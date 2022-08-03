ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitman, MA

Whitman Police, Fire share safety tips ahead sweltering forecast￼

By Larisa Hart, Media Editor
whitmanhansonexpress.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on whitmanhansonexpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Fire officials: Unattended cooking the cause of Melrose house fire

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Unattended cooking was the cause behind a house fire that cause a family to be displaced, Melrose fire officials told 7NEWS. According to the Melrose Fire Department, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire but a pet cat died of smoke inhalation. The family and...
MELROSE, MA
WCVB

Bear caught on camera roaming through North Shore neighborhood

DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
DANVERS, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts teenager dies of injuries suffered in Upton crash, police say

UPTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts teenager is dead and four other young men are seriously injured following a crash in the town of Upton, according to police. Upton police said the crash happened at about 9:05 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Glenview and Pearl streets and involved a 2019 Acura ILX sedan.
UPTON, MA
WCVB

Woman found dead in central Massachusetts lake, forcing closure of park

SPENCER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a lake in Spencer, Massachusetts. Spencer police said the 51-year-old woman was found dead Saturday afternoon, floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore in Luther Hill Park. The woman was reported missing and...
SPENCER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitman, MA
County
Plymouth County, MA
Whitman, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Plymouth County, MA
Crime & Safety
capecoddaily.com

Lifeguards pull drowning person from water at Mayflower Beach in Dennis

DENNIS – Lifeguards pulled a person from the water at Mayflower Beach around 2:30 PM Saturday. Paramedics rushed to the scene and further evaluated the victim. Further details were not immediately available. The post Lifeguards pull drowning person from water at Mayflower Beach in Dennis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
DENNIS, MA
WCVB

Crews battle heat, smoky fire in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Firefighters battled both the flames and the heat of the day as they responded to a fire inside a Wakefield, Massachusetts home. Nearly 10 local companies responded to the four-alarm fire late Friday morning on Eastern Avenue to provide relief to fire crews. Fire officials say...
WAKEFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Caffeine#Sunscreen#Heat Cramps#The Whitman Police#The American Red Cross#National Safety Council
CBS Boston

Man nearly crushed by trees in Hollis, NH

BOSTON -- Some severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. In Hollis, New Hampshire a storm sent trees and wires down. A man was nearly crushed by trees while sitting in his truck.  Zachary Leishman was about to pull out of his driveway when in a matter of seconds, the wind and rain uprooted not one, but two trees, crashing onto his truck with him inside. "I was scared. I didn't want to move," Leishman said. "Pretty much I was freaking out."Terrified that at any moment, the roof of his truck would give way.It was a tangled...
HOLLIS, NH
capecod.com

Video: Local firefighters graduate State Fire Academy

STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 61 firefighters from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy today. Graduates completed the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program at three campuses: Class #303 trained at the Stow campus, Class #S28 trained at the Springfield campus and Class #BW21 trained at the Bridgewater campus.
STOW, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
AARP
NECN

Bear Sightings in Danvers and West Peabody

Police in Danvers, Massachusetts warned residents Sunday of several bear sightings in the town, specifically around Center Street. "We are asking residents to temporarily remove bird feeders and secure your trash until the bear moves along," Danvers police said in a community alert. "If seen, do not try to approach, go inside your home and contact the police."
DANVERS, MA
NECN

Pickup Truck in Hanover, Mass. Drives Off Road and into Woods

A truck in Hanover, Massachusetts drove off the road and into a wooded area Saturday afternoon, according to officials. The accident was bad enough that the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. The truck was badly damaged, and required a crane to have it lifted out of a ditch in the woods, said officials.
HANOVER, MA
whdh.com

Flight Frustrations: Flyers at Logan International deal with chaos as weather causes delays across the U.S.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Chaos in the skies due to inclement weather led to chaos at airports across the country, including at Boston’s Logan International on Saturday. Nearly 6,300 U.S. flights faced delays and over 600 were cancelled as of 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to flight tracker website, FlightAware. Flyers at Logan experienced at least 300 of those delays and over 40 cancellations, on top of traffic troubles right outside their terminals.
BOSTON, MA
everettleader.com

New Ladder 1 Is A $1 Million Reality

From on online Twitter feed we have learned that Everett’s brand new Ladder 1 is about to go into service following a final inspection. Thus ends about 2 years of negotiations and meetings and warnings and pleadings by the Fire Department for a new piece of badly needed state of the art equipment.
EVERETT, MA
CBS Boston

Pan-Mass Challenge riders endure heat, raise millions for cancer research

WELLESLEY - Riders in the Pan-Mass Challenge bike-a-thon have raised more the $45 million so far this year as the annual ride entered its final stages Sunday.They pushed past the intense heat this weekend, hoping to a raise a total of $66 million for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute when it's all over.Riders who started Sunday in Bourne had 77 miles to go to reach the finish line in Provincetown.Those who left Babson College in Wellesley around 6 a.m. were riding to complete the "Wellesley Century," a 101-mile loop. Others rode a 50-mile course and some headed to Foxboro.All of...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
WCVB

It's so hot in Massachusetts, you can cook cookies outside

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Temperatures at Boston’s Logan International Airport hit a daily record Thursday as the National Weather Service warned of severe drought conditions throughout most of coastal New England. The temperature at the airport reached 98 degrees, a record for Boston on August 4, according to the...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy