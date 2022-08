David Silva, 69 of Jasper, left this earth on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was born on June 1, 1953 to David Cleveland Silva and Ida Abbott Silva in Apalachicola, Florida. David worked in the auto parts business for most of his adult life with the majority of those years with Napa Auto Parts. He spent 10 years serving his community of Apalachicola, Florida as a fire fighter and first responder.

JASPER, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO