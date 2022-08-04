ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

By Ameya Paleja
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24oMHq_0h4R733k00
  • The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time
  • It is about 700 feet in size
  • Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow

A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.

Asteroids crossing orbits with the Earth is not a new thing. It is, however, a bit scary when you know that its approach is relatively close to the planet and gets worse when astronomers only manage to spot it a few days before its flies by.

Asteroid 2022 OE2

The asteroid 2022 OE2 falls in this category of asteroids which astronomers had no idea was approaching the Earth. According to Next Five Asteroid approaches webpage maintained by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the asteroid is about 700 feet (213 m) in size, approximately the size of a stadium.

It will fly past the Earth at a distance of 3.2 million miles (5.2 million km) which is a fair distance if you consider that the Moon is just 239,000 miles (385,000 km) away. However, all objects that are within 4.6 million miles (7.5 million km) from the Earth are listed on the page, while an object bigger than 492 feet (150 m) is classified as potentially hazardous.

Therefore, asteroid 2022 OE2 carries a significant risk since a collision with another asteroid, or the effect of the gravitational pull of a larger celestial object can significantly alter its trajectory and send it towards the Earth instead of merely flying by.

Thwarting asteroids away from Earth

Interestingly, all the following five asteroid approaches on the webpage happen to be asteroids that have been discovered this year. Three of them, including 2022 OE2, are happening today, August 4, while two are happening tomorrow, August 5.

Most Popular

The closest approach will be made by Asteroid 2022 OB5 as it flies away at a distance of 631,000 miles (a million km). At 18 feet ( 5 m), the asteroid is no larger than a car, though, and would probably burn up in the atmosphere if it were to ever come toward Earth.

Last month, two bus-sized asteroids came mighty close to the Earth, even closer than the Moon. Not only were they traveling at 25,000 miles (40,000 km) an hour, they were both spotted only a week prior, leaving very little time to respond.

The next asteroid may not be this small and could be even catastrophic if it hits our planet. In a bid to learn how to deflect such asteroids, NASA launched the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission last year.

In September this year, the mission will crash into a 525 feet (160 m) wide Moon of an asteroid and change its trajectory ever so slightly to determine if it can be done in the future. While NASA claims that it does foresee a cataclysmic asteroid impact in the next 100 years, we only hope that scientists have sufficient time to analyze data from the DART mission before we see another surprise asteroid headed our way.

Comments / 365

Guest
5d ago

Bruh.. 🤦‍♂️. Let’s recap the last 3 days of end of the world according to the media: we have Aliens, Asteroids, Solar Flares, Polio, Bubonic Plague, Salmonella, Climate Change, Food Shortages, Nuclear War, Covid, MonkeyPox, Civil War, Bacteria, Ice Melting Flood, Polio, Legionaries Disease, And the list goes on and on and on..

Reply(77)
157
Robert Smith
5d ago

you know what's wrong with Americans to spoil go live in another country for a little while and then when you come back here you'll learn appreciate what you got and keep your mouth shut and always complaining and crying and neck picking and stirring up problems

Reply(21)
47
Brenda Lumpp
4d ago

Okay...if the planet is going to be destroyed in 100 years...I guess we don't need to worry about climate change then. Case closed.

Reply(8)
35
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Asteroids#Propulsion#Live Science#Sun#Next Five Asteroid#Jet Propulsion Laboratory
ohmymag.co.uk

Stephen Hawking's alarming warning against looking for extraterrestrial life

Should humanity really try to make contact with the suspected extraterrestrial world? For several years now, the members of the METI (Messaging Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence) project have taken up this rather daunting challenge by sending targeted messages to recently discovered exoplanets that may harbour life. For the past fifty years, another...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Direct Hit: Earth to Face Head-On Collision with Solar Storm

An approaching solar storm is expected to affect the magnetic field of Earth. If the slow-moving solar particle cloud reaches Earth later this week, Earth may suffer a few mild geomagnetic storms. Solar Updates. Spaceweather.com, a website that utilizes sun-monitoring data to provide space weather updates, made the prediction. When...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise

Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
SCIENCE
digg.com

Scientists Say The Loch Ness Monster Is Real Because They Found A Couple Of New Fossils

Scientists in Britain think that the Loch Ness monster was definitely a thing and not just a "thing." These fossils are bones and teeth that they say belonged to three-meter long adults and a baby's arm bone (estimated to be 1.5 meters long). They say this this shows signs that creatures lived in freshwater, alongside others animals like crocs, turtles, fish and the Spinosaurus.
SCIENCE
Fox News

Perseid meteor shower begins: When, where to see it

The Perseids – one of the biggest meteor showers of the year – have returned this summer. According to NASA, the evenings of Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 will be a great opportunity for skywatchers to catch the show. However, a full moon could negatively impact the view...
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
108K+
Followers
11K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy