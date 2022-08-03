Jonathan White A House Built by Slaves CSPAN August 3, 2022 3:54pm-4:54pm EDT

Read on archive.org
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Josh Hawley claims humiliating footage of him fleeing mob he ‘riled up’ has helped his fundraising
Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, who was widely mocked last week when footage showed him fleeing through the Capitol from the mob he’d helped incite, told CNN that he does not regret any of his actions on January 6, 2021. “I don’t regret anything I did on that day,”...
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
The oldest time capsule discovered in the U.S. was buried by Samuel Adams and Paul Revere in 1795
Opening a time capsule (generic image)Credit: Arlington National Cemetery; Public Domain Image. The oldest known time capsule in the U.S. is the Samuel Adams and Paul Revere Time Capsule. The time capsule was believed to have been buried in 1795.
Lawmakers seek to rescind Medals of Honor from soldiers who carried out Wounded Knee massacre
Lawmakers in the House of Representatives have made a move to posthumously rescind Medals of Honor awarded to U.S. soldiers who participated in the infamous 1890 Wounded Knee massacre, where an estimated 250 Native Americans — mostly women and children — were killed. Legislation to take back the...
Essence
"When We Advance The Rights Of Black People In This Country, We Advance America As A Whole"
Janai Nelson, the new President and Director-Counsel of the Legal Defense Fund, talks to ESSENCE about tackling threats to democracy in America. I sat down with Janai Nelson, president and director-counsel of the Legal Defense Fund (LDF), over Zoom—on the day after the U.S. Senate voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman Supreme Court justice. Acknowledging the enormity of the moment, Nelson and I, two Black female attorneys, even did a little dance in our seats. Our joy was reminiscent of the scene from A Black Lady Sketch Show that celebrated the first all-Black lady courtroom.
Mike Pence’s Secret Service Agents Thought They Might Not Survive Jan. 6
This article is part of The D.C. Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. The Secret Service is perhaps the most elite security force in the world, a group of trained professionals whose skills are matched only by their finely honed and celebrated paranoia. If you can picture a worst-case scenario, there are terrific odds that the team that lives on earpiece vibrations can beat your dystopian fantasy. It’s literally their job to ask what can possibly go wrong and then shift course to ensure their charges can make it through another day. If their issue wants to visit a war zone, the Secret Service can, with sufficient warning, get the package in and out before potential threats even know they’re in the theater. When those in the backseats are the President, Vice President, their families and—at times—their senior staffers, there’s not a lot of room for simply hoping for the best. Success is the only acceptable option.
US Senate expected to confirm Marines' first Black four-star general
After more than 35 years in the US Marine Corps., Lt. Gen. Michael Langley is set to be the first Black general to achieve one of the branch's highest rankings.
Native Americans seek Wounded Knee 'stolen collection' from museum
Native American tribe members working to retrieve historical items stolen from the bodies of the dead at the U.S. Army's massacre at Wounded Knee in South Dakota claim bureaucracy has stalled the return of the artifacts.
Smithonian
The Civil War’s First Civilian Casualty Was an Elderly Widow From Virginia
When elderly widow Judith Carter Henry learned that the Union Army was on its way to attack the Confederates gathered near her Virginia home on July 21, 1861, she was reluctant to flee to safety. After a Union shell pierced her house on Spring Hill Farm, however, the bedridden 85-year-old...
Who Were The Buffalo Soldiers And Why Are They So Important To American History?
July 28 marks the annual celebration of Buffalo Soldiers Day, a commemorative holiday that celebrates the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers. The post Who Were The Buffalo Soldiers And Why Are They So Important To American History? appeared first on NewsOne.
Thomas Jefferson's famed Monticello home is accused of haranguing visitors with constant references to racism and evils of slave-owning former president's past
Thomas Jefferson's famous Monticello mansion has been accused of bombarding visitors with unending and over the top references to the Declaration of Independence author's history as a slave owner. The reactions come after a ten-year effort to overhaul the exhibits at the Virginia estate and provide a more balanced view...
Foundational Black Americans: Who Are They And What Do They Stand For?
Over the last year, you may have seen the phrase Foundational Black Americans (FBA) tossed around the internet thanks to the "World #1 Race Baiter," Tariq Nasheed. The post Foundational Black Americans: Who Are They And What Do They Stand For? appeared first on NewsOne.
Michael E. Langley named Marine Corps' first Black four-star general in its 246-year history
U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley has been confirmed as a general, making history as the first Black four-star Marine general in 246 years, the Marine Corps announced this week. Congress confirmed Langley's promotion on Monday. He will become commander of U.S Africa Command in Stuttgart, Germany, and...
L.A. man among those killed in lightning strike outside White House
One of the victims killed by a lightning strike near the White House Thursday was from Los Angeles. Brooks A. Lambertson, 29, a bank vice president, was reportedly there on business.
Republican Rep. Nancy Mace blasts restrictive abortion laws, saying they could hurt the GOP in the midterms
"'Handmaid's Tale' was not supposed to be a roadmap," Rep. Nancy Mace said, adding she can't imagine requiring young girls to report their rape.
Texas militia member gets most serious Jan. 6 sentence yet: Just over 7 years
But the judge declined prosecutors' request to treat Guy Reffitt as a terrorist under sentencing guidelines.
Commission reviewing military symbols for Confederate ties recommends 29th Infantry Division be allowed to keep blue-and-gray patch
When Frank Armiger, the national leader of an advocacy group for the historic military unit known as the 29th Infantry Division, first learned that a national commission was considering retiring the blue-and-gray logo that has long symbolized the fighting force, he was dismayed and concerned. After all, he said, the Naming Commission, as it’s known, was mainly tasked with rooting out and ...
A new lens on America's past
These are the forgotten and untold stories of America's past, hosted by CNN's Abby Phillip, Suzanne Malveaux, Omar Jimenez, Athena Jones, Ryan Young, John Avlon and more. Knowing these stories might reshape your understanding of the disparities the country faces today.
Focus group reveals ‘stunning’ shift in Trump voters after Jan. 6 hearings
