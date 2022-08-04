Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together for 37 years. Their love for each other is only growing.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell first met in the year 1968 on the set of "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band." During the musical film's production, there was some chemistry between the two actors but nothing really came of it. However, a few years later, they felt a spark when they chanced upon each other once again. It has been almost four decades since that time, and while they dated and even married other people before finding one another, their love is now only growing stronger. Their whirlwind romance began with a quirky first date and has blossomed into a lasting relationship filled with love, support and respect.

Hawn recalled the first time she met Russell in an interview with BBC Radio 4, according to Oprah Magazine , "I was 21 and he was 16. I thought he was adorable, but he was much too young. Then, years later we met up again, and I remembered that I liked him very much when I first met him. We both said we would never go out with another actor so it just shows you never can tell." The couple went on their first date after destiny brought them back together at an audition for their next movie, "Swing Shift."

"He was so good-looking, but he had no pretense about him," the actress shared with People Magazine . "I could tell right away he was not a womanizer." Their first date began at the Playboy Club, where they went swing dancing. Later on, they decided to make a visit to Hawn's newly purchased home. However, there was one issue: She had forgotten her key. The pair had to "break in" to essentially get inside her own home. Russell explained , "We eventually found our way upstairs, looking around at imaginary furniture and we were in the imaginary bedroom, now, and we are realistically having sex when the police walked in because we had to break into the place to get in."

Ever since that eventful first date, Hawn and Russell have been inseparable from one another. Together, they have remained devoted to each other, loved each other through all the obstacles and raised children together. Nonetheless, there is one thing the couple never did: exchange wedding vows. According to the actress, marriage simply seems unnecessary. "We have done just perfectly without marrying," she stated in an interview with Now To Love . "I already feel devoted, and isn't that what marriage is supposed to do? So as long as my emotional state is in a state of devotion, honesty, caring, and loving, then we're fine." Given their long and nurturing relationship, Russell had a few words of advice to offer others looking to sustain the relationships they are in: "I think the secret is to know when to depend on somebody and when not to. It's important that you are able to hold up your side of the house. I believe that one person can't bear the whole burden because then their shoulders start getting heavy."

There's no telling what you're going to encounter on the New York subway and some rides can warm your heart and make your day. Michael Paulson, a theater reporter, was pleasantly surprised when he had a group of kids for company and they all broke into song during the ride. The kids, who were predominantly African American, started singing "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from the animated movie "Encanto" on the subway. Paulson took to Twitter to share the video and said the kids certainly put a smile on his face. "Some days New York City is hard," wrote Paulson. "But then there are days when you find yourself on a subway car filled with children singing 'We Don't Talk About Bruno.' Today was one of those days," he wrote.

The tweet went viral, garnering more than 61,000 likes, and was shared 6,000 times. People couldn't help but shower love on the video with some even sharing their own memories. "I grew up in NYC in the 80s and 90s and some of my best school memories are from taking the subway on class trips. We were usually a little more disruptive than these kids!" wrote one person. "I co-coached a Little League team of first-graders this year, and, uh, pretty much every practice was like this," wrote one person. Another added , "I was at a restaurant a couple of weeks ago and a few tables full of kids were singing this song then, too. I didn't realize public sing-alongs of it were so popular but it was such a good time seeing them have so much fun singing." Even the New York subway alerts account couldn't help but jump in on the fun. "This is just pure unadulterated gold! Made us smile so hard, thanks for sharing!" tweeted the account.

Disney's "Encanto" has also been hailed for its diverse characters. "Encanto" as "the story of an extraordinary family — the Madrigals — who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical place called an Encanto. The magic of town has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift — every child except one, Mirabel." From color complexions to natural hair and accents, the movie championed diversity and inclusion. As we reported , many therapists have lauded the movie's approach to trauma and healing and say it's become a great took to help for first-generation immigrants and other people of color. "There are so many layers, so many dynamics... I think [the movie is] going to have a great impact on society. People are seeing this movie and they're realizing they're seeing themselves in it," said Kadesha Adelakun, a therapist from Georgia.

