where doctor Scott Harrison and other ARH employees said they needed to be, and Friday that was exactly where they were.
wymt.com
Commentary - Appalachian Strong: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The past eight days have been some of the most difficult this region has faced in recent history. Communities have been devastated by the loss of homes, businesses, and unfortunately, 37 family and friends. In this commentary, WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton reflects...
wymt.com
Floyd County restaurant reopens, helps community in time of need
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Garrett Fountain has officially reopened following severe damage to the restaurant due to flood waters. Owners Amber and Aaron Sparkman opened the restaurant Friday at 11 a.m. and locals were already lined up for their first Fountain pizza in more than a week. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
Clay County Schools delaying start date
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Schools will delay their start date by one week because of the recent flooding. Staff will report to school on Monday, August 15. The first day for students will be on Thursday, August 18.
wymt.com
Alice Lloyd College offering early move-in for students affected by EKY flooding
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with another Eastern Kentucky college are offering early move-in for students affected by the recent flooding. Starting Monday, August 8th, students at Alice Lloyd College can move into on-campus housing. Those interested can contact Student Services at 606-368-6120 or marylougayheart@alc.edu to request early move-in...
wymt.com
Churches across the area come together to serve Perry County flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -The House of Refuge Church has given out donations to people affected by flooding for the past week. “We started this with just $20. It was on our heart, and we just felt led to kind of come down here, make meals, and just deliver them in this community. And then it just stared growing,” said Ashley Lowry, the House of Refuge pastor’s wife.
wymt.com
2022 Breathitt County Honey Festival canceled
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Organizers with the 2022 Breathitt County Honey Festival said all events have been canceled, except the scheduled football games. Organizers said vendors that filled out applications and paid a fee for the festival will be contacted and reimbursed. “This was a very hard decision for the...
Comments / 0