Read on www.postandcourier.com
Related
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
WATCH: Startled Horse Goes Buck Wild and Stomps Out Giant Gator
When an alligator wandered too close to a wild horse, it found out just how powerful the 1,200-pound creature’s hooves are. By nature, wild horses can be pretty territorial and skeptical of any other species that venture near the herd. So, it’s not all that surprising that a stallion used all of its might to let the gator know it wasn’t welcome. In the video, the black horse looked up from its grazing spot to see the giant reptile making its way through the grass. Not taking any chances, the stallion reared up and immediately began attacking the alligator, stomping it with all four hooves over and over.
Teresa Giudice’s Stuns In Strapless White Wedding Dress As She Marries Luis Ruelas: Photos
Teresa Giudice is celebrating the big day in the most gorgeous dress imaginable! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, stunned in a strapless white gown with a sweetheart neckline as she walked down the aisle to wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday, Aug. 6 in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
dailyphew.com
Dog Abandoned In A Parking Lot Does Not Stop Hugging His Rescuers
If there is one thing about the handsome Clarence that stands out, it is that he treats others with a lot of affection in the hopes that they would return the favor. This adorable golden retriever mix who is 4 years old has just one goal in mind: to embrace everyone he encounters and win their hearts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyphew.com
Dog Born Without A Collar Defies The Odds And Finds The Perfect Family
Cooper is a sweet puppy that has short spine syndrome, a disorder that only a few dogs worldwide are affected with. His spine becomes fused and squeezed as a result, giving him his distinctively stunning look. The lovely dog resides in Virginia with Elly and Andy Keegan, his adoptive parents.
American Pit Bull Mix Named Jill Finds Forever Home After 10 Years At An Animal Shelter
An adorable and full-of-smiles American Pit Bull mix named Jill has finally found her forever home after 10 long years in a Texas animal shelter. Beautiful little Jill was found as a stray in a rural area and brought in to be cared for when she was just a year old. She was treated for heartworms and that’s when she found herself spending the next decade waiting to be adopted.
pethelpful.com
Video of German Shepherd's Strong Protective Instinct Has People Cheering
German Shepherd are known for being protective, but a video like the one shared by @lifewithkobi_gsd from Ireland proves that it's so true. It all started when Kobi thought he heard a loud noise back at the house while on a walk. So the pup insisted that he and his Papa turn back and go home, just in case something bad was happening.
dailyphew.com
Dog Adopts Some Small Possums Who Lost Their Mother
In Brazil, a dog took in a litter of baby opossums whose mother had been killed by another dog. Thankfully, Stephanie Maldonado discovered the infants quickly, and she and her dog Petrinha took care of them. Stephanie initially called a wildlife rescue organization to take in the infants who had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pethelpful.com
Woman Carries Huge Newfoundland Like a Puppy in Irresistible Viral Video
The term 'gentle giant' stuck around for a reason: some of the largest dogs are really just the biggest babies. This includes Newfoundlands, who are known not only for their size but for their loving, affectionate nature, too. No wonder @thenewfcrew has 9 of them!. No, you didn't read that...
WATCH: Brave New Hampshire Dog Refuses to Back Down From Black Bear on the Front Porch
Few of us would voluntarily challenge a black bear, but this dog stopped at nothing to ensure that his home and family inside were safe. The New Hampshire pup’s valiant efforts were caught on a Ring camera in front of his owners’ home. In the cover of night, a black bear came a little too close for the canine’s liking, so he decided to take security measures into its own paws.
dailyphew.com
Sweet Abandoned Dog Has The Best Reaction To Finding A Loving Family
When a charming abandoned puppy unexpectedly entered their life, Anthony Noto and his girlfriend Mikayla Sengle had no intention of getting a pet. However, their thinking rapidly changed, and it seemed as though fate was telling them that getting a pet was the right thing to do. Anthony made the...
The big picture: a painterly vision of suburban America
American photographer Julie Blackmon choreographs the lives and objects around her to create witty, unsettling make-believes. When she was in her 30s, Julie Blackmon moved into an old house in Springfield, Missouri, which had a darkroom in its basement. She began taking photographs seriously – but never quite in earnest – choreographing the lives and objects around her. Her pictures are full of painterly references; one model was 17th-century Dutch scenes of domestic life, those curious curated freeze frames that prefigured Instagram. Another was storytelling, as Blackmon’s husband wrote fiction – and if he could “borrow details and ideas from real life, and then exaggerate or stylise them for the sake of the story”, why couldn’t she?
Why is Britain so terrible at BBQs?
When it comes to food there are few things I dread more than being invited to a BBQ in Britain. Every summer, when the temperature reaches 23C, people around the country decide it’s time to cook outdoors and eat burnt burgers with a slice of plastic cheese and a dry sausage.Oh, and do you know what I want as a side to my sausage? A plain hot dog in a bun and sweaty shop-bought coleslaw with some warm but not cooked veggie skewers. While we’re at it, I would also love a plain chicken breast cooked dry while I run...
dailyphew.com
The Shelter’s Sweetest Dog Proves He’s A Good Boy By Making His Bed Every Day
It might be challenging for a dog to live at a shelter after being rescued from the streets. An animal at a shelter feels powerless because they are waiting in a lonely place to find a family who would love them forever and because they do not know what they did wrong to deserve that loneliness.
Cooling Dog Beds Are A Must For Your Pup In Summer
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you’re hot, think about how your dog feels. Your pup can’t cool himself...
dailyphew.com
An Adorable And Sweet Rescued Orphan Raccoon Still Returns To His Foster Home To Snuggle Up With His Loving Foster Mother
Animals, regardless of their species, have a propensity to appreciate the kind deeds that humans perform for them, and this raccoon is no different. Little Hands was discovered abandoned on the side of a major road when he was just a little infant. They took him to a number of...
Labrador Wearing Life Jacket Melts Hearts for His Crazy Splashes in River
"This is so pure!" TikTok users couldn't get enough of the black Labrador's unique swimming technique.
dailyphew.com
Paralyzed Kitten Walks Again Thanks To His Fighting Spirit
Sunshine the kitten was covered in fleas and unable to walk after he was attacked by a feral cat. He was in very bad shape when a Good Samaritan brought him in to be treated by Dr. Matt, who set out right away to treat him and discovered the kitty had a very bad infection in his hind quarters.
dailyphew.com
The Dog Adopts The Little Lamb After Her Mother Rejects Her
A woman made the decision to post on social media about the extraordinary attachment that develops between her dog and a young lamb that was ostensibly discarded by her mother. The woman uploaded a video that demonstrates how her golden retriever, Lily, carefully tends to the little lamb Benny. According...
petside.com
Pekingese Dog: Breed Facts & Temperament
PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The Pekingese dog breed, otherwise known as the Lion dog, are stunning, regal pups with a rich history. Initially bred as companion dogs for Chinese royalty, Pekingnese dogs are known for their loyalty, affection, empathy, and relatively calming temperament. They have a reputation as ideal companion dogs and loving family pets.
Comments / 0