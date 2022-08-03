ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Jackson, NJ man playing in cornhole championships as No. 11 in the world

By Dino Flammia
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 943thepoint.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
City
Washington, NJ
City
South Plainfield, NJ
City
Jackson, NJ
Jackson, NJ
Sports
City
Manchester Township, NJ
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shemar Moore
94.3 The Point

This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey

We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornhole#Espn#Nuclear Fallout#Nj
94.3 The Point

More NJ drivers need to adopt this golden rule (Opinion)

With approximately 39,000 miles of public roadways in the state, New Jersey is home to both the best and the worst drivers in the country. (And yes, we can probably lump most of those NY/PA license plates on our roads into the latter category.) Unfortunately, so many Jersey commuters view...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
94.3 The Point

Forecasters scale back hurricane season for NJ, nation

This hurricane season may be a tad quieter than initially projected, but it is still likely to be busier than normal, government forecasters and others say. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday trimmed their hurricane season outlook from a 65% chance for above normal activity to 60% and increased the odds of a normal season from 25% to 30% because of uneven sea surface temperature, including a patch of cooler water off Portugal. Parts of the Atlantic are warmer than normal, but the variability had forecasters “backing off on the higher end” of their predictions, said lead hurricane outlook forecaster Matthew Rosencrans.
ENVIRONMENT
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy