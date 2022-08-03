Birmingham CWG Day 7: Thursday 4 August 2022: Live Discussion Thread

Read on forums.digitalspy.com
Related
digitalspy.com
Would it be possible for the city of Birmingham to make another bid at hosting the Olympic Games
Well we are expecting these Commonwealth Games to be a success so do you think they would be in a better position at making another bid for the Olympics as we now know that the city can produce a multi sport competition. The only obstacle i can think of is the budget will be a lot more if they want to host such a huge sporting event with millions of people around the world attending and more sports that would include rowing and sailing which would require finding more places in the city where these events can be held. But the facilities are already in place for most of the indoor sports llke swimming and cycling. So i think it all depends on the council and politicians if they want to make a bid for the Olympic Games four years after Brisbane.
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘asks to leave Chelsea on loan’ with Leicester and Southampton keen
What the papers sayCallum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly asked Chelsea to go out on loan and there are at least two Premier League clubs ready to snap him up. The Guardian reports Leicester and Southampton are considering signing the 21-year-old, with the winger searching for more regular playing time after not even being named on the bench when the Blues opened their league campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday.An unexpected return to the Premier League with one of Manchester City’s rivals has been rumoured for Leroy Sane. The former City winger departed for Bayern Munich two years ago...
digitalspy.com
Fish and chips in Blackpool ?
I am shortly going to spend a few days in Blackpool and I want to have some fish and chips. Can anyone recommend a good fish and chip shops ? Not Harry Ramsden please ! I have been there and thought it was just okay. I am shortly going to...
RELATED PEOPLE
A volcano is erupting again in Iceland. Is climate change causing more eruptions?
The Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland began erupting again on Wednesday after eight months of slumber – so far without any adverse impacts on people or air traffic. The eruption was expected. It’s in a seismically active (uninhabited) area, and came after several days of earthquake activity close to Earth’s surface. It’s hard to say how long it will continue, although an eruption in the same area last year lasted about six months. Climate change is causing the widespread warming of our land, oceans and atmosphere. Apart from this, it also has the potential to increase volcanic activity, affect the size...
digitalspy.com
Neighbours finale ratings rise further in Australia
Neighbours ratings for the final ever episode have risen even further after catch-up viewing figures are added to the total. The total number of viewers in Australia, which counts catch-up and live viewing, has gone from 1.2 million to 1.38 million, meaning the number of viewers rose by 27% nationally, according to TV Tonight.
Comments / 0