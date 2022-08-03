Open up worlds of alternate-tuned awesomeness with Kyser’s new Quick-Change Short-Cut and Quick-Change Drop D capos

Read on www.guitarworld.com
Flower Pedals debuts the digitally controlled, MIDI-compatible analog Sunflower Deluxe Tremolo
With preset-saving powers, primary and secondary parameters and a bouquet of other appointments, Flower Pedals' latest offering looks to be a bona fide tour de tremolo. Flower Pedals has a bit of a reputation when it comes to eyebrow-raising effects pedals. Case in point is its Hosta foot rocker-free wah pedal, which ditched the widely used design template entirely.
Cordoba’s new Stage electric guitar brings nylon-string design into the modern age
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine
Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
CARS・
thefreshtoast.com
Why People Put Ice Cubes In Their Bong
Newbies or cannabis connoisseurs alike can benefit from adding ice to a bong. It’s a simple and literally free way that you can elevate your bong experience. Here’s how. Bongs are a legendary way to get high. In fact, bongs are an iconic marijuana paraphernalia that has been around for decades. They come in a huge array of shapes and sizes, made out of simple plastic tubes to more elaborate glass bongs. However, in essence, they all feature a cylindrical structure with a wider base which is designed to hold water.
Kids’ tech: the best children’s gadgets for summer holidays
From tablets and fitness trackers to robot toys, here are some tech ideas to keep the kids entertained
I Love Finding Deals On Facebook Marketplace, But I Love Mess Even More, So Here Are 16 Bizarre Stories From Buyers And Sellers
"There’s one weirdo in the transaction. If you think the other person is normal, you’re the weirdo."
Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal teases new solo instrumental album for 2023 – “I’m slowly getting there”
And if the former Guns N' Roses guitarist gets there, it will be his first solo instrumental album in 27 years. Ron Thal (AKA ‘Bumblefoot’) has revealed that he hopes to release a new solo instrumental album next year – and also that he’s open to a third album with super group, Sons of Apollo.
Demand for female and non-binary artists' signature guitars outstripping supply, says Reverb
According to the online gear retailer, such models have a higher sell-through rate compared to any other signature six-string currently on the site. Online gear retailer Reverb has revealed that the supply of signature guitars of female and non-binary artists is insufficient to keep up with high levels of consumer demand.
Phil Collen says today’s bands lack “star power” and argues that “the TikTok and YouTube crowd” are part of the problem
Collen is yet to hear an artist Def Leppard can “pass the baton” to, and is waiting to hear bands of a similar caliber to Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, Nirvana and The Sex Pistols. Phil Collen was recently asked to name an artist that Def Leppard...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Fidelity Free Online
Cast: Aleksandr Pal Evgeniya Gromova Alexey Agranovich Marina Vasilyeva Anna Kotova. Lena is a talented midwife and gynaecologist, her husband Serezha is an actor at a provincial drama theatre. They are close and gentle with each other, but there is no sex. Lena suspects that Serezha has an affair, but she worries quietly and does not reveal her jealousy. Instead of sorting out her relationship with her husband, Lena starts to betray him with chance acquaintances. Gradually Lena’s parallel life gets out of control and changes her original life.
Female Paddleboarder Caught in Awkward Position in Viral Google Street View Photo
People virtually exploring the Balearic Islands on Google Street View had to do a double-take after they stumbled upon a paddleboarder in a pretzel-like position. The female paddleboarder appeared upside down in the beachside scene on the Spanish island. According to reports from The Sun, Google Street View captured the...
Spector NS Dimension 4SFB review
Top-quality tonewoods, electronics and construction add to an elegant and timeless design. The Dimension is the second of two new bass guitars from Spector released last year, the first being the Ethos. Both are made in Korea and share a similar body shape and through-neck construction. We were particularly impressed...
CARS・
Phil Demmel to fill in for Willie Adler on Lamb of God’s European dates
The Vio-lence and ex-Machine Head guitarist will serve once more as six-string stand-in for the Richmond, VA metal stalwarts. Phil Demmel of Vio-lence has announced he’ll be hitting the road with Lamb of God for the band’s upcoming string of European shows, which kicks off this month. The...
Fast Company
3 reasons concrete doesn’t live up to its environmental claims
Up to 8% of all global anthropogenic human-made emissions are due to just one material—cement. And our use of it is rising. The cement and concrete industry is encouraging this use, for example, by claiming that using concrete will reduce the “whole life” carbon emissions from buildings.
wegotthiscovered.com
A brutal R-rated actioner leaves a trail of bloodied bodies on Disney Plus
You’d have been laughed out of the building a couple of years ago had you told someone that the most acclaimed entry in the long-running Predator franchise would be made by Disney, but that’s exactly where we find ourselves with Prey. 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg’s period-set...
womenfitness.net
Chrissie Geenen: Exceptionally Talented German Model talks about her Workout, Diet and Beauty Secrets
Christine Geenen is a German model with a height of 170 cm, blue eyes and blond hair. She has been featured in many magazines, few being Runner’s, Maxi, Laura, Shape, Focus, and Vriendin. Women Fitness President Ms. Namita Nayyar catches up with Chrissie Geenen an exceptionally talented German model,...
YOGA・
I'll hold it in! Photos show bizarrely-designed public bathrooms - including urinals made from French horns and a toilet bowl covered in fake snow
Most people would be quite content to have their lavatorial experience consist of a simple ceramic toilet in a clean, tiled bathroom. But it would seem not everyone agrees, with people around the world living on the edge as they prop and decorate the latrine in weird, wacky ways. Here,...
Reliving the insane moment someone actually booked pop duo Daphne and Celeste for Reading Festival and they got bottled to hell
"Slipknot and Rage Against the Machine were coming up to us and telling us how hardcore we were"
digg.com
Here's A Recreation Of Transair Flight 810 When All Of Their Engines Failed Flying Over The Pacific Ocean
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered. Five Modern Technologies 'The Jetsons' Accurately Predicted 60 Years Ago. PC Magazine rounded up some current technologies Hanna-Barbera accurately anticipated when the show was created in 1962. They knew what they were doing, those writers.
