Rising costs of food and housing bring new clients to Las Vegas food pantry

Rising rent inflation hurts low-income Las Vegas residents the most
Rent inflation hurts low-income Las Vegas residents the most. New report shows the high cost of living in Las Vegas.
New beauty salon shines light on Black-owned businesses in North Las Vegas
Owners of a new, Black-owned wig salon in North Las Vegas shared their journey to success and taking inspiration from tragedy.
news3lv.com
Nevada supporters tout funding to fight climate change in economic bill
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — I'm over at the Las Vegas solar panel company Sol-Up, talking with chief operating officer Steve Hamile. “We started in 2009, with just a handful - three employees. In 2020, we're at 30, and as of today we're 110,” he tells me. And thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, he expects that growth to get a lot better.
Food Beast
Las Vegas is Getting Its First 24/7 Bacon-Inspired Restaurant
In a city like Las Vegas, one can bet on indulging themselves in all types of food. So why has it taken so long for a restaurant that's dedicated strictly to bacon to pop up in Sin City? Just the thought of stumbling into an establishment at 4am just to gorge myself on nothing but bacon after a night of cashing in at the casino seems like an ideal time to spend in Vegas, right?
Infected horses at Clark County facility undergo 60-day quarantine
Hundreds of horses in a Henderson facility are now under quarantine after a notice from the Nevada Department of Agriculture announced a horse tested positive for “infectious anemia.”
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas baby now on transplant list in Southern California
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Franky and Esmeralda Garcia take life day by day as they deal with their eight-week-old daughter Amelia who needs a new heart. “Amelia has been listed on the transplant list,” Esmeralda recently told FOX5. She says Amelia has also been taken off oxygen support...
Westside Mario’s finishes deal for building, hosts backpack drive
A building that sat unused for about eight months is open today, distributing backpacks just before school begins next week.
cwlasvegas.com
From homeless to teacher, how former Las Vegas valley student is giving back to community
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three years ago, we shared a story about a homeless CCSD student with a passion in the kitchen. Today, there is a heartwarming update: He will be welcoming students as a new teacher on Monday at Rancho High School. "I've been doing a lot of...
Fox5 KVVU
Nationwide teacher shortage impacting Las Vegas schools; what CCSD is doing to address the issue
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Just last month superintendent Jesus Jara said that this shortage is a challenge for CCSD and that the district is working with the teacher’s union along with human resources recruitment department to address the issue. CCSD said it has more than 1,300 teacher vacancies...
news3lv.com
Clark County returns to medium COVID-19 community level as cases drop
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County is back to what's considered a medium level for COVID-19 as case rates decline, health officials say. The county had spent nearly the last two months at a "high level" of community spread before Friday's announcement from the Southern Nevada Health District. "We...
luxury-houses.net
A Luxurious Custom Home in Henderson with Impeccable Design and Stunning Entertainers Delight Backyard on The Market for $4.5 Million
The Home in Henderson, a luxurious custom estate located inside prestigious McDonald’s Highlands with stunning entertainers delight backyard is now available for sale. This home located at 1465 Macdonald Ranch Dr, Henderson, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jillian M Batchelor (Phone: 702-595-8036) at Simply Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
Back-to-school reminder: Nevada law requires students to be immunized
With classes set to begin Monday, it's a reminder that Nevada law requires students to be immunized unless they are excused because of religious belief or medical condition.
One Green Planet
Las Vegas Venue Cancels Magic Show Using Live Animals After Receiving Hundreds of Letters of Disapproval
Las Vegas event space Notoriety Live has decided to cancel a magic show that includes animals exploited for entertainment after receiving hundreds of letters asking him not to. Source: FOX5 Las Vegas/Youtube. The Downtown Las Vegas venue was interested in having magician Dirk Arthur and his big cats perform at...
CCSD meal program offers free, reduced lunches for students
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As CCSD schools prepare to begin classes again Aug. 8, the CCSD Food Service Department reminds parents and guardians that free and reduced healthy meals can be made available for students. The National School Lunch Program, a federally assisted meal program, operates in the Clark County School District. CCSD will also […]
City of Las Vegas launches initiative to eliminate all traffic fatalities
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas launched the Vision Zero Initiative with the goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries on Las Vegas roads by 2050. Vision Zero is an international strategy to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries while increasing safe, healthy, and equitable mobility. The initiative was first […]
Fox5 KVVU
LA favorite Randy’s Donuts sets opening date for first Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Iconic Southern California doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is expanding to Las Vegas this month. According to a news release, Randy’s Doughnuts, which has been featured in countless movies and television shows as one of Los Angeles’ most known landmarks, will open its first Las Vegas Valley location on Aug. 16.
New mental health clinic set to open in Summerlin
Serenity Mental Health Centers announced the opening of their first mental health clinic in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
newsfromthestates.com
Southern Nevada homeless count finds more people on the streets
An estimated 13,972 people are expected to experience homelessness in Southern Nevada this year. (Photo by Ronda Churchill) After a steady decline in homelessness over the last several years, recent data found an uptick in people living on the streets this year, including families. The recent results from the 2022...
cwlasvegas.com
Dads in Schools volunteers ready for school year, looking for more community help
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In just three days, children and staff will be making their way back to Clark County School District campuses. Safety is top of mind for many. Volunteers with Dads in Schools will be stepping up to provide a presence that will keep schools safe. "One...
963kklz.com
No Cell Phones Allowed At This Restaurant
How would you feel if one of your favorite restaurants told you that you are no longer allowed to bring your cell phone in while you dine? Well, The Mike & Carla Morning Show found a place that actually put that rule into effect! It’s a new high-end Italian restaurant in Texas has a rule that diners are not allowed to have their cell phones with them at anytime while dining!
