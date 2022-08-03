Second Man Involved in South St. Cloud Shooting Arrested

Read on river967.com
Four teens in custody after chase ends in crash, foot pursuit
LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — Four teens were taken into custody Saturday following a police pursuit that ended on Interstate 35E in Little Canada. Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras show the four teens — three girls and one boy — flee across the interstate before they were taken into custody by authorities.
Deputies fatally shoot man in Wright County
A man was shot dead by deputies in Otsego during an incident in the early hours of Sunday. The Wright County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release that a man had died after two of its deputies opened fire in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE. According to...
Sheriff says alcohol likely a factor in Kandiyohi County ATV crash that injured 3
LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said alcohol was likely a factor in an ATV crash that injured three people Saturday night.The sheriff's office said a 30-year-old man was driving a side-by-side ATV with two passengers on Park Avenue in Lake Lillian. Just before 11 p.m., the driver "ran off the end of the city street and rolled the ATV into a corn field," according to the sheriff's office.The driver was hospitalized, but is expected to be OK. His two passengers -- a 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old man -- were treated for minor injuries at the scene.Lake Lillian is about 90 miles west of the Twin Cities, just south of Willmar.
Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon
Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
Third suspect arrested in St. Cloud mass shooting
(St. Cloud, MN) -- A third suspect is in custody in connection with a July shooting in St. Cloud that injured four people. Police say 20-year-old Jamarcus Morris was arrested yesterday. He is expected to be charged with four counts of second-degree felony assault. Daquan Ledbetter and Bryan Garth the Second were taken into custody earlier this week in connection with the shooting.
Three killed in semi-SUV crash west of Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Three people were killed and two were injured in a semi-SUV crash west of Willmar Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 5:54 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 40 and Kandiyohi County Road 7. An SUV driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lees Summit Missouri was northbound on 7 and collided with a semi pulling a milk tanker that was traveling eastbound on Highway 40. Upon impact the trailer fell on top of the SUV. Ecker died in the crash as well as his passengers 64-year-old Carol Ecker of Kansas City Missouri and 39-year-old Jonathan Ecker of Rosendale Missouri. Passenger Jennifer Mcginness, age 35 of Elmo Missouri was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Ralph Enderle of Raymond was taken to Rice CentraCare Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. Highway 40 was closed for several hours while the crash scene was investigated.
9-year-old girl injured in St. Cloud hit-and-run
A 9-year-old girl was struck by a driver who then fled the scene, according to St. Cloud police. The department says the hit-and-run happened at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday when the girl "tried to run across the road" when she collided with a passing motorist on the 300 block of Wilson Ave. NE.
Guimond podcast reveals alleged abduction attempts
The search for the cause of Joshua Guimond’s baffling disappearance nearly 20 years ago continues via a podcast series of investigations that have revealed accounts of alleged abduction attempts during that same time frame. Guimond, a 20-year-old student and political-science major who hailed from Maple Lake, “vanished” on the...
Southern Minnesota law enforcement to be honored as DWI Enforcer All-Stars
ST. PAUL, Minn. – 61 law enforcement officers will be honored at Sunday’s Minnesota Twins game for their success at stopping impaired drivers. The members of the DWI Enforcer All-Star Team will be honored during pre-game activities at Target Field. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPT-OTS) says the All-Stars made 4,193 combined DWI arrests across the state in 2021. Their efforts contributed to the more than 24,000 DWI arrests made by all of law enforcement last year.
Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota
WILLMAR --Three people have reportedly died when the car they were in collided with a semi truck in west central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday evening near Willmar. According to officials, a car driven by Justin Ecker, 41, of Lee Summitt, Missouri was traveling north on a county road when the car struck a semi traveling east on Highway 40.
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Possession Charge
A Minnesota man arrested after a traffic stop in Osseo was sentenced in Trempealeau County Court for drug charges. According to the Osseo Police Department, back in May of last year, a vehicle was stopped for a speed violation early in the morning. The K9 Unit alerted the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officials found drugs and a stolen rifle.
Former SCSU Wrestler Pleads Guilty to Felony Assault
ST. CLOUD -- A former wrestler at St. Cloud State University has pleaded guilty to assaulting another student last fall. Twenty-one-year-old Ezayah Oropeza pleaded guilty to a charge of 3rd-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. Just after 1:30 a.m. on September 18th, officers were called to the 700 block of...
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending August 1, 2022. July 25th: David John Dressel, 55 of Howard Lake was arrested in Cokato - charge of 3rd degree DWI; Spencer Thomas Gray, 27 of Montrose was arrested in Annandale - charges of 2nd degree burglary, 5th degree-controlled substance & convicted felon in possession of firearm/ammo & Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance; Justin Mathia Grengs, 35 of St Paul Park was arrested in Washington Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Devante Love, 29 of St Paul was arrested in Washington Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree DWI; Jonathan Gerald Motyl, 41 of Coon Rapids was arrested in Otsego - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance.
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
2 airlifted, another injured in central Minnesota ATV crash
Two 20-year-olds were airlifted to hospitals and a 19-year-old was taken to a medical center ambulance after an ATV crash Saturday in rural Motley, Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 12:41 a.m. in the area of County Road 103 and 57th Ave. SW in Meadow Brook Township.
3rd Street North Stretch Closed Because of Auto Accident
(KNSI) – An auto accident has caused the closure of 3rd Street North in St. Cloud between 16th Avenue and Osseo Avenue. The vehicle crash damaged a powerline and Xcel Energy is on scene attempting to make repairs. The road is expected to be shut down for several hours,...
North Dakota Man Found Dead In Swift County, MN Jail Cell
SWIFT CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — The death of a man from Bismarck is under investigation at the Swift County jail in Benson, Minnesota. The sheriff’s office says 45-year-old William Delmore was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. Delmore died in his cell Tuesday morning. An...
Minnesota DPS gets K9 to sniff out illegal cash
ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has a new K9 on the team that is trained to sniff out U.S. currency. K9 Bia will work with the Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division. Bia is a 1 1/2-year-old female German shorthair pointer. Her skills will...
Frosted Fingers Gets Minnesota Man Busted For 1st Degree Arson
Sometimes it's the dumbest stuff that gets a person busted. In this case it was a failure to wash the frosting off his fingers after eating a dessert bar from the fridge before torching the place. According to DL-Online, Gary John Bogatz, Jr of Elk River was sentenced to five...
