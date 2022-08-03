San Jose/Cupertino: Owner vows to rebuild fire-ravaged Holder’s Country Inn — after he makes a big move

Read on www.siliconvalley.com
The Biz Beat: ‘Memories of Vietnam’ in San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội dishes
The magic of the pho and other Vietnamese food at San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội begins with beef broth bubbling in a cauldron that is almost as tall as owners Huyen “Helen” and Harry Nguyen. Over 500 shank bones are gently simmered for 24 hours, and the results are elegant and rich with marrow.
Astonishingly expensive Bay Area cruise, with excursion to Stockton, to launch soon
For $5,397, you can book a European river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. Or, for a minimum of $6,095 per person, you can cruise from San Francisco to Stockton to see ... the Stockton 99 Speedway.
Commercial fire knocked down by San Jose firefighters
Firefighters knocked down a fire at a San Jose business early Sunday morning. The commercial fire on the 200-block of Hillsdale Avenue was reported at 1:28 a.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department’s official Twitter account. About an hour later the department reported that the flames had been knocked down. KRON On is streaming […]
Beloved San Jose eatery rises from the ashes
SAN JOSE - San Jose staple Holder's Country Inn was recently destroyed in a major fire, but that hasn't deterred the staff and management from dusting themselves off and getting back to work.It's been about a week since owner Efren Flores watched on as a fire reduced his restaurant to rubble. "Never in a million years did I think anything like this would ever happen to me," he said. "I couldn't believe my eyes. It was that fast. The fire just caught on and pretty much just destroyed the entire building." Flores owns the beloved neighborhood spot located at 998...
South Bay hospitality business bounces back big from pandemic
SAN JOSE -- The travel industry across the Bay Area was hit hard by the pandemic, but South Bay businesses are showing evidence that the leisure and hospitality sector are on the rebound.The cute costumes and colorful people of the Crunchyroll Expo -- a three-day celebration of anime -- have returned to San Jose after a more than two-year absence."It's definitely incredible and fun to be able to come back to conventions. I've certainly missed it with all of the COVID and everything," said Levi Lind, who is attending the convention and lives in San Francisco.For San Jose and the...
McKinney Fire almost bigger than combined area of 2 big Bay Area cities
As the McKinney Fire burns for a second consecutive week, California’s largest blaze this year is now almost as big as Oakland and San Francisco combined.
I spent the weekend in this LGBTQ-celebratory town just north of San Francisco, and it felt like a queer spin on small-town America
The town of Guerneville, California, is filled with queer-owned business and has all you'll need for a relaxing weekend getaway, including a river.
San Francisco Chinatown restaurant Dim Sum Corner vandalized a third time this year: 'We're over it.'
The restaurant was previously targeted in June.
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one year
If you suspect rent inflation is a huge problem in San Jose, then the latest rent report will confirm your suspicions. A recent nationwide rental report revealed the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Jose soared almost 25 percent in the last year alone. You’ll need to shell out $2,710 a month to rent a one-bedroom unit in the city.
Mountain lion spotted in San Jose park
A mountain lion was seen in Alum Rock Park in San Jose earlier this week, and anyone who is heading out to local parks this weekend should be aware, Santa Clara County officials said.
Vehicle fire sets off blaze near Mt. St. Helena
Cal Fire's Sonoma Lake Napa Unit responded to a vehicle fire that sparked a small brush fire nearby in Mount Saint Helena, according to a tweet from the unit.
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
First ‘seltzery’ in California launched in Monterey County
PACIFIC GROVE — Bringing an effervescence to Lovers Point in Pacific Grove, the California Seltzer Co. has begun filling the space at 631 Ocean View Blvd. to become the first “seltzery” in California. Veronica Camp, one of the founders of the company, said that during the process...
The Bay Area property owners fighting the housing crisis by turning their office into a home
"They don't want cash, they don't want an LLC. They really want to give someone an opportunity to make it a home."
San Jose’s iconic bookstore Hicklebee’s going up for sale
For sale: One bookstore. Nice storefront on Lincoln Avenue. A cozy children’s reading area. Bookshelves packed with adventure, laughter, romance, friendship, thrills — and millions of memories. In the kind of emotional twist you’d find in a young adult series, owners Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes have decided...
Briarwood Little League Snack Shack Vandalized
“The snack shack really is the heart of all little league. Yeah, they play baseball, but you know what? Every kid wants to go to the snack bar,” said Briarwood Little League President Dan O’Connor. It was a shocking discovery. On Wednesday morning (Aug. 3), O’Connor received a...
'The Secret' treasure hunters flock back to San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -- A treasure hunt is back on in San Francisco as amateur sleuths are again digging through city parks, looking for something buried 40 years ago.We are talking about "The Secret," a book written back in 1982 by author Byron Preis. With a set of mysterious poems and illustrations, Preis laid out the clues for finding 12 jewels buried in 12 cities around the country.Only three of them have been found, and the one hidden somewhere in San Francisco had a lot of people looking - until the pandemic. The city stopped issuing dig permits in 2020; now...
Bay Area Batmobile buyer bows out of scheduled interview with ABC7 News I-Team
Anagnostou's attorney, Majeed Samara, told ABC7 News he was concerned about discussing evidence during a criminal investigation and that his client has been getting harassing phone calls and texts, some threatening.
Motel 6 lodging property sell-off widens with San Jose deal
SAN JOSE — Texas-based real estate investors have scooped up a budget-friendly motel property in the South Bay, a deal that extends a private equity firm’s sales of its lodging sites. The 204-room Motel 6 in south San Jose has been bought by investors whose primary business is...
