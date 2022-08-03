ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

U.S. Lawmaker Walorski, Two Staffers Die In Indiana Car Crash

By Rami Ayyub
International Business Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Bend, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Biden steps out of the room and finds legacy-defining wins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Over five decades in Washington, Joe Biden knew that the way to influence was to be in the room where it happens. But in the second year of his presidency, some of Biden’s most striking, legacy-defining legislative victories came about by staying out of it. A summer lawmaking blitz has sent bipartisan bills addressing gun violence and boosting the nation’s high-tech manufacturing sector to Biden’s desk, and the president is now on the cusp of securing what he called the “final piece” of his economic agenda with Senate passage of a Democrats-only climate and prescription drug deal...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy