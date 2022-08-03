ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

FEMA opens mobile application site in Floyd County

By Emily Bennett
 3 days ago
wymt.com

Owsley County eligible for FEMA assistance

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA announced today that people in Owsley County can apply for individual assistance following last week’s severe flooding. Both individuals and households can apply for FEMA’s Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs, and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.
OWSLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Leslie, Magoffin, Martin and Whitley Counties eligible for FEMA assistance

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - More counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after devastating flooding last week. People in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin and Whitley Counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance. This may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and other uninsured disaster-related needs. These counties join Breathitt, Clay,...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Small Business Administration responds to Eastern Ky. flooding

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Associate Administrator of The Small Business Administration (SBA), Francisco Sanchez, got a first hand look at the devastation left behind from flooding in Perry and Knott counties.. ”[There] is actually a lot of resilience, and a lot of pride in this community,” he said. “I...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Teamsters deliver flood relief to the mountains

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Teamsters are the county’s largest labor union and represent workers in several fields ranging from trucking to farming. On Saturday, Teamster trucks from across the nation dropped off supplies in Floyd County. Lexington Teamster Local #651 President James Brant said trucks from Boston,...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

‘It’s going to be a marathon:’ Breathitt Countians working to rebuild after flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY Ky. (WKYT) - Twelve Kentucky counties have now been approved for individual FEMA assistance. On Thursday, Governor Beshear was pushing for more counties to qualify. Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher, Clay, Floyd, Pike, Owsley, Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, and Whitley all qualify now. Cleanup and recovery in those communities will take a year or more.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Breathitt County Schools opening date delayed due to flooding

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in Breathitt County will be going back to school a little later due to the recent historic flooding. During a special called school board meeting on Friday, board members voted to delay the first day of classes until August 29th. Officials say they will review...
JACKSON, KY
wymt.com

Locals in Letcher County trying to save their homes after the flood

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Mud has covered the ground inside and out in Letcher County, after flood water left destruction behind for homeowners to clean up. “As you can see, this is the mud and sludge. We have a refrigerator that you don’t want to go through that’s turned completely upside down,” Charlotte Breeding, a flood victim in Isom, said pointing at mud in her garage.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Letcher County firefighter recounts flood survival experience

JEREMIAH, Ky. (WYMT) - Bouncing around like an air hockey puck is how Wallace “Spanky” Bolling Jr., the Letcher County Volunteer Fire Dept. chief, described his experience in the flood. Bolling had left his house to check on the fire station and then got trapped by the water....
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Commentary - Appalachian Strong: Neighbors Helping Neighbors

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The past eight days have been some of the most difficult this region has faced in recent history. Communities have been devastated by the loss of homes, businesses, and unfortunately, 37 family and friends. In this commentary, WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton reflects...
ENVIRONMENT
wymt.com

Floyd County restaurant reopens, helps community in time of need

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Garrett Fountain has officially reopened following severe damage to the restaurant due to flood waters. Owners Amber and Aaron Sparkman opened the restaurant Friday at 11 a.m. and locals were already lined up for their first Fountain pizza in more than a week. The...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Clay County Schools delaying start date

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Schools will delay their start date by one week because of the recent flooding. Staff will report to school on Monday, August 15. The first day for students will be on Thursday, August 18.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Alice Lloyd College offering early move-in for students affected by EKY flooding

PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with another Eastern Kentucky college are offering early move-in for students affected by the recent flooding. Starting Monday, August 8th, students at Alice Lloyd College can move into on-campus housing. Those interested can contact Student Services at 606-368-6120 or marylougayheart@alc.edu to request early move-in...
PIPPA PASSES, KY
wymt.com

Churches across the area come together to serve Perry County flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -The House of Refuge Church has given out donations to people affected by flooding for the past week. “We started this with just $20. It was on our heart, and we just felt led to kind of come down here, make meals, and just deliver them in this community. And then it just stared growing,” said Ashley Lowry, the House of Refuge pastor’s wife.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

2022 Breathitt County Honey Festival canceled

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Organizers with the 2022 Breathitt County Honey Festival said all events have been canceled, except the scheduled football games. Organizers said vendors that filled out applications and paid a fee for the festival will be contacted and reimbursed. “This was a very hard decision for the...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY

