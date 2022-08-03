Read on www.highcountryshopper.com
What's Happening in August for the Town of Cedaredge!
August looks to be a super busy month! Check out the attached calendar of events and community happenings. Remember, the Town will help your business, church, nonprofit or youth organization publicize anything you have going on in our calendar. Please let us know what you have going on in September by Aug. 19, and we’ll include your event. Also remember to post your own events for FREE at www.VisitCedaredge.com and www.CedaredgeColorado.com/Calendar!
KJCT8
Xcel Energy will conduct power line inspections in Western Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - To prevent and mitigate the risk of wildfires and keep customers and communities safe, Xcel Energy will conduct helicopter inspections and patrols of distribution lines near Palisade, Rifle, Glenwood Springs, Silt, and New Castle. Helicopter flights are expected to take place during the week of...
westernslopenow.com
Greyhound bus refuses passenger with heart pump device
For some people taking the bus is easier than flying, and it’s a whole lot cheaper. But, what happens when that bus doesn’t show up? Some travelers going from Grand Junction to Denver found out the hard way on Thursday morning after being directed to the wrong stop, and for one man missing the bus could mean life or death.
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?
Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
KJCT8
TABOR tax not for everyone?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Well, we’ve all been waiting for it and the time has finally come. TABOR tax refunds are finally getting mailed out to Colorado residents. Of course, that means single filers can get $750 and joint filers can get $1,500. But not everyone will be receiving a check.
MONSOONAL IMPACT: 15-foot-deep 'debris flow' closes popular backcountry road in Colorado
The power of monsoonal rainfall has been put on display in Carbondale, resulting in the closure of a popular forest service road following multiple debris flows in the area. According to a press release from the US Forest Service, a four-mile stretch of Crystal Townsite Road (FSR 314), from Daniel's Hill to Crystal Mill, was heavily impacted by more than a dozen debris flows this week, including some as deep as 15 feet.
KJCT8
I-70 safety considerations in Glenwood Canyon
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is taking cautionary preparations for heavy amounts of rainfall. If a Flash Flood Watch is issued in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar, CDOT will have personnel and equipment available and ready in case of a closure. In...
KJCT8
Mesa County community mourns well-known advocate struck and killed while bike riding
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Coroner has confirmed Doug Sortor, age 67, died after being hit by a car while riding his bike. We first told you about the incident Wednesday, August 3, when a car slammed into his bike around 7 p.m. on 7th Street and Mesa Avenue.
nbc11news.com
Arrest made in connection to Colorado Avenue homicide
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department announced Friday that it has taken a suspect into custody in relation to a homicide that took place on the 1000 block of Colorado Avenue on the morning of July 25. The homicide was reported at around 6 a.m. after...
Recount confirms Tina Peters lost her Secretary of State primary
Election denier Tina Peters did not close the gap in the statewide Secretary of State Republican primary recount and fell far short of the votes she lost the election by.
Deputy who nearly died from COVID denied workers’ comp
“Sometimes, I feel like it would’ve been better off if I had just died,” said Travis Crawford, 34, who believes he contracted the illness while working in the jail.
