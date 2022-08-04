ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

5-foot alligator surrendered by owner to Suffolk County SPCA

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wkx6k_0h4PHybJ00

Officials say a five-foot alligator was turned over to the Suffolk County SPCA and NYS Department of Environmental Conservation on Wednesday.

Zachary, a 9-year-old alligator, was surrendered by his owner, who had purchased the alligator out of state, did not have a permit to own it in New York state and could no longer care for it.

Police say they first got tipped off about the alligator by an anonymous complaint.

The reptile will be transported to a licensed wildlife sanctuary.

The Suffolk County SPCA is reminding residents to be careful of reptiles found in the wild and not to touch or approach them.

"Don't own these," says Chief Roy Gross, of the Suffolk SPCA. "There's plenty of cats and dogs and fish and all kind of other pets that are much easier to take care of, obviously much safer and healthier for the wildlife itself."

Alligators possess a keen sense of hearing, allowing them to determine the source of sounds.

In the past, 22 alligators had been illegally released in one year on Long Island endangering the public.

Officials say alligators do not make good pets.

"That is not a true companion - extremely dangerous, could be a killing machine," says Capt. Thomas Gadomski, an environmental conservation officer. "Don't do it."

Officials say endangering the public with a wild animal is a misdemeanor and could mean a year in jail or a $1,000 fine, but now they are offering owners of these exotic animals the opportunity to surrender without penalty or charges for illegal possession.

Anyone who sees an abandoned reptile is asked to call the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722 or NYSDEC Police at 631-444-0250. All calls will be kept confidential.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xSvj2_0h4PHybJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kLOT0_0h4PHybJ00

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suffolk County, NY
Pets & Animals
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Government
Suffolk County, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Long Island#Reptiles
CBS Baltimore

A fire that killed two Maryland sisters while they were on vacation is under investigation

BALTIMORE -- A summer vacation home in the Hamptons is at the center of a Potomac family's heartache and the focus of a fire investigation.That is because two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said.Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother, Alisa, and father, Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect At-Large After Violent Robbery At Bethpage 7-Eleven

A suspect is on the loose after a violent robbery at a Long Island 7-Eleven. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 in Bethpage. That's when the suspect entered the store located at 497 Stewart Ave., selected approximately $20 worth of merchandise and when he realized he hadn’t any money requested from the clerk that he receive the items for free, Nassau County Police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
therealdeal.com

Hamptons rental where fire killed 2 skipped safety inspection

Details are beginning to emerge about the Hamptons rental property where two sisters were killed in a house fire this week. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but an official with the Town of Southampton said Wednesday there was no valid rental permit on file for the home in Noyack, Newsday reported. There were permit applications on file for work at the home in recent years, though.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Firefighters on the March in East Northport

The East Northport Fire Department launched its annual firemen’s fair and parade Wednesday with a march up Larkfield Road. Firefighters from several departments joined the parade on foot or by truck, including a drum corps from Kings Park, and members of the Commack, Greenlawn, Northport, Centerport and units. Town...
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
portwashington-news.com

Nazi Litterbug(s) In Nassau

Late-nite hate cruise leaves antisemitic, antitransgender trash on lawns. Nassau police and lawmakers are looking for answers about the party or parties responsible for distributing fliers containing antisemitic, antitransgender disinformation in three Nassau County communities in July. The Nassau County Police Department says that one or more people in a...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

97K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy