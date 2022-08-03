Whitman Police, Fire share safety tips ahead sweltering forecast￼

Read on whitmanhansonexpress.com
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
whdh.com
Fire officials: Unattended cooking the cause of Melrose house fire
MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Unattended cooking was the cause behind a house fire that cause a family to be displaced, Melrose fire officials told 7NEWS. According to the Melrose Fire Department, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire but a pet cat died of smoke inhalation. The family and...
WCVB
Bear caught on camera roaming through North Shore neighborhood
DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
WCVB
Massachusetts teenager dies of injuries suffered in Upton crash, police say
UPTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts teenager is dead and four other young men are seriously injured following a crash in the town of Upton, according to police. Upton police said the crash happened at about 9:05 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Glenview and Pearl streets and involved a 2019 Acura ILX sedan.
WCVB
Woman found dead in central Massachusetts lake, forcing closure of park
SPENCER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a lake in Spencer, Massachusetts. Spencer police said the 51-year-old woman was found dead Saturday afternoon, floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore in Luther Hill Park. The woman was reported missing and...
capecoddaily.com
Lifeguards pull drowning person from water at Mayflower Beach in Dennis
DENNIS – Lifeguards pulled a person from the water at Mayflower Beach around 2:30 PM Saturday. Paramedics rushed to the scene and further evaluated the victim. Further details were not immediately available. The post Lifeguards pull drowning person from water at Mayflower Beach in Dennis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WCVB
Crews battle heat, smoky fire in Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Firefighters battled both the flames and the heat of the day as they responded to a fire inside a Wakefield, Massachusetts home. Nearly 10 local companies responded to the four-alarm fire late Friday morning on Eastern Avenue to provide relief to fire crews. Fire officials say...
WCVB
Several people rescued from sinking boat near entrance to Cape Cod Canal in Bourne
BOURNE, Mass. — Multiple people are safe after they were rescued from a sinking boat off the coast of Bourne, Massachusetts. U.S. Coast Guard officials said their agency did not respond to the scene, but noted that Bourne firefighters got several people off that boat with the help of good Samaritans.
fallriverreporter.com
Police renew call for information on missing Massachusetts woman marking three years since her disappearance
Police have renewed the call for information concerning the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman, who had unconfirmed sightings in Fall River at one point. The Hanson Police Department has been investigating the disappearance of Sandra E. Crispo who would now be 57 years old. They say they have not stopped searching for her.
Man nearly crushed by trees in Hollis, NH
BOSTON -- Some severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. In Hollis, New Hampshire a storm sent trees and wires down. A man was nearly crushed by trees while sitting in his truck. Zachary Leishman was about to pull out of his driveway when in a matter of seconds, the wind and rain uprooted not one, but two trees, crashing onto his truck with him inside. "I was scared. I didn't want to move," Leishman said. "Pretty much I was freaking out."Terrified that at any moment, the roof of his truck would give way.It was a tangled...
capecod.com
Video: Local firefighters graduate State Fire Academy
STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 61 firefighters from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy today. Graduates completed the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program at three campuses: Class #303 trained at the Stow campus, Class #S28 trained at the Springfield campus and Class #BW21 trained at the Bridgewater campus.
Massachusetts beach closes a second time due to Portuguese man o’ war sightings
WESTPORT, Mass. — Portuguese man o’ war sightings have once again forced the closure of a southern Massachusetts beach. The DCR closed Horseneck Beach Station Reservation in Westport at 6 p.m. Sunday due to the presence of man o’ wars and an “intense” rip tide.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials: 22-year-old Massachusetts man accused of repeatedly stabbing great aunt to death
LOWELL – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner have confirmed that a Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the July 31, 2022 death of Linda Gilbert, 64 of Lowell. At approximately 11:19 p.m. on July 31, Lowell Police...
Drugged while out: As reports of drink spiking incidents increase across Massachusetts, Booze in Boston is providing support for victims
When Sarah went to Loretta’s Last Call in Fenway on July 5, everything was fine until she got into an Uber with a friend and passed out. That’s when her memory goes fuzzy.
NECN
Bear Sightings in Danvers and West Peabody
Police in Danvers, Massachusetts warned residents Sunday of several bear sightings in the town, specifically around Center Street. "We are asking residents to temporarily remove bird feeders and secure your trash until the bear moves along," Danvers police said in a community alert. "If seen, do not try to approach, go inside your home and contact the police."
NECN
Pickup Truck in Hanover, Mass. Drives Off Road and into Woods
A truck in Hanover, Massachusetts drove off the road and into a wooded area Saturday afternoon, according to officials. The accident was bad enough that the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. The truck was badly damaged, and required a crane to have it lifted out of a ditch in the woods, said officials.
whdh.com
Flight Frustrations: Flyers at Logan International deal with chaos as weather causes delays across the U.S.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Chaos in the skies due to inclement weather led to chaos at airports across the country, including at Boston’s Logan International on Saturday. Nearly 6,300 U.S. flights faced delays and over 600 were cancelled as of 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to flight tracker website, FlightAware. Flyers at Logan experienced at least 300 of those delays and over 40 cancellations, on top of traffic troubles right outside their terminals.
everettleader.com
New Ladder 1 Is A $1 Million Reality
From on online Twitter feed we have learned that Everett’s brand new Ladder 1 is about to go into service following a final inspection. Thus ends about 2 years of negotiations and meetings and warnings and pleadings by the Fire Department for a new piece of badly needed state of the art equipment.
Pan-Mass Challenge riders endure heat, raise millions for cancer research
WELLESLEY - Riders in the Pan-Mass Challenge bike-a-thon have raised more the $45 million so far this year as the annual ride entered its final stages Sunday.They pushed past the intense heat this weekend, hoping to a raise a total of $66 million for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute when it's all over.Riders who started Sunday in Bourne had 77 miles to go to reach the finish line in Provincetown.Those who left Babson College in Wellesley around 6 a.m. were riding to complete the "Wellesley Century," a 101-mile loop. Others rode a 50-mile course and some headed to Foxboro.All of...
WCVB
It's so hot in Massachusetts, you can cook cookies outside
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Temperatures at Boston’s Logan International Airport hit a daily record Thursday as the National Weather Service warned of severe drought conditions throughout most of coastal New England. The temperature at the airport reached 98 degrees, a record for Boston on August 4, according to the...
Medical Helicopter Flies Burn Victim to Boston Hospital
FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter flew a burn victim, 36, to a Boston hospital on Thursday night, said Framingham Police Chief Michael Dutcher. Framingham Fire Engine 1 and Brewster Ambulance 2 responded to Chautauqua Avenue last night, August 4. The road is located off of Dudley Road in South Framingham.
