Alabama star Will Anderson inks deal with Rhoback, Tide fans get special offer

Las Vegas Raiders' Josh McDaniels says why Josh Jacobs played in preseason 2022 Hall of Fame game vs. Jaguars
With the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars participating in this year's Hall of Fame game, an extra preseason outing Thursday, it was no surprise that key players sat out. But starting running back Josh Jacobs was not one of them and saw action early in the Raiders’ 27-11 victory. Head coach Josh McDaniels explained his reasoning for Jacobs seeing action, stating that there are certain things one cannot "simulate in practice."
247Sports
Auburn QB T.J. Finley's lawyer: Thursday arrest stems from 'misunderstanding'
Auburn junior quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday on an attempt to elude and is in custody at the Lee County Detention Center. The football program is "aware of the situation," a team spokesperson told Auburn Undercover on Thursday. Update: Auburn Undercover has been informed that Finley has cleared bond...
Alabama Football: Bold predictions for 2023 signing class
Even in the NIL-changed world of today’s college football, Nick Saban is still the game’s best recruiter. Not too many weeks ago, Alabama Football was lagging behind in recruiting, As in way behind. Now the Crimson Tide has arguably the nation’s best class. Alabama has the No....
Kirby Smart Has Blunt Comment About Facing Dan Lanning In Week 1
Anytime teams like Georgia and Oregon meet for a non-conference battle in Week 1 the storylines are endless. There's one storyline in particular fans and analysts are talking about. Dan Lanning was Georgia's defensive coordinator during its championship season. However, this offseason the 36-year-old left Athens for Eugene to become...
5-star forward Liam McNeeley discusses what intrigues him about Indiana and coach Mike Woodson
Five-star class of 2024 forward Liam McNeeley of Montverde Academy talks with Peegs.com about his interest in Indiana and coach Mike Woodson. McNeeley has scheduled an official visit to IU.
Paul Finebaum Calls Out Nick Saban: College Football World Reacts
Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a fascinating comment about his team's season in 2021. Saban called it a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide, even though they were a quarter away from winning the National Championship. It took Georgia to have the best fourth quarter of its season to win its first title since 1980.
LSU's QB battle could "make or break" SEC West race
Not only is the SEC year in and year out the toughest conference in college football but there’s an argument to be made that the SEC West is the toughest division in all of college football as well. So when there’s a quarterback competition expected to take place in...
Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap
The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Kelly Getting Crushed For Latest Recruiting Loss
When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, he figured recruiting was about to get easier. Maybe it will one day. But for now, it's still an uphill battle to land top-tier recruits; even those in your own backyard. Earlier this week, Jaiden Ausberry - a four-star recruit from Baton...
Four-star in-state ATH Jacobe Johnson has Oklahoma state in top five
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football has landed many of the top in-state prospects over the years, sometimes even edging out the Bedlam rival Sooners for a commitment. On Wednesday, one of the highest-ranked recruits within the state borders for the 2023 class announced his top five and upcoming decision date.
Cincinnati football: Luke Fickell previews Arkansas opener, updates QB competition
Reigning AAC champion and College Football Playoff entrant Cincinnati travels to Arkansas for this season's opener, a seismic matchup for sixth-year head coach Luke Fickell and staff against one of the SEC's half-dozen teams expected to be ranked inside the preseason top 25. The Razorbacks won nine games last season and welcome back KJ Jefferson at quarterback while the Bearcats replace numerous starters after a school-record nine NFL Draft selections.
College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit
Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
Tua Tagovailoa Married His Longtime Girlfriend in Secret Courthouse Ceremony
The Miami Dolphins have had quite the offseason. It kicked off with the surprise firing of Brian Flores, who went on to file a lawsuit against the ‘Fins, the NFL and other teams across the league. He was replaced by San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Then, Miami traded five picks, including a first-rounder this year, to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. They proceed to ink Hill to a four-year, $120 million deal, making him the highest paid wideout in the league. Most recently, the Dolphins, and specifically owner Stephen M. Ross, were punished for tampering with Tom Brady because of course they were.
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
Notre Dame Back To No. 1 In The 2023 Recruiting Rankings
Landing linebacker Jaiden Ausberry puts Notre Dame back on top of the recruiting rankings
Look: Poll Ranks The No. 1 Mascot In All Of College Football
Mascots may seem silly in some places, but in the world of college football, they are essential. If you're a college football fan on Twitter, you've no doubt seen the rankings lists from the Big Game Boomer account. They're ultimately meaningless, but they always inspire fierce debate. Boomer's ranking of...
Terrance Ferguson believes Oregon has 'the best tight end room in the nation'
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson was anything but bashful at the program's media day on Wednesday. His unit might only return two players with significant snap counts from a year ago, but the sophomore doesn't believe a better group exists in the country. “I think we have a really deep...
Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs
The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves. According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move. Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the...
ECU freshman infielder Parker Byrd undergoes amputation for portion of leg
East Carolina University freshman infielder Parker Byrd has undergone an amputation to one of his legs below the knee as a result of a boating accident in late July. Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of Parker who has been updating friends and family through her public Facebook page since his accident, shared the news late Thursday night that Parker had his leg below the knee amputated during his eighth surgery.
How it Happened: Ben Minich Commits to Notre Dame
Safety was a position of need for Notre Dame heading into the 2023 cycle. And despite carrying a pair of four-star commitments at that position, the Fighting Irish took a run at Ben Minich. Today, the Cincinnati product announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over opportunities at Cincinnati, Duke,...
