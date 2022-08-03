ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paonia, CO

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KEKB

Awesome 1970s Cereals Have Returned to Colorado

A few flashbacks from the 1970s have made their way back to Grand Junction. Visit the cereal aisle at a local store and you'll see a fond reminder of your childhood. If you grew up in the 1970s, these were a fixture at the breakfast table. From time to time they magically reappear. Here's where you can find them.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
highcountryshopper.com

What's Happening in August for the Town of Cedaredge!

August looks to be a super busy month! Check out the attached calendar of events and community happenings. Remember, the Town will help your business, church, nonprofit or youth organization publicize anything you have going on in our calendar. Please let us know what you have going on in September by Aug. 19, and we’ll include your event. Also remember to post your own events for FREE at www.VisitCedaredge.com and www.CedaredgeColorado.com/Calendar!
CEDAREDGE, CO
KJCT8

Xcel Energy will conduct power line inspections in Western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - To prevent and mitigate the risk of wildfires and keep customers and communities safe, Xcel Energy will conduct helicopter inspections and patrols of distribution lines near Palisade, Rifle, Glenwood Springs, Silt, and New Castle. Helicopter flights are expected to take place during the week of...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florissant, CO
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
City
Paonia, CO
City
Manitou Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
westernslopenow.com

Greyhound bus refuses passenger with heart pump device

For some people taking the bus is easier than flying, and it’s a whole lot cheaper. But, what happens when that bus doesn’t show up? Some travelers going from Grand Junction to Denver found out the hard way on Thursday morning after being directed to the wrong stop, and for one man missing the bus could mean life or death.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

TABOR tax not for everyone?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Well, we’ve all been waiting for it and the time has finally come. TABOR tax refunds are finally getting mailed out to Colorado residents. Of course, that means single filers can get $750 and joint filers can get $1,500. But not everyone will be receiving a check.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

MONSOONAL IMPACT: 15-foot-deep 'debris flow' closes popular backcountry road in Colorado

The power of monsoonal rainfall has been put on display in Carbondale, resulting in the closure of a popular forest service road following multiple debris flows in the area. According to a press release from the US Forest Service, a four-mile stretch of Crystal Townsite Road (FSR 314), from Daniel's Hill to Crystal Mill, was heavily impacted by more than a dozen debris flows this week, including some as deep as 15 feet.
CARBONDALE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bakery#Cafes#Soups#Nutrition#Salad#Food Drink#The Simple Cafe Simply
KJCT8

I-70 safety considerations in Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is taking cautionary preparations for heavy amounts of rainfall. If a Flash Flood Watch is issued in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar, CDOT will have personnel and equipment available and ready in case of a closure. In...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
nbc11news.com

Arrest made in connection to Colorado Avenue homicide

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department announced Friday that it has taken a suspect into custody in relation to a homicide that took place on the 1000 block of Colorado Avenue on the morning of July 25. The homicide was reported at around 6 a.m. after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy