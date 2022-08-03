ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Charred body of woman, 81, found at Los Angeles home

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The charred body of an 81-year-old woman was found at her Los Angeles home and police said that the house had been ransacked.

A relative found Ok Ja Kim unresponsive Tuesday evening in the bedroom of the house in the Woodland Hills neighborhood and called 911, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

Kim was lying on the floor unconscious, with half her body under the bed, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were signs of forced entry to the home and a possible burglary, authorities said. Kim’s exact cause of death is not yet known.

Detectives are seeking possible witnesses and surveillance camera footage that might yield evidence. Police said they have no suspect information.

