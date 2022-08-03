RIMPAC 2022 maritime exercise to use Vigilant’s FlightHorizon for UAS

Read on www.gpsworld.com
Aircraft From Area 51 Are Flying In Latest Air Force Red Flag Exercise
It is extremely unusual for aircraft flying from the top-secret Area 51 test facility at Groom Lake to directly participate in Red Flag. The U.S. Air Force's Red Flag large force employment (LFE) exercises are world-renowned for their scale and scope, and always involve a slew of different types of aircraft flying together. The last Red Flag event of the 2022 Fiscal Year, referred to as Red Flag 22-3, appears to have had some particularly notable participants last week. These came in the form of aircraft operating from the highly-secure Groom Lake test facility, better known as Area 51, using 'MiG' callsigns.
Air Force calls on F-35 aircraft to stand down temporarily over faulty ejection seat concerns
The U.S. Air Force on Friday confirmed to Fox News that it had temporarily called in its F-35 Lightning II fleet following concerns related to faulty ejection seats. "Out of an abundance of caution, Air Combat Command units will execute a stand-down on July 29 to expedite the inspection process," ACC said in a statement to Fox News Digital.
Hypersonic missile launches off Marine Corps truck in DARPA test
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, a Pentagon office that conducts research and development of emerging technologies, said it successfully conducted the first flight test of the Operational Fires Program at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. The medium-range hypersonic missile was launched from the back of a...
Navy’s new aircraft carrier hits major building milestone
Construction on the newest Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier, John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), hit a major milestone last week. On July 11, Huntington Ingalls Industry (HII) announced that its Newport News Shipbuilding facility completed the 1,000th compartment out of 2,615 total spaces on the new aircraft carrier, which will serve in the U.S. Navy as USS John F. Kennedy. In the latest progress report, HII also revealed it has installed more than 9.8 million feet (about 1,800 miles) of cable of the approximately 10.5 million total feet of cable to be installed.
These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World
The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
U.S. sailor, 22, dies aboard California-docked aircraft carrier
A sailor died over the weekend onboard an aircraft carrier in Southern California, the U.S. Navy said. Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darren Collins, 22, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, died Sunday morning as the USS Carl Vinson was docked at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, the Navy said.
Every Plane in Russia’s Air Force
Russian soldiers accidentally shot down one of their own warplanes on July 18, a brand new Sukhoi Su-34M. The upgraded Su-34 is roughly comparable to the U.S. Air Force’s F-15E and is considered Russia’s most advanced warplane, according to Forbes. The Dutch defense analysis site Oryx reports that at least 185 Russian aircraft, including 37 […]
US Air Force pilots face off against Russian helicopter in preparation for combat
America is preparing for air combat with Russia by training against their attack helicopters. Footage shows US Air Force chopper pilots facing off against a Russian-made Mil Mi-24 “Hind” gunship during a week-long exercise. The drill, featuring airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron, took place at the end...
Retired Navy chief charged over ‘fraudulent’ scheme targeting sailors, vets
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged a retired Navy chief with fraud over allegations that he took nearly $355,000 in investment funds from dozens of sailors, reservists and veterans who were part of a chief Facebook group and spent nearly half the money on gambling and personal expenses, the agency announced Thursday.
U.S. Marines Fire HIMARS During One of World's Biggest Training Exercises
RIMPAC (Rim of the Pacific Exercise) 2022 is currently taking place in the Pacific Ocean with the U.S. and 25 allied countries.
Former chief master sergeant of the Air Force passes away at 91
The first enlisted senior advisor of Strategic Air Command and sixth chief master sergeant of the Air Force, James M. McCoy, passed away Wednesday, a press release from the Air Force announced. He was just three weeks shy of his 92nd birthday. As the top enlisted airman from 1979 to...
Huge Armada Of Allied Ships Gather For U.S. Navy’s RIMPAC Photo Op (Updated)
In the home stretch of this year’s Rim of the Pacific Exercise, 37 ships from allied navies put on quite the display of naval power.
Navy identifies Arleigh Burke sailor who died falling overboard in Baltic Sea
The Navy identified the sailor assigned to the guided-missile destroyer Arleigh Burke who died falling overboard into the Baltic Sea on Aug. 1. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman, originally from North Carolina, joined the Arleigh Burke in April after wrapping up training at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command at Great Lakes, Illinois.
Commander of Cannon Air Force Base medical squadron relieved
The commander of a Cannon Air Force Base squadron that is responsible for providing medical care to almost 13,000 military beneficiaries in New Mexico and Texas was relieved July 11. Lt. Col. Kenneth Beadle was relieved of command due to “a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to...
Marine Cpl. Ragsdale, killed in WWII, has been accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Marine Corps Reserve Cpl. William R. Ragsdale, 23, of Nashville, Tennessee, killed during World War II, was accounted for April 15, 2022. In June 1944, Ragsdale was a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, which...
The Marine Corps’ new plan will not beat China in a fight for Taiwan
Marine Commandant Gen. David H. Berger has elected to shed the time-tested potency of the Corps’ signature self-sufficient combined arms Marine Air-Ground Task Force. His haste to do so appears to be his eagerness to secure a service role in defending Taiwan and containing China. Yet, the commandant’s Force...
Marine’s actions during Afghanistan exit bring Bronze Star with combat ‘V’
As the days blurred past, with the U.S.’s August 2021 withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan fast approaching, Marine Cpl. Wyatt J. Wilson continued his task: screening evacuees flooding the area around the Abbey Gate of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Wilson worked alongside 2,000 other Marines in the...
Retired USS Denver Sent To Davy Jones’ Locker During Second RIMPAC SINKEX
USN ScreencapThe U.S. and Japan teamed up for another Rim of the Pacific sinking exercise using a wide array of weapons to pummel the mothballed ship.
Watch the US Navy and allies blast the bejeezus out of this retired frigate
By most accounts, the retired Navy guided-missile frigate Rodney M. Davis enjoyed a long and successful sea service career. Its was commissioned back in 1987 and served faithfully for 28 years. After retirement, it received a nice shadowbox and proceeded to talk the gate guard’s ear off before every commissary visit.
