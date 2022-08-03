Read on www.cityscenecolumbus.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s first preseason practice of 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
sent-trib.com
Night Ranger ready to rock Ohio Balloon Fest
MARYSVILLE — Third time’s the charm for Night Ranger at the 2022 All Ohio Balloon Festival, following appearances in 2015 and 2017. Brad Gillis, guitarist of Night Ranger, said he recalls performing at the festival “because of all the crazy balloons I saw.”. He added that in...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Brunch Patios in Columbus
Our readers were polled this summer on their favorite patios around Columbus across a wide variety of categories, and when asked about the best patios for brunch, High Bank Distillery stood out above the crowd. Founded in 2018, this spirits distillery has made a name for itself with a great...
columbusunderground.com
7 Spots to find Extreme Milkshakes in Columbus
Some time ago, a milkshake stopped being just a milkshake and the extreme, dessert-within-a-dessert milkshake arrived, spilling out of glasses everywhere. Not just a cool, creamy treat, but crowned with more sugar-fueled goodness than just whipped cream and a cherry, grab a spoon and prepare for a sugar coma with these seven spots to find extreme milkshakes in Columbus. (Central Ohio really likes its peanut butter and its Oreos!)
spectrumnews1.com
All Ohio Balloon Festival returns, benefits local nonprofits
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A high-flying festival will soon be hovering over the Buckeye State on a mission to give back to Ohioans in need. The All Ohio Balloon Festival returns to Marysville Aug. 5-7. Around 20 hot air balloons will be on display, including the Darth Vader and Yoda balloons from Belgium. There will also be an opportunity to ride in a hot air balloon, as well as take flight in helicopters and biplane rides.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
columbusunderground.com
The Columbus Coffee Festival Returns for 7th Year on September 24 & 25
Join us for the 7th annual Columbus Coffee Festival on September 24th and 25th at the Ohio Village!. Enjoy coffee samples from 35 roasters and coffee shops from around Ohio and beyond!. The festival offers a variety of ticket options:. Two day sessions offer guests a chance to attend the...
Who are the most famous people from central Ohio? Interactive map allows you to click and see
No matter where you're from, you probably know of someone you consider to be the most famous person from your region. But if you have no idea, If you have no idea, now you can look up such names in a pretty spectacular way.
spectrumnews1.com
Reynoldsburg embraces history with Tomato Festival
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Alexander Livingston developed tomatoes in the 1800s, which have played an important role in the history of Reynoldsburg. “For somebody who did not finish school he was a genius,” said Mary Turner Stoots, about Reynoldsburg native and horticulture legend Alexander Livingston. Stoots is a lifelong...
columbusnavigator.com
Where To Find The Most Fantastic Fried Chicken In Columbus
When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
RELATED PEOPLE
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Jeni’s Splendid is Coming!
Chances are, if you have been to Columbus, Ohio, you have heard of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream. The well-known ice cream shop scoops up unique flavor. combinations like Brambleberry Crisp, Queen City Cayenne, Wildberry Lavender and so many more. Construction is underway for the first Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream...
Mount Vernon News
Hometown touch: Centerburg restaurant thrives with community support
Jessica Earick launched Eggmann's Eatery with her sister, Kristina Hagemann, in 2020, an uncertain time for the restaurant industry. But two years later, Earkick told the Mount Vernon News the Centerburg restaurant is still thriving. "Everything has been going awesome," said Earick, the restaurant's lead chef. "The support of the...
cwcolumbus.com
List of festivals and events happening this weekend across Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend there are many different festivals and events happening across Central Ohio. The weather may be a bit rainy, but that won't interrupt the fun at any of these family-friendly events. Dublin Irish Festival. The 35th Dublin Irish Festival kicks off today and runs...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Strange Odor Coming from Lions Den in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of the lion’s den, an adult shopping center for a strange odor. According to early reports around 6:30 pm on Saturday, a worker called 911 and reported a “strange odor, possibly gas leak” inside the building. Emergency squads were called, and after they got the call they called for backup to check out the place.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
Garrette Park in West Jefferson is a New Favorite
Garrette Park in West Jefferson, Ohio is an accessible playground with a unique gravity rail that kids will go crazy for!. There have been a couple of times when we just happen to stumble upon a brand new, hidden gem! That happened at the Ninja Course at Glacier Ridge Metro Park, and it happened a few weeks ago when I took the boys to West Jefferson to try out a coffee shop downtown called The Daily Buzz.
'He was like a father figure': Buckeye, ALS communities remember William White
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The OSU football community lost someone many describe as a legend, hero and mentor to so many. William White, former all-American defensive back, died after battling ALS, at 56 years old. White impacted not only the Buckeye community but inspired others who were suffering from ALS...
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing the many amazing restaurants in the great state of Ohio.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OSU student dies after suffering “medical event” in Columbus Pelotonia ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman announced that a man died after a “medical event” during the Columbus ride on Saturday. According to a Pelotonia media release, Mason Fisher, an Ohio State student and three-time rider, was participating in a 102-mile bicycle ride as a member of Team Buckeye when he experienced medical […]
NBC4 Columbus
For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road...
Tanger Outlets Columbus Celebrates Back-to-School with Best Deals of the Season, now through Aug. 28
Tanger Outlets Columbus invites customers to kick off the back-to-school season for the whole family while accessing unprecedented savings directly from their favorite brands. Tanger’s dynamic mix of top brands and local shops showcases the latest trends and classic styles for students of all ages to put their best foot forward in the classroom – all at unmatched value.
ccsoh.us
Fourteen New Principalships Announced for the 2022-2023 School Year
August 5, 2022 -- Throughout the summer, Columbus City Schools has announced several new principalships. Now, CCS is pleased to announce 14 more new principalships ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. Briggs High School. Pamela Smith will serve as the new principal of Briggs High School. She joined CCS in...
Comments / 0