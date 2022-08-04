ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

“I’m alive and for me that’s a plus”: Fit and healthy lawyer ‘dies nine times’ in his sleep

By Joe Pagnelli
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gXcRk_0h4Qdaww00

A supply teacher whose fit and healthy husband survived multiple unexplained cardiac arrests wants CPR taught “everywhere” after he “died nine times” in less than 10 hours.

When Naomi Qureshi, 53, woke next to solicitor Mason Qureshi, 54, in March 2022 and heard him snoring loudly, she had no idea this was the first sign that their lives were about to be turned upside down due to an undiagnosed heart issue.

Noticing he was unconscious, she admits to descending into “fits of panic,” as paramedics were called and he was rushed to hospital, where she later discovered he had experienced nine cardiac arrests – when the heart suddenly stops pumping blood around the body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XltcB_0h4Qdaww00

Naomi, who lives in Solihull , West Midlands , with Mason and their teenager daughters Amelia-Rose, 16, and Tabitha-Belle, 13, says: “Our girls call Mason their superhero because it’s an absolute miracle that he’s with us today.

“We are incredibly lucky that we still have this annoying man because at the end of the day I love him and the girls love him.”

She is now campaigning for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to be taught everywhere after learning that less than 10 per cent of people who have a cardiac arrest outside a hospital setting survive, according to the NHS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZMibD_0h4Qdaww00

Naomi, who has learned how to perform CPR online, says: “It’s terrifying that any day his heart could just stop again.

“That’s why I think it’s so important that we all learn how to perform CPR.

“We don’t know why this happened to Mason, so we don’t know how to predict it happening again.

“CPR is something we should teach everywhere because it’s so simple and it can make the difference between living or dying.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eD0Ht_0h4Qdaww00

Naomi met Mason 25 years ago in Birmingham and says that, a regular gym goer, he has always kept himself in “top shape,” also playing tennis twice a week.

So, when he complained of a sudden “fluttering” in his heart in June 2021, it came as a massive shock.

After visiting their GP and having a stress test later in October, Mason was told he was healthy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LLQcE_0h4Qdaww00

Assured that it was nothing to worry about, Naomi says: “Out of the blue, his heart was racing and fluttering. It was happening randomly.

“But after doing tests, they told us he was healthy and we had nothing to worry about.”

In February 2022, Mason had a 24-hour electrocardiogram (ECG) test, which continuously records a person’s electrical activity to help find a diagnosis, which revealed he had an ectopic heartbeat – an irregular heartbeat which happens when the heart contracts too soon which, according to the NHS, affects more than 2 million people in the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Loqqs_0h4Qdaww00

But the couple were once again told he was “better than fine” and that Mason’s heart was healthy.

Naomi says: “We were so worried, but when the tests came back we were reassured that Mason was doing all right.

“They said he was better than fine, that he was completely healthy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rffqr_0h4Qdaww00

But on the morning of March 26, the family’s world came crashing down when Naomi woke up to find Mason unconscious and rang 999.

She says: “Mason suddenly started making snoring noises, which I shrugged off until they persisted and I told him to stop it.

“But when I turned around, his eyes were closed and he was unconscious.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGFwr_0h4Qdaww00

Mason had regained consciousness by the time paramedics arrived, but his heart rate suddenly spiked to 315 bpm – with anything above 100bpm being considered “too fast for most people,” according to the British Heart Foundation.

Naomi says: “He then started convulsing, his eyes turned and he became so rigid. It was so horrible.

“I saw his heart was racing at 315 bpm, it was just crazy. It was the most frightening thing I have ever seen.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ocsAM_0h4Qdaww00

She adds: “I thought he was going to die. I was absolutely terrified, I didn’t want to lose him.

“We had two girls and they didn’t want to lose their daddy.”

Mason was rushed to Birmingham’s Heartlands Hospital, but because of his critically high heart rate, medics did not expect him to survive the night, according to Naomi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0Moj_0h4Qdaww00

She says: “A good friend of ours is a paramedic at the hospital and he told us they all thought Mason was a goner.

“His heart rate was so high they didn’t expect him to make it through the day.”

Due to strict Covid regulations, Naomi could not visit Mason in hospital, so it was suggested she should go home and wait for his results.

But around five hours later, she was asked to return to the hospital to see him, as he was in the critical care unit after having seven cardiac arrests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GAa4F_0h4Qdaww00

Naomi says: “I thought they were preparing his body for me to identify him. It was awful and distressing, Me and my daughter were just in floods of tears.

“We raced to the ward and I was imagining all the worst-case scenarios.

“Thankfully, while he was so poorly, he was still with us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NQtg7_0h4Qdaww00

Sadly, while Naomi was in hospital with Mason, he suffered two more cardiac arrests.

Mason spent nine days in hospital, where he was fitted with a pacemaker and an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) – a device similar to a pacemaker that sends a larger electrical shock to the heart to reboot it and get it pumping again.

He has also been told to take beta blockers to slow his heart rate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ghe2T_0h4Qdaww00

But doctors were unable to explain why his heart rate suddenly shot up and the couple are now hoping to look into genetic testing to find out more.

Naomi says: “It’s really difficult, because we have no idea why this has happened to Mason and we don’t know if it’s something that might affect our daughters too.

“But we will keep investigating until we find an answer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QtJLg_0h4Qdaww00

The family has now returned to a relatively normal life, with Mason back in work and playing tennis.

But Naomi says she still worries every day that she will lose him.

She explains: “It’s been so hard. I even wondered if it was me giving him stress, but I was told by our GP that it isn’t stress related.

“It’s very difficult to handle something when you don’t know where it stems from.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYfMW_0h4Qdaww00

She adds: “Every little twitch that he has and anytime he snores I start panicking because I think I might lose him.

“Our little girl has become quite clingy, as the girls were there when it all started.

“We are living in fear that it might happen again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3znhCe_0h4Qdaww00

And Mason is stressing the importance of joining The Circuit, the national defibrillator network that shows where defibrillators can be found around the country.

He says: “CPR is essentially a stop gap, it’s a plaster, it’s the one thing you can do while you wait for paramedics.

“But a defibrillator is what will restart the heart and potentially save lives.”

In the meantime, Mason is just feels happy to be alive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tOHzC_0h4Qdaww00

He says: “My daughter always says to me, ‘My daddy, my superhero,’ which makes me happy.

“But trying to process everything we have been through as a family has been the hardest part.

“I’m alive and for me that’s a plus.

“I have the most supportive family and being with them each day is the best place for me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YvxGl_0h4Qdaww00

Sue Hampshire, Director of Clinical and Service Development at Resuscitation Council UK, stressed the importance of CPR in saving lives.

She says: “Bystander CPR is a key part of the ‘chain of survival’ – calling 999, beginning chest compressions, and getting a defibrillator – which gives people their best chance of surviving an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

“In Denmark, where CPR training in schools has been mandatory since 2005, the chances of recovery from an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest are triple those in the UK.

“We believe that everyone should learn the skills to save a life and, have created resources that will help teachers to deliver CPR education confidently to their students across the UK.”

  • For further information go to: https://lifesaver.org.uk/ to learn about CPR, defibrillation and choking management skills

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Archie Battersbee, 12, dies after life support switched off

Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old who was left in a comatose state after “catastrophic” brain damage, has died after his life support was withdrawn on Saturday (6 August).His parents had launched multiple appeals to UK and EU courts to prolong his support, all of which were rejected.The family also had a request to move Archie to a hospice for his final days rejected as doctors warned he was too unstable to travel.Archie was found unconscious after an accident at his home in Essex on 7 April and never regained consciousness.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie Battersbee’s mother discusses ‘awful’ day as family await hospice decisionArchie Battersbee’s mother says she’s ‘broken’ as life support set to endFlowers and candles left on day Archie Battersbee’s life support due to be withdrawn
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Archie Battersbee: Mother vows to give son mouth-to-mouth if life support is removed

