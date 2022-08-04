Four Louisiana Men Arrested for DWI on the Water July 29 and 30

Read on calcasieu.info
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Bodies of Three Young Texas Sisters Found In Private Pond
Texas Rangers are investigating the death of three young sisters after their bodies were found in a private pond, according to the Texarkana Gazette. A family friend was babysitting Temari Oliver, 5; Amiyah Hughes, 8; and Zi’Ariel Oliver, 9, when they were reported missing around 11 p.m. Friday. According...
NBA YoungBoy Case Update: FBI Forensic Examiner Testifies She Never Tested The Gun For Fingerprints
Los Angeles, CA – NBA YoungBoy (real name Kentrell Gaulden) is currently on trial for federal weapons charges in California. As prosecutors attempted to make their case on Wednesday (July 13), defense pointed to the lack of fingerprints on the weapon the platinum-selling rapper is accused of possessing. According...
Rapper JayDaYoungan shot and killed in Louisiana
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan, real name Javorius Scott, has died following a shooting in his hometown of Bogalusa on Wednesday, police have confirmed. Another person was injured in the incident with police telling NBC News that close family member Kenyatta Scott Sr. was wounded but is stable and recovering in hospital.
Rapper JayDaYoungan, 24, Murdered in Hometown in Louisiana A Month After Newborn’s Death
Javorius Scott, best known by Rapper JayDaYoungan, was murdered in a shooting in his birthplace of Bogalusa, Louisiana, according to the local police. The Louisiana rap artist parted at the young age of 24.
Over 600 catfish captured in Mississippi River fishing bust
At least five men are facing penalties following a Mississippi River fishing bust that saw Louisiana officials seize more than 600 catfish Wednesday.
Mass shooting injures at least 9 in downtown Cincinnati
At least nine people were injured in a mass shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Sunday, police said. As the shooter was actively firing, Officer Joe Shook, who has been with the Cincinnati Police Department since 2016, fired a shot, Lt. Col. Mike John said at a news conference. It was unknown whether the bullet struck the shooter, he added.
A Couple Moved To The Oldest Modern Home In Louisiana & TikTok Is Obsessed With The Interior
A couple packed up and moved from their "dream" apartment in Austin, TX to the oldest standing modern home in Shreveport, LA. They posted their journey to TikTok on July 25 and users were so excited to see the interior. In the video that received 329.6K views, the creator, Elles...
This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Louisiana
There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Louisiana, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are even more common than they […]
Rapper Arrested in Texas for Second Time This Year
Rapper Hotboy Wes was arrested last Saturday night for the second time in 2022 according to KWTX. The up-and-coming artist was charged with possession of marijuana on the night of Saturday, July 23 and paid $3,000 in bond to be released the following day. This came after a much more serious arrest back in January, when Hotboy Wes was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Albert Woodfox, ‘Angola Three′ inmate who spent 44 years in solitary, dead at 75
NEW ORLEANS — Albert Woodfox, a member of the “Angola Three” who spent nearly 44 years in solitary confinement in a Louisiana prison, died Thursday, his family said. He was 75. Woodfox, who was released from prison in 2016 after a federal court vacated his conviction for...
67-Year-Old William F. Guraedy Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash On Louisiana Highway 34 (Ouachita Parish, LA)
The Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that claimed a man’s life. The accident happened on Louisiana Highway 34, North of Louisiana Highway 557. The victim was identified as William F. Guraedy, 67, from [..]
Wife of defense contractor claims stolen ID is her real name
The wife of a U.S. defense contractor, who together are charged in Hawaii federal court with fraudulently cloaking themselves in the stolen identities of two deceased Texas infants for three decades, said Tuesday that she’s not the person prosecutors say she is. When the case of Gwynn Darle Morrison...
Viral Video Shows Mississippi Highway Patrolman Beating Black Man On Side Of The Road
It is unclear why the officer initially stopped Eugene Lewis and his brothers, but the video shows the unidentified officer roughly handling a handcuffed Eugene. The post Viral Video Shows Mississippi Highway Patrolman Beating Black Man On Side Of The Road appeared first on NewsOne.
Police arrest 4 juveniles after chase ends in crash on I-35E
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Four teenagers were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on northbound I-35E near Little Canada Road late Saturday afternoon.St. Paul police say they spotted a vehicle they believed to be a stolen rental car. They had been tracking the vehicle using GPS from the rental company.Officers requested help from the state patrol, which dispatched a helicopter in response.Stop sticks were attempted on the allegedly stolen car, which then swerved and hit the median. Police say the suspects then jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot from officers.Police quickly arrested the fleeing suspects - a 14-year-old boy and three girls ages ranging 15-17 years old. Two of the girls were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Shootings, stabbings keep police in North Texas busy over the weekend
A teenage boy has died from a gunshot wound in Fort Worth. Sunday evening, the boy was found shot to death in a car driven by a relative who pulled into the parking lot of a Quik Trip along Loop 820 near Clifford Street
GoFundMe scammer who used story of homeless vet gets 5 years
A New Jersey man who made up a story about a homeless veteran helping out his then-girlfriend and used the tale to solicit more than $400,000 in online donations was sentenced to five years in state prison on Friday. Mark D’Amico had pleaded guilty in December 2019 and admitted concocting the feel-good tale in late 2017 about Johnny Bobbitt Jr. giving his last $20 to help D’Amico's girlfriend, Katelyn McClure, when her car ran out of gas on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia. Prosecutors said at the time that the three had met previously and cooked up the scheme to make...
