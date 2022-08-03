Read on www.columbusmessenger.com
Justin Ahrens, Jimmy Sotos Among 29 Ohio State Student-Athlete Summer Graduates
The Ohio State University bestowed degrees upon nearly 30 of its past and present student-athletes this weekend. The graduating class of summer 2022 features two of the most recent season's basketball players in Justin Ahrens and Jimmy Sotos. It also includes former Buckeye guard Jeremie Simmons of the Ohio State team that made the Sweet Sixteen in 2010's NCAA Tournament.
Cameron Martinez “In the Best Shape of My Life” Entering Third Season at Ohio State
Regardless of what role Ohio State’s coaches ask him to play for the Buckeyes this year, Cameron Martinez is confident he’ll be ready. Through his first two years at Ohio State, Martinez hasn’t yet had a consistent role for the Buckeyes. A high school quarterback who came to Ohio State with visions of playing both wide receiver and defensive back, Martinez started his Buckeye career at cornerback and appeared in just one game as a true freshman. As a redshirt freshman last year, Martinez climbed the depth chart early in the season and started two games at cover safety but ended up playing six defensive snaps or fewer in five of the Buckeyes’ final seven games.
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Bowen Hardman
As August gets going and football season goes from a dream to a reality, we here at Land-Grant Holy Land are committed to giving the best possible football coverage. But also, the best possible basketball coverage as well. Similar to last season, we will be doing player previews and team...
College Football World Reacts To Most "Annoying" Fan Base Rankings
Who are the most "annoying" fan bases in all of college football?. A recent ranking of the worst fan bases in college football went viral on social media. The Barstool Sports podcast, Unnecessary Roughness, ranked the 10 most "annoying" fan bases in all of college football heading into the 2022 season.
Ohio State men’s basketball lands in final five schools for Columbus Africentric’s Dailyn Swain
Just days after landing a commitment from Pickerington Central’s Devin Royal, the Buckeyes found themselves in the top-five on Friday for another talented Columbus player in the 2023 class — four-star small forward Dailyn Swain. Swain listed the Buckeyes alongside Xavier, Arizona State, Clemson, and Arkansas. While Ohio...
Delaware, August 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The St. Charles Preparatory School football team will have a game with Buckeye Valley High School on August 06, 2022, 11:00:00. St. Charles Preparatory SchoolBuckeye Valley High School.
Ohio State names Iron Buckeyes, the players who had 'the most outstanding summers'
For many Ohio State fans, the offseason is the time spent going from one season to another, waiting for the new year to start. For Buckeye players, it’s not much different. There’s just a heavy workload that goes with that waiting. While the Scarlet and Gray players can’t...
Inside Tony Alford’s unique recruiting style in searching for Ohio State football’s ‘tough-minded’ running backs: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- TreVeyon Henderson never got a chance to work with Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford before showing up as a freshman, but he’ll never forget that first day of practice. He quickly learned that Alford he met while on the recruiting trail isn’t the same...
Michigan Man Rich Eisen Absolutely Roasts Ohio State
Rich Eisen is always down to champion his Wolverines.
Evan Pryor Believes He’s Proven “I’m A Weapon To Use” in the Ohio State Offense As Tony Alford Says He’s Ready to See the Field This Season
TreVeyon Henderson was the more highly touted recruit, to be sure, but in many ways, he and Evan Pryor were thought of as a tandem upon entering the Buckeye program in January 2021. Henderson committed to Ohio State just 11 days after Pryor in March 2020, and the pair were...
What’s the most interesting thing from Ohio State’s defense during the first two practices?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football went through its first two days of fall camp in preparation for the 2022 season showing off some interesting things on defense. The Buckeyes are installing a new scheme under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles that’s been described as “safety-driven.” That means three spots for a safety room that already has plenty of depth, and that could result in a potential six-man rotation.
Family, friends honor Pelotonia cyclist who died during ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman announced that a man died after a “medical event” during the Columbus ride on Saturday. According to a Pelotonia media release, Mason Fisher, an Ohio State student and three-time rider, was participating in a 102-mile bicycle ride as a member of Team Buckeye when he experienced medical […]
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
Breaking – Strange Odor Coming from Lions Den in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of the lion’s den, an adult shopping center for a strange odor. According to early reports around 6:30 pm on Saturday, a worker called 911 and reported a “strange odor, possibly gas leak” inside the building. Emergency squads were called, and after they got the call they called for backup to check out the place.
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
Another car wash coming to Chillicothe on former Sumburger lot
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A new car wash is being built on the former Sumburger lot in Chillicothe. A banner went up this week at 1481 North Bridge Street that “Take 5” was “coming soon.”. Take 5 is the second car wash company to announce in recents...
List of festivals and events happening this weekend across Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend there are many different festivals and events happening across Central Ohio. The weather may be a bit rainy, but that won't interrupt the fun at any of these family-friendly events. Dublin Irish Festival. The 35th Dublin Irish Festival kicks off today and runs...
Hometown touch: Centerburg restaurant thrives with community support
Jessica Earick launched Eggmann's Eatery with her sister, Kristina Hagemann, in 2020, an uncertain time for the restaurant industry. But two years later, Earkick told the Mount Vernon News the Centerburg restaurant is still thriving. "Everything has been going awesome," said Earick, the restaurant's lead chef. "The support of the...
Central Ohio school districts combat teacher shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first day of school is just three weeks away and school districts nationwide are still working to combat a teacher shortage. Here in central Ohio, the school districts we spoke to say they are nearly 100% staffed. Columbus City School leaders say they are feeling confident, having 97% of their […]
Where To Find The Most Fantastic Fried Chicken In Columbus
When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
