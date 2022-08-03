ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PG&E (NYSE: PCG) Doubles Knightscope Order (Nasdaq: KSCP)

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05PrVF_0h4QEWXp00
PG&E (NYSE: PCG) Doubles Knightscope Order (Nasdaq: KSCP)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq:KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that the Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), the leading subsidiary of the holding company PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), has added another five K5 Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) to its contract. This brings the current ASR total to ten machines under contract with this one client.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005398/en/

PG&E (NYSE: PCG) Doubles Knightscope Order (Nasdaq: KSCP)

PG&E signed its first contract in 2021 to test whether or not Knightscope’s would provide the levels of safety and overwatch necessary to secure certain properties. During that successful pilot, Knightscope was able to reduce costs, prove value with a positive return on investment, and build the client’s confidence that the service would meet their exacting demands.

Collaborations like the one being forged between Knightscope and PG&E are essential to prevent, remediate, or mitigate risks resulting from various asset vulnerabilities. New technologies such as those offered by Knightscope are quickly becoming a key component to augmenting guard services at a time when the growth of remote working is challenging the need to fill roles in guarding personnel.

“Knightscope’s Autonomous Security Robots work 24/7/365 with greater detecting and data recall capabilities at a fraction of the cost of traditional physical security protection,” stated William Santana Li, chairman and CEO, Knightscope, Inc. “We are honored that PG&E has entrusted us to help protect their properties, assets and employees, and we look forward to further assessing opportunities across hundreds of their locations.”

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005398/en/

Donna Loughlin Michaels, LMGPR, (408) 393-5575

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ROBOTICS SECURITY UTILITIES TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY ENERGY HARDWARE

SOURCE: Knightscope, Inc.

PUB: 08/03/2022 10:00 AM/DISC: 08/03/2022 10:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Open Document and Data Platform Specialist Legado Acquires Consumer and B2B Bill Management Technology From WonderBill

Open document and data platform specialist Legado has acquired the consumer and B2B bill management technology from WonderBill. Launched in 2016, London-based WonderBill allowed consumers to manage all their household bills and subscriptions. The company was backed by Shell Ventures, Shell’s corporate venture capital arm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005259/en/ Left to right are Anja Beisel, Josif Grace, and Alex Shiell of Legado at the company’s Edinburgh headquarters (by Stewart Attwood) (Photo: Business Wire) Legado plans to repurpose WonderBill’s technology to support its B2B personal data management and engagement platform that counts M&G, one of the UK’s largest and longest established investment managers, among its client base. FNZ, the global wealth management platform, and M&G are major backers of Legado through an investment round in 2019.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

NUBURU, Inc., a Leading Innovator in High Power and High Brightness Industrial Blue Laser Technology, to Go Public Through Merger With Tailwind Acquisition Corp.

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- NUBURU® (“NUBURU”), an industry leader in high power and high brightness industrial blue lasers, and TWND Corp. (NYSE: TWND) (“TWND”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today a definitive agreement that puts NUBURU on the path to becoming a publicly listed company. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named NUBURU, Inc. and expects to be traded under the ticker symbol “BURU.” The combined company will continue to be based in Centennial, CO, and led by Dr. Mark Zediker, CEO, Co-Founder and President of NUBURU, and other key executive leadership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005192/en/ Leading Laser Technology Company
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Seacoast Announces Agreement to Acquire Professional Holding Corp.

STUART, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (“Seacoast”) (NASDAQ: SBCF), the holding company for Seacoast National Bank (“Seacoast Bank”), and Professional Holding Corp. (“Professional”) (NASDAQ: PFHD), parent company of Professional Bank, announced today that they have signed a definitive agreement under which Seacoast will acquire Professional. The proposed transaction will expand Seacoast’s footprint in the dynamic tri-county South Florida market, which includes Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties, the largest MSA in Florida and the eighth largest in the nation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005372/en/ Professional Bank, the sixth largest bank headquartered in South Florida, operates nine branches across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, with deposits of approximately $2.4 billion and loans of $2.0 billion as of June 30, 2022. The proposed transaction is a natural continuation of Seacoast’s M&A strategy, adding a premier franchise in one of Florida’s fastest-growing markets.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

S&S Truck Parts LLC Announces Merger With Midwest Truck & Auto Parts Inc., Creating Best-In-Class Aftermarket Parts Distributor

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. & MERRILLVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- S&S Truck Parts LLC (“S&S”) and Midwest Truck & Auto Parts Inc. (“Midwest”) announced today that they have completed a merger of the two companies, creating a powerful alliance between the two best-in-class independent Truck Parts Distributors. The combination nearly doubles their collective business and forms a more diversified and scaled platform in the truck aftermarket space with the ability to source and offer a wider selection of high-quality products to customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005239/en/ This transaction unites two world class aftermarket organizations based in the Midwestern United States with more than 70 years of service to their communities and shared commitments to quality, service, and value. With increased scale and an expanded geographic footprint, the combined company will help its customers navigate a complex and challenged global supply chain, increasing available inventory and enabling faster delivery of products. In March of 2022, S&S Truck Parts was purchased by Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Associated Press

Kandi Tech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JINHUA, China (AP) _ Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Jinhua, China-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. The electric and all-terrain vehicle...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Party City: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ELMSFORD, N.Y. (AP) _ Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) on Monday reported earnings of $162.2 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Elmsford, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.42. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share. The party supplies...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Verastem: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Verastem Inc. (VSTM) on Monday reported a loss of $22 million in its second quarter. The Needham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Pg E Corporation#Information Security#Business Industry#Linus Business#Pcg#Knightscope Inc#Asr
The Associated Press

PDS Biotechnology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) _ PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) on Monday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Florham Park, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

TreeHouse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) _ TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) on Monday reported a loss of $29.4 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Kosmos Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $117.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Associated Press

NTT: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) _ Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. (NTTYY) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.84 billion. On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had profit of 80 cents. The telecommunications company posted revenue of $23.69 billion in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Li-Cycle Announces Appointment of Jacqueline Dedo to Board of Directors

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced that Jacqueline (“Jacqui”) Dedo, has been appointed to serve as an independent director on the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. The Board is now comprised of nine directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005229/en/ Jacqueline Dedo (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Sohu.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) on Monday reported earnings of $8.7 million in its second quarter. The Beijing-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. The operator of a popular Chinese Web portal posted revenue of $194.8 million in the period. _____. This story was generated...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Blue Apron: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) on Monday reported a loss of $23.1 million in its second quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents per share. The meal-kit seller posted revenue of $124.2 million in the period. The company’s shares closed...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Precision BioSciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $31 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Barrick Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $488 million. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 24 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

HighGold Expands Timmins Land Position by 25% and Provides Ontario Exploration Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V: HIGH, OTCQX: HGGOF) (“ HighGold ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce the expansion of the Company’s Timmins regional land holdings and to provide an exploration update on the Timmins properties. Recent claim staking and acquisition (the “ Acquisition ”) has expanded the Company’s commanding land position by 25% to 335 square kilometers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005255/en/ Figure 1 – HighGold’s Timmins Region Property Holdings, Ontario (Graphic: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy