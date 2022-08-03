San Jose/Cupertino: Owner vows to rebuild fire-ravaged Holder’s Country Inn — after he makes a big move

SAN JOSE -- The travel industry across the Bay Area was hit hard by the pandemic, but South Bay businesses are showing evidence that the leisure and hospitality sector are on the rebound.The cute costumes and colorful people of the Crunchyroll Expo -- a three-day celebration of anime -- have returned to San Jose after a more than two-year absence."It's definitely incredible and fun to be able to come back to conventions. I've certainly missed it with all of the COVID and everything," said Levi Lind, who is attending the convention and lives in San Francisco.For San Jose and the...

