Adventure park unveils world’s longest inflatable assault course

By Rebecca McCurdy
 4 days ago

The world’s longest inflatable assault course has opened in Scotland’s capital.

The Tartan Titan, launched at Conifox Adventure Park in Edinburgh, has officially broken the Guinness World Record by nearly 73 metres.

Some of Scotland’s most famous faces attended an exclusive launch of the 568-metre course.

They included Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon, rugby’s Jamie Ritchie, and lacrosse star Susie Oliphant, as well as Edinburgh politicians Alex Cole-Hamilton and Christine Jardine.

The record course transports participants into their favourite game shows, including Ninja Warriors, Gladiator and Total Wipeout.

James Gammell, managing director of Conifox Adventure Park, said: “The Tartan Titan has been fantastically well-received and we’re absolutely delighted to be able to announce that it has been officially adjudicated as the world’s longest by the Guinness World Records.”

The assault course features 50 sections of obstacles including the Corkscrew, Wipe Out, Ninja Run and the Tidal Wave.

Special challenge dates will be set when visitors can attempt to set a record time on the course.

Scotland goalkeeper and Hearts captain Gordon made the course look easy as he took his daughters along to try out the “challenging but fun” task.

“My girls enjoyed it, chasing me around and making sure I was keeping up with them,” he said.

“It was a good day out for all of the family. There were a lot of challenging things going through but it’s all good fun and manageable for all different ages.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the experience is a great addition for west Edinburgh.

He said: “This is like nothing I’ve never seen before and it’s great to have a world record-breaking installation like the Tartan Titan in the heart of Edinburgh.

“Coming as it does on the eve of the festival, it really puts the heart of the city on the map. I am so proud of James and all of the team here at Conifox who have really done the best they can to bounce back quite literally from the pandemic.”

The attraction, situated on the outskirts of the city’s Kirkliston area, is only available for a limited time, from August 6 until August 16.

Glenn Pollard, official adjudicator for Guinness World Records, said it was a difficult achievement to reach.

He said: “It gives credibility to Conifox Adventure Park as well as anyone else who wants to come along and try and break it. Given the previous record has stood for four-and-a-half years they would have a very tough job ahead of them.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
Assault Course, Inflatable, Conifox Adventure Park, Edinburgh