Archie Battersbee’s mother has said she is prepared to give her son mouth-to-mouth oxygen if his life support is removed. Hollie Dance, 46, made the pledge as Archie’s family escalated their battle to the High Court, appealing to judges to allow him to die in a hospice.The 12-year-old has been in a coma since he was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, with a ligature around his on 7 April. His parents believe he had beem taking part in an online challenge. He has not regained consciousness since.Doctors treating the schoolboy for the last four months have...
HEALTH
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Rate#Choking#Dna Test#Cpr#Uk#Tabitha Belle#Nhs
The Independent

Kate Middleton shocks father after she helps his son on the train to Commonwealth Games

A journalist shared his son’s heartwarming interaction with the Duchess of Cambridge, who he unexpectedly bumped into whilst travelling on a train to the Commonwealth Games.The Times writer Matthew Syed detailed his son’s conversation with Kate Middleton in his sports column published on Wednesday. According to Syed, the duchess was travelling first class on the train – without security and armed guards – to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte travelled to the games in style as she flew by helicopter with her dad, Prince William.Syed and his eight-year-old son Ted were on their way to watch...
U.K.
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Surgeon weighs in on Kim Kardashian’s body composition scan: ‘She has every resource available’

A weight loss surgeon has given his thoughts on the body composition scan Kim Kardashian shared to her Instagram on Thursday (4 August).The reality TV star shared the scan that records bone health and body fat percentage to her Instagram Stories, where she told her followers that her bones were “stronger than 93 to 97 per cent of people”.The post sparked a backlash from her followers and has now drawn comment from Californian surgeon Kais Rona, who has over 236,000 followers on TikTok.Posting a video about the scan, Rona explained that these scans are used to evaluate bone health.“It’s...
FITNESS
The Independent

CCTV shows gang of young women brazenly steal hundreds of pounds worth of cigarettes

Police are hunting a brazen gang of young women who marched around a shop stealing croissants, while others walked behind the tills and snatched hundreds of pounds worth of cigarettes.CCTV footage from Tesco Express in Hove shows two of the girls going behind the counter and grabbing age-restricted goods that appeared to include lottery scratch cards, before pulling aside the cigarette display.Another pair bagged up bakery items such as croissants and appeared to be holding other treats.When confronted by a member of staff, they all fled the store.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More CCTV footage shows group of girls stealing croissants in East SussexLilia Valutyte, 9, plays in the street with sister moments before fatal stabbingMan details ‘scary’ monkeypox diagnosis and symptoms as cases rise across US
LOTTERY
The Independent

‘A miracle she is alive’: British gap year student, 19, paralysed in bison attack

A British teenager has been left partially paralysed after a bison attacked her in a United States nature reserve, goring her leg and tossing her 15 feet into the air.Amelia Dean’s parents said it was a “miracle that she is alive” following her encounter with North America’s largest mammal – which can weigh close to a tonne – while hiking in South Dakota’s Custer State Park.The 19-year-old, who was due to start studying at the University of Edinburgh in September, was only on the second day of a month-long road trip across the US when she was hospitalised and left...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Vicious seagull attack leaves grandmother looking like ‘something from Freddy Krueger film’

A grandmother was left with blood gushing from her head after being attacked by a seagull on her walk home. The 66-year-old was “minding her own business” as she walked home in Broadstairs, Kent when a seagull clawed her head from behind. Brenda Thumble said she looked like “something from a Freddy Krueger film” as blood poured from her head down her clothes and her feet. She had to get a tetanus shot following the shocking attack after a doctor warned her she could be at risk of a bacterial infection from the bird’s claws. “It came at me...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Swimmer savaged by 700lb bull shark relives horror moment he was attacked

A diver who had part of his arm and leg torn off by a 700lb bull shark has relived the horror of the moment he was attacked.Paul De Gelder, 45, was left choking on his own blood as the predator sank its 350 razor-like teeth into him in Sydney Harbour in February 2009.The former paratrooper, from Melbourne, had become a bomb disposal diver with the Australian Navy and was taking part in a routine military exercise when he was attacked.Recalling the moment - which he says he “dreaded all his life” while growing up in Australia - he told the...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Third of women don’t know how to get abortion in UK, poll shows

