Public Defender Mano Raju Warns DA Jenkins’s Drug Policies Will Lead to Worse Community Health Outcomes

davisvanguard.org
New SF DA Announces She’s Rescinding Drug Pleas; Public Defender Warns Policies Will Worsen Community Health Outcomes
San Francisco, CA – Critics are concerned that newly-appointed San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins is reigniting the failed war on drugs. On Wednesday, she announced a new policy that claims to hold drug dealers accountable by prohibiting dealers arrested with more than five grams of drugs from being referred to San Francisco’s community justice court (CJC).
SFist
Sup. Dean Preston Wages Fight Over HUD-Related Evictions of Longtime Tenants at Western Addition Complex
The bureaucracy of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the likely profit motives of one management company are once again running head-first into San Francisco politics and this city's chronic housing shortage. And Supervisor Dean Preston is trying his best to keep a handful of tenants housed in one Western Addition housing complex.
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco police increase citations for open-air drug users
San Francisco police cited people for possession of drug paraphernalia, in some cases moments after they were legally supplied syringes and pipes from publicly funded harm-reduction programs, The Examiner has found. The citations were made during a recent blitz aimed at reducing open-air drug use in the Tenderloin. Standing outside...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County
A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
Potentially deadly mosquito found in Contra Costa Co. for the first time
According to a press release from the county, Aedes mosquitos are described as being very aggressive day biters that can transmit diseases such as Zika, Yellow and Dengue fevers.
northcountydailystar.com
Gallagher Urges Governor Newsom to Veto Open Air Drug Market Bill
SACRAMENTO – Today, Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) sent a letter on behalf of the Assembly Republican Caucus to Governor Newsom urging him to veto Senate Bill 57, which would legalize so-called “safe drug consumption” or “supervised injection” sites as pilot programs in the counties and cities of San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles. The purpose of these sites is to allow people to use drugs under the watch of medical staff in order to reduce the risk of overdose deaths.
sfstandard.com
Video Shows Supe Shamann Walton’s Confrontation With Sheriff’s Cadet
City officials released video footage Friday of a confrontation at City Hall between a sheriff’s cadet and Supervisor Shamann Walton, who allegedly threatened to fight the cadet and called him the N-word. The June 24 confrontation between Walton—a Black man who serves as president of the Board of Supervisors—and...
Community leaders rally against evictions of Black Fillmore residents
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — More than 100 people, including elected leaders, convened at the King-Garvey apartments in San Francisco’s Fillmore District to rally against the evictions of Black residents, according to a press release on Friday from Supervisor Dean Preston’s office. Some of the residents in danger of getting evicted have lived at the apartments […]
Report on Bay Area’s racial-economic divide finds some Black residents living in persistent poverty
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods remain highly segregated by race and wealth. The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data down to the census track level that compares population numbers by race and income. Eleven of the...
oaklandside.org
Attorney General joins lawsuit to halt gravel facility proposed at port
Attorney General Rob Bonta has joined a lawsuit filed by West Oakland activists to prevent construction of an open-air gravel and sand facility at the Port of Oakland. The West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project, which filed the lawsuit in March, is seeking an injunction to halt the Eagle Rock Aggregates project until the port completes a more thorough environmental study. A month earlier, the Port of Oakland approved the project, allowing Eagle Rock to lease land on the Outer Harbor.
sfstandard.com
Help Wanted: SF Restaurants Cut Hours, Recruit Family Amid Labor Crunch
There’s a faded help wanted sign in the storefront of Billingsgate in Noe Valley seeking a worker to help staff the neighborhood seafood market and restaurant. At this point, the display serves more as decor than an effective advertisement. According to Esteban Macias, the shop’s co-owner and manager, he’s been waiting two years to fill the position. With tips, the job pays around $30 an hour.
NBC Bay Area
Former San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin Says He Will Not Run for Office in November
Former San Francisco district attorney Chesa Boudin announced Thursday he will not be running for office in November. Boudin, a former public defender elected in 2019, was ousted in a June 7 recall election fueled by frustration over public safety in the city. Viral video footage of people shoplifting and attacking seniors, particularly Asian Americans, rattled residents.
SFist
COVID Cases In This Summer's BA.5 Surge Most Concentrated In San Francisco's Southern Neighborhoods
According to data from the San Francisco Department of Public Health (DPH), Bayview/Hunters Point continued to be a hot spot of COVID infection — and re-infection — in this summer's surge, and the highest concentrations of cases were in the southern part of the city overall. By the...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Businesses Can't Hire Fast Enough to Keep Up With Demand
Some businesses in the Bay Area are looking for more employees to keep up with consumer demand. The need for businesses to hire more comes as a new national report showed the United States added 528,000 jobs in July. Unemployment fell to 3.5%, lowest since the pandemic struck in early 2020. In the Bay Area, the jobless rate is even lower at 2.6%, with Silicon Valley dipping down to 2.2%.
dailyadvent.com
Scientists move closer to cure for baldness
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new study reveals scientists may be closer to finding a cure for baldness. Researchers at the University of California discovered hair growth and hair loss are controlled by a single protein. The protein–or chemical–is called TGF-beta. TGF-beta has two opposing roles. It controls which hair follicle cells...
sfstandard.com
Ann Hsu Speaks Out: ‘I Am Not a Racist’
After her comments stereotyping Black and Latino families caused a political firestorm in San Francisco, school board member Ann Hsu chose to stay away from media interviews and public spotlights for more than two weeks. Until now. On Wednesday, Hsu sat down with The Standard for an exclusive interview, her...
Students, workers in Contra Costa County can receive free $25 Clipper card
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — College students and adult workers in Contra Costa County can receive a pre-loaded $25 Clipper card, 511 Contra Costa announced on its website. The agency says it looks to get commuters to switch to public transit for even just once a week. To be eligible, you must be 18 […]
daystech.org
Calif. man Jasminder Singh sentenced in $4.7 million iPhone scheme
(WKBN) – A California man was sentenced in federal court docket in New York on fees that he defrauded American Express of roughly $4.7 million and laundered the proceeds of his fraud. Jasminder Singh, 45, of Fremont, California, was sentenced to 4 years in jail. Prosecutors say he secured...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco sheriff's cadet wants supervisor to set record straight over incident
A San Francisco Sheriff's Department cadet wants Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton to tell the truth about an incident between the two at City Hall in June. The cadet says Walton berated him, threatened him and used the 'n-word'. Walton had previously said the department is sensationalizing what transpired and that they are retaliating against him because he has held the department accountable to oversight measures.
UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park
San Jose may pause plans to construct tiny homes in the north part of the city, following fervent backlash from neighbors. On Wednesday, the city’s Rules and Open Government Committee unanimously approved potentially stopping plans for homeless housing at a park on Noble Avenue. The full San Jose City Council will weigh the decision at... The post UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park appeared first on San José Spotlight.
