Sollberger named permanent Peoria Fire Chief

Fire displaces Peoria residents early Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to home on W. Harper Terrace, near W. Hamilton Place, by residents reporting a fire in their kitchen Saturday morning. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said just before 5:30 a.m., first responders found black smoke coming from the front door and flames in the back of the home.
Three-vehicle accident seriously injures two
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say some serious injuries were caused during a late-morning accident Saturday. Peoria Police spokeswoman Semone Roth says the accident occurred at 11:22 a.m., at Knoxville and Maywood, not far from the intersection of Knoxville and Forest Hill. Three vehicles were involved, and from traffic...
Peorian arrested on gun and assault charges
PEORIA, Ill. — Police arrested a Peoria man, 33-year-old Elander Simmons, on multiple charges after his employer reported that he was making threats to staff. Officers were called to the business on W. Detweiller just before noon Friday. Simmons was found near the intersection of W. Hale and Detweiller...