Around a third of women in the UK do not know how to get an abortion where they live, according to a new report.Research, carried out by YouGov and shared exclusively with The Independent, found just one in four people understand how the law on abortion works in the UK.The study, commissioned by Level Up, a feminist campaign group, discovered just over a third of people incorrectly assume abortion is always legal in the UK if you ask for it.However, abortions are still deemed a criminal act in England, Scotland and Wales under the 1967 Abortion Act. Legislation passed in...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Hosepipes must be banned, Environment Secretary urges water companies

Hosepipes should be banned, the Environment Secretary has urged water companies, as Britain is forecast to bake in temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday amid an unusually dry August.George Eustice said some firms have already “rightly” taken action to mitigate the effects of the prolonged dry weather as he encouraged others to follow suit.His remarks, the first public intervention by ministers, signal possible restrictions on watering gardens, washing cars or filling pools with hosepipes for millions more people across southern England in the coming days.It comes as forecasters predict the warm weather will continue for most of the UK...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

British boy, 8, attacked by three sharks on holiday in Bahamas ‘like scene from Jaws’

An eight-year-old British boy was ravaged by three sharks while on holiday in the Bahamas in an attack that “was like a scene out of Jaws”. Finley Downer, from Kettering, Northamptonshire, had to be dragged out of the water by his sister Lilly and rushed to hospital with deep cuts to his legs. His family had been on a five island tour package, which included guided swimming with iguanas, pigs and nurse sharks at Compass Cay. His father Michael, 44, told The Sun: “My son could have been killed. It was like a scene out of Jaws.” He said...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Pensioner on trial over death of baby in pram ‘had undiagnosed Alzheimer’s’

A pensioner accused of causing the death by careless driving of a baby boy, who was in a pram being pushed along the pavement by his mother, will say she had undiagnosed Alzheimer’s disease at the time and is to mount a defence of insanity, a court heard.Shelagh Robertson, 75, was driving home from a shopping trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of an oncoming van on the A10 at Waterbeach in Cambridgeshire, forcing it on to the pavement on January 22 last year, Cambridge Crown Court heard.The van hit Rachael Thorold and her five-month-old son Louis...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman gives birth to triplets with two-year age gaps between them

A couple have finally welcomed the third baby in a set of IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) triplets, four years after the first sibling was born.Karen and James Marks from Taunton, Somerset had had their first child – a son named Cameron – four years ago. Their daughter Isabella followed two years later.Now, Karen has given birth to their final triplet, a daughter named Gabriella.The children are considered triplets because they were all conceived on the same day, at the same time, and the same batch of embryos through IVF.After Cameron was born in September 2018, the couple chose to keep the...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Voices: ‘Quiet quitting’ isn’t new. Some men have been doing the bare minimum for decades

Do you suffer with the Sunday night dreads? Do you feel permanently stressed? Anxious? Burnt out?  Do you despise your job but need your salary? Fear not, my little worrywarts, because I’ve got just the life hack for you. Hop on the “quiet quitting” train, my friends, and your next stop will be job satisfaction and a renewed sense of contentment.After all, even ultra-workaholic Beyonce is telling us to quit our jobs. What more encouragement do we need? Of course, taking advice from a multi-millionaire during a cost of living crisis is all well and good, but most of...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Independent

Church organist, 89, honoured in surprise presentation by Prince of Wales

A church organist who has been playing for 75 years has been honoured for her dedication with a surprise presentation by the Prince of Wales.Mary Edmondson, 89, was delighted to be presented with a basket of flowers by Charles following the service at Canisbay Parish Church in Caithness on Sunday.Charles, known as the Duke of Rothsay in Scotland, was staying at the Castle of Mey near John O’Groats, which belonged to the late Queen Mother, and like her attends Canisbay Parish Church when he is staying there.Miss Edmondson began playing the organ at the age of 14 and has played...
RELIGION
The Independent

The Independent

782K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy