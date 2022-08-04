ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Cooling centers open across Connecticut amid high heat and humidity

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

As the temperatures rise again, cooling centers are opening up across Connecticut.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration says there are many ways to stay safe during the heat.

For those working outside, the NOAA stresses the importance of staying hydrated and taking breaks in the shade when possible.

Officials say check on the elderly, sick and those without air conditioning.

Officials say never leave kids or pets in hot cars and limit strenuous outdoor activities.