Encanto/Disney

There have been countless videos of small children identifying with the characters from "Encanto." One woman shared an image of her 2-year-old son standing in front of the TV alongside a still from "Encanto" smiling from ear to ear. Kaheisha Brand was watching Disney's Encanto with her 2-year-old son Kenzo when a character that looked just like him came on screen. Kenzo's connection with the character Antonio was almost immediate and he couldn't help smiling. When Kenzo saw that his curly hair and brown skin matched the character's appearance, he was glued to the TV and followed Antonio's journey keenly. Kenzo thought he was seeing himself onscreen. His Mom, Kaheisha, shared an image of her son standing beside Antonio, all smiles. She also posted one of Kenzo watching "himself" on screen. She captioned the Instagram post: "Check Kenzo out in the new Disney Movie 'Encanto' lol." Brand says it just shows how important for pop culture to be inclusive. "He instantly lit up, and turned to us, and was smiling and that made me take the picture because it made my heart happy that it brought such enjoyment to him," she said.

Kenzo's father Keith Brooks and Brand say they're happy to have chosen "Encanto" for their child to watch. "One of the themes that it presented was family, and how strong family is, and how strong family can be when it's united," said Brooks. "To be able to see the people of Colombia and the different skin complexions they have and to be able to see yourself in other areas of the world that you didn't necessarily know about, I thought that was extremely powerful. And I thought 'Encanto' was the first movie film on any aspect that touched upon Afro Latina and Latinos and Colombia."

Tyler Perry is putting off having "the talk" about race with his 7-year-old son Aman and says he wants to hold out for as long as he can. The actor-director is well aware of the harsh realities that any Black person has to live with in America but wants to protect Aman's innocence for now. “I haven’t had the conversation with Aman because he’s only 7, and I want to hold out as long as I can,” Perry told AARP magazine in an interview. “I don’t want to tell him that there are people who will judge him because of the color of his skin, because right now he’s in a school with every race, and all these kids are in their purest form," he said. Tyler Perry shares Aman with model Gelila Bekele.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Tyler Perry attends 'Tyler Perry visits the SiriusXM Hollywood studios in Los Angeles' at SiriusXM Studios on October 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

African American parents have the "talk" with their kids to prepare them for the discrimination and hate they could potentially encounter in the world out there. Perry says his son doesn't describe his friends by race and he wants it to be that way for as long as it can be. "The moment he loses that innocence is going to be a very, very sad day for me,” said Perry, before adding that he knew he has to have "the talk" with Aman soon, reported TODAY. “I know it’s coming, though, because he’s already asking some really tough questions,” he elaborated. “What I want him to be, more than anything, is somebody who sees injustice, speaks out against it, and effects change.”



He also spoke about Aman living his life as a normal person as opposed to being Tyler Perry's son and it's something the director has fought to preserve for his son. “My son’s not famous,” he said. “I want him to have as normal a life as he can. I want him to know what it’s like to have his own name and his own life and not have the pressure of trying to live up to whatever or whoever your father was.”



NBC host Craig Melvin and actor Sandra Bullock have also spoken about the need to teach their children about race including the potential discrimination they could face. As we reported , Sandra Bullock said parenting Black children was an eye-opener to her as well because she knows the world isn't a fair place. She spoke about stopping her then 6-year-old son as he tried to walk out of their home wearing a hoodie. “I was like, ‘What does it look like you’re doing with the hoodie?’” said Bullock. “And he says, ‘Well, I look like I’m hiding.’”

She then asked her son if he had “anything to hide,” and he replied, "no." She told him to take off the hoodie and then decided to let him know that the world wasn't exactly fair and added that he would be treated differently from a white kid. "We’re gonna have a conversation. It’s different for you. I said, ‘People are scared and will react to you differently than if you were a white boy,’” said Bullock, adding that she's always been open and honest about it. “And he knows it. I let them see everything. I let them hear and know everything.”



NBC anchor Craig Melvin said he teaches his biracial kids about Black history. Melvin is Black and his wife Lindsay Czarniak is white, a Fox Sports anchor. They are always having conversations with their children about race and the world out there. In an essay for TODAY , Melvin recalled hearing his son say, “Sibby is white like Mommy, and I’m brown like Daddy.” Melvin knew it was time to talk to them about race. “How do you explain to two bright-eyed, multiracial kids who live pretty charmed lives that there was a time in this country where people who look like Daddy would have been shackled and working for people who look like Mommy?” wrote Melvin. The NBC host says he doesn't limit Black history to just MLK Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech and also touches on America's dark past.

A small business owner from Georgia handmade custom memorial benches for each of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde in May in a tragedy that shook the nation. The community has played a huge role in helping the victims and those affected to heal. Sean Peacock, the owner of graphic arts business Jass Graphix, and his team have worked to create 21 customized benches for the victims' families to honor their memory, reported Good Morning America .

"These benches are just a little temporary, beautiful gift honoring their special, beautiful children," said Peacock. The benches were driven 1200 miles in a donated U-Haul trailer from Eastman, Georgia, to Uvalde. Having handcrafted each of the customized benches, Peacock feels a very personal connection with all of them. He is personally delivering the benches to the victims' families.

Peacock said he didn't have any connection to the victims but was contacted for an order inquiry by April Elrod, the mother of 10-year-old Makenna Lee Elrod. She had seen one of his benches with the butterfly design on Etsy, and Makenna Lee loved butterflies. She was even buried in a purple dress with butterflies on it. Elrod associates butterflies with her daughter. "When we go visit her at the cemetery, there's always butterflies around. We've had butterflies in our cars and our houses, everywhere we go," said Elrod. She is already planning to build a butterfly garden at her home. "I saw that butterfly bench and I thought that would be perfect, somewhere to go sit and think about Makenna and talk to her," she added.

Elrod contacted Peacock and requested two butterfly-themed benches, one for herself and one for Makenna's dad. Elrod didn't really identify herself but said it was to honor her daughter and provided her girl's name. Peacock was shaken after he did a Google search and realized the 10-year-old was one of the victims of the shooting. "Lo and behold, number one on the list, Makenna Lee Elrod, the same name that momma used," he said. "When I discovered that, that was the beginning of it all." Elrod had asked if she could get a discount on the bench if she ordered a second one. A bench would cost $1800. He wrote about the inquiry on Facebook and was flooded with donations to fund the bench for Makenna.

Peacock wanted to do more and wanted to create personalized benches for all victims. He started a GoFundMe with the goal of raising $20,000 and ended up raising over $23,000. "On the day of Makenna's funeral, I texted the mother and revealed to her what I did," recalled Peacock. "I told her, 'Your bench is paid for, for your precious child, and so are 20 more.'" Elrod was moved by his gesture. "When I'm having a bad day, he just seems to be the one that messages and says, 'We're praying for you,'" she said.

Peacock then reached out to families of other victims to learn more about them before creating personalized benches for them as well. Each bench has a photo of the victim at the center of the butterfly wings that form the back of the bench. It also has inscriptions from the families on the seat. Peacock and his team have been burning the midnight oil to get the benches ready. A typical order can take as long as six weeks, but for the victims, they did all 21 benches in less than six weeks combined. "There's a lot of labor that goes into this," said Peacock, adding that many volunteered to help on the project. "This is a very special, precious item in any situation."



Peacock said he wants to combat hate and evil with love. "That's an act of evil that occurred out there," he said about the Uvalde shooting. "What happened in Eastman, Georgia, is the opposite of that. It was an act of love, of compassion, donation and consideration. This is a story [that] continues to just be a love story."





Tyler Perry revealed that he once paid Cicely Tyson $1 million for a day's work. The writer-director said it was to reflect her body of work and stature. Tyson passed away last year at the age of 96. Perry was speaking with AARP when he revealed he paid the actor a "million dollars" for a single day of work on his 2007 film "Why Did I Get Married?" Perry hailed Tyson's work and said she never got fairly paid for her work previously. "This woman had done so many amazing things, but she wasn't well compensated for it," he said. "She made $6,000 for 'Sounder,' you know? I wanted to make sure she knew that there were people who valued her." Tyson's career in the industry spans more than 60 years with 95 movies to her credit.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 19: Actress Cecily Tyson arrives at the 40th Anniversary Gracies Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 19, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

The 52-year-old said he loved working with Tyson on the film and was more than happy to support her. "It makes me feel great that I was in a position to give this incredible woman some security in her latter years," he said. They also worked together on various films including "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" (2005), "Why Did I Get Married?" (2007), "Madea's Family Reunion" (2006) and "Why Did I Get Married Too?" (2010).

Tyson passed away in January 2021 and the actor-director paid tribute to the iconic actor on Instagram . "My heart breaks in one beat, while celebrating her life in the next," he wrote. "To think that she lived for 96 years and I got to be a part of the last 16 brings me great joy. She called me son. Well, today your son grieves your loss and will miss our long talks, your laughter from your belly, and your very presence." He described her as a regal, classy, woman. "Always a queen," he said. Tyson was known for playing resilient, strong Black women. Perry continued, "Every time we would talk I would ask, 'How are you?' and you would say, 'I'm still here. He must have something he wants me to do.' Well, I think it's safe to say you have done all you were put here to do, and we are all better for it."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Tyler Perry, winner of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, poses in the press room during the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Perry also recalled his own struggles including being homeless, during the interview with AARP. He is a hugely successful director but he recalled spending all his money on a play that didn't work. "After that, I tried again—many, many times—to produce the play," he said. "I would get different jobs between those times, but I'd quit to work on the play, and I ended up homeless. For three months, I lived in a Geo Metro that I was hiding from the repo man."

He had a tough upbringing and recalled those around him suffering and not making it. Perry said he has "survivor's guilt" as "there are a lot of people I went to school with who did not make it, who ended up in prison, who ended up murdered, especially during the time of the crack cocaine infusion into America." He paid tribute to the women in his life for guiding him. "I credit my getting out to my mother, my aunts, my grandmother—all these incredible women who prayed and taught me things and believed in me," Perry said. "Had I not had their examples and their straight-up backbone—their insistence that I make something of myself—I don't know where I'd be."

Trigger warning: This article contains themes of domestic violence and child abuse that some readers may find distressing.



A brave woman put her life on the line to save a child's life in an incident in Pennsylvania. Christine King stopped a man from throwing his baby off an interstate overpass while he was fighting with his ex-partner. King was driving along the Interstate 95 in northeast Philadelphia when she noticed a couple fighting. She knew something was wrong with the way he was holding the baby and shouting at the woman. She soon realized that he was threatening to throw the baby off the highway overpass. King hit the brakes and pulled over. “I couldn’t just pass after I saw the baby,” said King, reported 6ABC . “And after I seen him trying to throw the baby over, I couldn’t let it go.” He also had a gun on him but that didn't deter King, who wanted to protect the baby.

King focused on de-escalating the issue and trying to get hold of the baby. “I said, ‘Give me the baby.’ And I put my hand around the baby to pull the baby from him while she was trying to pull the baby too, and I said, ‘Give me the baby,’” said King. “He said, ‘Get off my baby, I will shoot you. I will shoot you.’” King struck a fine balance between reasoning and arguing as she tried to calm the man down and stop him from throwing his baby off the highway overpass.

Large concrete bridge over a motorway - stock photo/Getty Images



As she tried to argue with the man, his former partner took the gun from him. “She went behind him, he was shaking so he didn’t know she was in his pocket, and that’s when she grabbed the gun out of his pocket,” said King. His former partner immediately pocketed the gun but he was still holding the baby. While they stalled him, authorities arrived at the scene, but it took a while even for them to extract the child from him. "The police then came and pointed their guns at him, but he didn't want to let the baby go," said King, reported NBC Philadelphia .

Authorities took the man into custody and later identified him as Raheem Murphy, 35. He was charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping and endangering the welfare of children. According to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, Murphy was also charged with endangering King and a Pennsylvania State Trooper who responded to the scene. Prosecutors stated that Murphy drew a gun on his former partner during an argument and kidnapped her along with their child. He then stopped at the overpass at Cottman Avenue exit, before waving a gun at her and threatening to throw the baby off the overpass. Murphy is being held on a $1.5 million bail and is under a restraining order from the mother and child. He will also be required to take a mental health evaluation. King was asked if she had been scared of ever doing something like that again, and she said she wouldn't hesitate one bit if it happened all over again. “I’d do it again,” she said. “I didn’t see no gun, but when she took the gun from him, that’s when I seen the gun."

Low Angle View Of Bridge Against Clear Blue Sky - stock photo/Getty Images

If you know of any children who are being subjected to abuse, please contact The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at (800) 422-4453

If you are being subjected to domestic abuse or know of anyone else who is, please visit The National Domestic Violence Hotline website, call 1-800-799-7233, or text LOVEIS to 22522.



Every need, want and luxury that we pursue as humans is to ultimately feel happy. Tangible or intangible, many moves in life are chosen to seek happiness. It's a subjective feeling and everyone finds happiness in their own way. When a Reddit user asked people to share what made them happy, people responded with the things that made them happy and it was an eye-opener into understanding human nature. "What’s the happiest you’ve ever felt?" asked u/MyForever_NameNow. Here are some of the top replies we came across:

1. A first date

First date with my wife. If they could bottle that night up into a feeling and sell it. Like simple ricks wafer bars. Solid memory. u/Reddit

via GIPHY

2. Making it in time for a McDonald's breakfast

Once I was driving from Philly to Las Vegas. On one leg of the trip, I got a bit of a late start and I really wanted Mcdonald's breakfast (this was before they served it all day). My clock said 10:22, and I was about 15 miles from the next exit, so I knew I would never make it. Then I crossed over a time zone and my clock changed. u/lump7777

3. Young love

I remember being in 8th grade watching a movie at my girlfriend's house and we were giggling and commentating on the movie the whole time and just remember thinking I would marry her someday. I’m now 29 and we still giggle and commentate on every movie just like we did when we were kids, but that “young love” feeling is a very happy feeling for the first time, I’m just so lucky to still have those feelings 15+ years later. u/lets_huff_paint

via GIPHY

4. Buying a home

When we bought our house. I thought I'd always live in apartments. It meant so much to me to have a final last place to live. u/prettysouthernchick



Father holding son in front of modern home - stock photo/Getty Images

5. Missing a train stop

This might be weird but I keep thinking back to this and how I will never have this experience again: I was 13, nerdy, loved to draw, and grew up rural. My Grandma lived close to a big city. Went to visit her in the Summer and then went to a Japanese culture fest in said city. I was overwhelmed by the experience. Bought two super sweet Neon Genisis Evangelion artbooks. When I went back to Grandma's place by train, I missed the stop and got off one stop later. It was quite late already, but a warm summer night. Next train back would come in 2hrs. These two hours, alone during a summer night with two artbooks at a tiny, rural train stop surrounded by trees and absolutely nobody else around was pure bliss. A weird feeling of peaceful, 'liminal' joy that I can't properly explain. Different happiness than love, etc. I haven't really told this story to many people because I know nobody would truly understand the feeling, and that would kinda ruin my memory. u/Skypiratevyse

via GIPHY

6. Fishing with grampa

On a camping/fishing trip with my Grampa, dad and brothers. We had so much fun. u/_im nojedi_



7. Going frogging

My ex, who loves frogs to death, asked me to go frogging with her early in our relationship, not to kill them, just to catch and identify them. It's one of my happiest memories and without a doubt the most attracted I've ever been to someone. It's actually when I started to realize how strong and how smart of a person she was which combined with everything else made me fall head over heels. u/Splittysplat

8. Living in the moment

In 1980 a friend and I drove to Las Vegas. We are from Canada. We rented a car in LA and went across death valley in a rental with air conditioning. We, of course, ignored all the signes telling us to turn off our air conditioning since it was a rental. At one point we stopped at a tourist pullout. When I opened the car I was slapped in the face with the most oppressive heat I had ever experienced. I do not know what came over me but all of a sudden I began running out into the desert. I ran as fast as I could for about a kilometer then turned around and ran back. I was soaked with sweat but I have never in my entire life felt more wonderful than in that moment. u/honest_true_man

via GIPHY

9. Hanging out with crush

My crush and I were hanging out one time, and all I could say was. “I like you… a lot.” And she just smiled and said, “Me too.” Has to be the happiest day of my life so far. u/Mrcoolguy900



via GIPHY

10. Quitting drinking

Now. 5 years sober. u/Feels2old

via GIPHY

11. Beating cancer

When my family got the word that my grandma was going to beat her cancer u/Valuable_ad_5178



12. Got over my depression

When I finally felt that I'd gotten over my depression and no longer have suicidal thoughts. u/m3x_aries



via GIPHY

13. Birth of daughter

When my youngest was born, she really wanted out and my wife made it to the bathtub, and she came out with my help, she had the umbilical cord around her neck and I managed to get my finger under that and free her, that first cry made me so happy. She's eleven now and sitting on the couch right now eating chocolate and watching TV. u/agent_fuzzyboots

14. Smoking and listening to music

Sitting on a roof with my best friend, smoking a joint, and listening to some music. Can’t explain why exactly, but it was magical. u/mentalityman

via GIPHY

15. First love

Falling in love for the first time. u/Mono_831



16. Being present, in the moment

I was taking a walk in December last year when everything around me in my personal life was hell. A feeling of calm washed over me, and I started to look at how beautiful the sky was. I was crystalline in that perfect moment, and cried a few happy tears. I realized that being "present" is the only way to truly live... The past and the future are illusions and robbers of life. Ever since then I am extremely committed to finding beauty in every day things. I frequently feel very happy now, because I never run out of things to marvel at. u/cobraCL

