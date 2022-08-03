Lot of familiar faces in Lexington Theatre Co. version of ‘Chicago’ this weekend

Read on www.aol.com
Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in Kentucky
Since its opening in 2016, the Ark Encounter has become quite the popular attraction and the local hotels have jacked up their prices accordingly, making it difficult to find a hotel for under $100 per night in Williamstown. For that reason, I’d recommend booking something in nearby Dry Ridge where we stayed, which is about 15-20 minutes away from the Ark. There are plenty of affordable Airbnb options like this farm stay or this one in a B&B. Everything is so green and I know you will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills of Kentucky as much as we did!
WTVQ
Happening Now: Raffle for Stanton, KY woman paralyzed in diving accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A charity raffle is being held Saturday by Diamond Pressure Washing Services in Lexington for a Stanton Kentucky woman who was paralyzed during a swimming accident on Memorial Day weekend. 21-year-old Kayla Lacy has been in recovery from her diving accident since May. To help...
Multistate manhunt for person of interest sought after four people fatally shot in Ohio
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — (BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio) -- The FBI is involved in a multistate manhunt for a person of interest sought in the fatal shooting of four people in Ohio. The person of interest, identified by police as 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, should be considered "armed and dangerous," FBI Cincinnati said on Twitter. He has ties to Indianapolis, Chicago and Lexington, Kentucky, and "could be in one of these cities," FBI Cincinnati said.
wdrb.com
TikTok goes wild over Kentucky man playing tobacco cans to hit songs
LEXINGTON, KY. (WDRB) -- Noise coming from Jon Damron's Lexington apartment is far from what a neighbor would ever complain about. "I'm a guitar player," Damron said. "I started at a fairly young age." His talent on the guitar is not what's striking a chord about Damron with people around...
wnky.com
Batman visits Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Eastern Kentucky had a surprise visit from a superhero while they’re recovering from deadly flooding. Batman showed up in the area this week, arriving in his Batmobile, stuffed with gifts for flood victims. He met with families who lost everything and tried to put a smile on...
WTVQ
UPDATE: Victim identified in August Dr. shooting Friday morning
UPDATE: 8/6/2022 (WTVQ) LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The victim in the August Drive shooting on Friday morning has been identified. The Fayette Co. Coroner has identified the man as 44-year-old James Allen Palmatier. —— UPDATE 8/5/22 AT 11:00 A.M. LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man has been arrested in...
aseaofblue.com
Naquil Betrand picks Texas A&M over Kentucky
The men’s basketball program has been on a recruiting tear, earning a trio of 5-star commitments in just over a month, but the football program has been on a tear of their own. In the month of July alone, six high school football prospects pledged their allegiance to the...
WTVQ
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection to early morning shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Augusta Drive early Friday morning. Sean Smith, 53, has been charged with Murder and 1st degree Wanton Endangerment. According to Lexington Police, calls for a person down came in at 1:53 A.M. Friday morning...
foxlexington.com
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of woman who escaped in transit to Lexington jail
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Crime Stoppers tip has led to the arrest of a Nicholas County woman who escaped during her transport from a court hearing. According to Crime Stoppers, a tip to the Crime Stoppers tip line said Jennifer Tolson, 35, was at Thornton’s on Georgetown Road Sunday. Tolson was wanted by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department after deputies said she escaped while being transported to the Fayette County Detention Center after a hearing.
WKYT 27
Police looking for suspect after brazen robbery with officers nearby
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond police are looking for a man who they say stole a donation jar from a pizza shop. Officials say Apollo Pizza’s booth at the Hops and Vine Festival was robbed in a brazen, broad daylight theft when officers were close by. Police are now...
WKYT 27
Suspect arrested in deadly Lexington shooting, victim identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly overnight shooting in Lexington. Police say 53-year-old Sean Smith has been charged with murder and wanton endangerment. The victim, 44-year-old James Allen Palmatier, was found early Friday morning in the 1800 block of Augusta Drive around...
wdrb.com
Frankfort father accused of burning 9-year-old son with cigarettes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort man is in custody after he burned his 9-year-old son with cigarettes on two separate occasions. Thomas Nichols, 34, was booked into the Franklin County Detention Center on Tuesday. According to court documents, Nichols burned his 9-year-old son with a cigarette on...
WTVQ
One person arrested after accident with Lexington Police cruiser
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person has been arrested after getting into an accident with a Lexington Police cruiser overnight. Lexington Police say it happened around 1:30 Thursday morning. A car struck an on-duty police cruiser at the intersection of South Broadway and West Vine downtown. According to investigators,...
WBKO
Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash
The estimated $740 billion package heads next to the House, where lawmakers are poised to deliver on Biden’s priorities, a stunning turnaround of what had seemed a lost and doomed effort that suddenly roared back to political life. WATCH: Ongoing flooding issues in Black Creek. Family accuses Lee's Summit...
WTVQ
Decomposed body found in car
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police continue to investigate an incident where a decomposed body was found in a car. According to Lexington Police, a call came in around 2 PM Monday afternoon about a strong odor coming from a car parked at Red Mile Car Wash. According to investigators,...
foxlexington.com
Nicholasville man handed 93-month sentence for drug distribution, money laundering
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Nicholasville man was sentenced to 93 months in federal prison on Monday. Demetrius Burt Catching, 32, pleaded guilty to the distribution of marijuana and money laundering in March 2021. According to the Department of Justice, Catching admitted to distributing marijuana in the Lexington...
foxlexington.com
Lexington shooting leaves 1 dead after multiple shots fired
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of 34-year-old Kendall Berry. Berry was declared dead at 9:38 p.m. at the University of Kentucky Medical Center after he was shot Wednesday on Victoria Way. This death is officially being investigated as a...