17. Feeling free

That first week when I first separated from the military. I felt so free and happy it was unreal. I'm very happy these days, but I don't think I can reach that peak happiness again. u/pineappledaddy

18. Grandma accepting me

I had recently come out of the closet to my grandmother. At the time she said she still loved me, but she wouldn't want to meet a boyfriend. OK. She called me a few days later, crying. She told me she had been wrong, she would be happy to meet anyone who loved me, and hoped I would feel welcome to bring them to her. The joy I felt was...indescribable. u/hestermoffet

Portrait of senior woman with her grown-up grandson - stock photo/Getty Images

19. Memory to treasure

Oh gosh. Most recently, trying to keep up with my dog and boyfriend as they ran along the beach chasing the dolphins that were in the water. I was laughing so hard I couldn’t breathe. It was a sunny March day so nobody up and down for miles, just us. The bright blue sky and glimmer coming off the ocean — the salty mist while the waves crashed and the cold ocean at our feet. God I haven’t ever felt so f*cking alive in my whole life. It was one of those moments where I wished I could have it burned into my memory. Like I could tuck it away and live in it forever. That was a good f*cking day. u/Reddit

Low section of couple walking on the beach with dog in winter - stock photo/Getty Images

20. Ideal day

When my bills are all paid, and then some with some hot food on the table not worrying about not being able to pay the next bill enjoying staring off into these plain white walls with my dog by my side enjoying a cold beer. u/Slowcargiggles



Michael Bublé got emotional and was blown away after watching his 8-year-old son play his song, "I'll Never Not Love You," on the piano. The Canadian singer uploaded a video of his son playing the song and added that he couldn't be prouder of him. "More talent in his little fingers than I have in my whole body!" he captioned the Instagram video. It was particularly emotional for Bublé because his son was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma, a type of liver cancer, back in 2016 when he was just a toddler. Bublé revealed that his son had worked on the song while he was away. "Noah surprised me after I was away on tour. He worked so hard to learn this song. So proud of my guy," he said. Noah has been in remission since 2017.

In the video, Bublé leaned against the piano as his son played the song. Bublé was so overwhelmed with joy at watching his son play. He sang the track and you could see he was choking up in the video. His followers were moved as well. "As a mother to two boys, the look in your eyes fills me with so much happiness. Such pride! His talent and your smile," one person wrote. "Playing music with your kids is one of the most amazing parts of being a parent. I was playing guitar the other day with my daughter and started ugly crying 😂," wrote another. "When he nails that syncopation and it’s so good it takes you off guard," commented another. Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato share three children—Noah, Elias and daughter Vida—and are expecting their fourth child.

Bublé opened up to PEOPLE about how his son's battle with cancer changed him. "I live a much deeper life now," said the Grammy winner. "I don't wish that kind of pain upon any human being, but I do feel that when you've truly suffered, when you've truly felt fear and loss, it allows you to live a deeper life," said Bublé. "Once you've felt those things, you are able, in context, to truly feel joy, gratitude and happiness."



The singer described the ordeal as "the worst possible thing that you could hear as a parent, and as maybe a human being." Bublé said there were countless times he wished it was him who had got cancer instead of his boy Noah. Bublé said the cancer diagnosis and the subsequent journey altered his perspective on life. "Going through what I went through with my son, I really opened myself up to the universe and I never said no. I just kept saying yes," said the singer.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Michael Buble attends his being honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 16, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

He spoke to Kate Garraway in Smooth's Global Player special about his son's recovery and continuing anxiety. "He’s really good. It’s been almost five years. We still have the scans and the 'scanxiety'. You know what? I think he’s much better than we are. For him, you know, he’s this normal, little boy who knows that he’s a superhero, because Dad tells him all the time. But for Mom and I, even though we’re better, it’s definitely something that’s there," said the singer.

Bublé added that his son's journey burst his bubble of 'perfect life.' "In a strange way, though I’m happy for people that haven’t had to suffer that kind of pain, or that kind of fear, I also worry, because I know that sometimes when you’ve lived a perfect life without any adversity and everything’s been—then the second something happens, people get very bitter. I’m grateful for having had the opportunity to live a deep life. I live a deep life. I love hard. And I know love is expensive. I know it has a big cost," he said.



Television and film writer Gennifer Hutchison, most famous for her work with the shows "Breaking Bad" and "Game of Thrones," went viral on Twitter for pointing out that her favorite historical "discoveries" were actually made by women when male scientists failed. This is because several fields of science have, for decades now, excluded women from research and development. It would seem that discoveries related to women and the domestic sphere often confounded others performing said research. Her tweet has since sparked a conversation on the social media platform, where users have called for greater inclusion and representation in the sciences, Bored Panda reports.

She wrote on Twitter, "My favorite historical 'discoveries' are [the] ones male anthropologists/historians just cannot figure out for YEARS that are swiftly answered by a woman when one is finally given access." As an example, she shared: "'But what could this ancient tablet of instructions even MEAN!' Woman: 'It's a recipe.'" She continued to make her point with more examples. "They are almost always things traditionally associated with women or the domestic sphere," Hutchison explained. "And a lot of times, it's like these men forget women existed."

The writer concluded, "This is one of many, many reasons why representation across all professions is so important. We ALL have biases, and having a truly representative team of people helps fill in those gaps. If everyone is looking at something from the same angle, we miss the full picture." Since it was first posted, her original tweet has been retweeted over 11,000 times and has received more than 76,300 likes. Evidently, Twitter users resonated with her fierce interest in representation and inclusion. One person responded, "I adore and appreciate this thread so much!" Another added, "Like the Ishango Bone! For years, dudebro historians couldn't figure out what it was, theorizing all sorts of stuff about religion and star tracking, until a female anthropologist took one look at it and told them it was a period tracker."

Meanwhile, others chimed in with their own examples. "Or Venus of Willendorf, which was assumed to be a fertility goddess figurine or p*rnographic image for years, until two researchers stated that it was a pregnancy guide," one user posted. Another shared, "My favorite is the ancient bread recipe from a coastal village that no one could get to work until someone looked at it and went, 'They were next to the sea; use the SALT water.'" Historically, women have composed a marginal part of the faculty in history departments. One study of four-year college and university faculty found that women comprised just under 35 percent of all history faculty. While things are improving, Hutchison's thread is an example of exactly why we need to encourage more folks from marginalized backgrounds to join academia and research.

via GIPHY

Identical twins Alan and Alex have made history—Alaska Airlines shared on July 25 that they hired both brothers as first officer pilots. The brothers are both aviation enthusiasts, and have been since they were young children. When they were only 3 years old, they would go plane spotting with their dad every Sunday after church. In addition to this, the twins would accompany their mother on her business trips. During these trips, they were usually bored with everything except the flights. When they moved to California from their home country, Kenya, at the age of 13, they took their love of airplanes with them. Now, they are overjoyed to be part of the same flight crew together, Alaska Airlines shares in a blog post.

Alan remembers their mother buying them Microsoft Flight Simulator as teenagers so she could support their passion for aviation. He stated, "After I started playing with the program, that was it. I knew I wanted to do that [fly] for a job." In the years that followed, he did everything he could to make his dream a reality. For Alan, Alaska Airlines was his first choice. He explained, "When I was working as a fueler, Alaska employees—whether it was pilots or people working across the operation—were always the nicest people who reached out to encourage me."

Alex agreed with him. He affirmed, "Alaska is like a family—you are not a number." He particularly mentioned how much he appreciated fellow employees like Captain Rich, the Anchorage base chief pilot who remembered him and encouraged him through the interview process. Due to how complex flight routing is, it may not be possible for the twin brothers to share a flight deck, but that is their ultimate goal. "We have never flown together professionally because we have always been on different aircraft," Alex said. "The goal is to have one of us upgrade to captain and be operating the same aircraft so we can fly together."

via GIPHY

When they do have the opportunity to fly together, there is one special person they would love to have on board: of course, their mother. Alex reiterated, "We have to get her on one of our flights." According to the identical twins, she was instrumental in making their dreams of becoming pilots come true. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that they would want to have her on board. Alaska Airlines announced the special news in a tweet. The carrier wrote , "We’re feeling twinspired! Alex and Alan are identically gifted first officers. Find out how Alaska’s FIRST set of twin pilots are following their dreams to fly together!" To read their blog post about Alex and Alan, you can visit their website here .

via GIPHY