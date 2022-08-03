Murphy lets NJ keep the one ‘really cool’ thing to come out of the pandemic

Read on wobm.com
Related
Could the spotted lanternfly help control another invasive NJ species?
The spotted lanternfly has been a hot topic lately in New Jersey, particularly along the Shore. Here, beachgoers in certain areas are starting to notice an abundance of these insects taking over in areas that typically wouldn't be of concern. New Jersey as a whole didn't start experiencing these bugs...
New study accurately places New Jersey in this Hogwarts House
A new study came out that placed each state into a Hogwarts House and New Jersey’s pick could not be more accurate. Whether you’ve read the books, watched the movies, visited the theme parks, or even none of the above, you’ve heard of Harry Potter. If you...
This Popular Salad Chain Opened It’s Third New Jersey Location
A new, trendy salad chain restaurant opened a new Garden State location and I’m personally really excited about this. I feel like all of the most successful and trendy restaurants usually are pretty healthy and model their ordering procedure after Chipotle. It’s efficient and works for all of the...
YUM! One of the BEST Steaks in America is Right Here in New Jersey!
Is there a meal that has more fans than a good "steak" dinner? Steak is one of, if not the most popular, dinner orders at restaurants around America and of course right here in New Jersey. Think about the last few times you went out to dine, was steak one of those meals? Good chance it was. According to Google "The U.S. consumption of beef amounted to 27.3 billion pounds in 2019."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Greatest Model Railroad Set In New Jersey Is Right Near The Jersey Shore
It's no secret that I love trains. I have my dad to thank for that, he's a model railroader and also an avid train watcher. Ever since I was a little kid we'd go to different train stations, train yards, or even just train tracks and watch the trains pass us by.
Crumbl Cookies Opens More NJ Stores – Can We Get One in Ocean County?
The store opened in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which was yesterday, August 4th. There's nothing more comforting than the taste of a freshly baked cookie. Crumbl Cookies, a chain that everyone's been obsessing over (and rightfully so), takes the cookies we all know and love to the next level.
Hey New Jersey, What’s Your Absolute Favorite Band From the Garden State?
Local music is the backbone of a community. Whether that's the local chamber orchestra, your kids' wind ensemble or marching band, or even your favorite DJ playing songs at a bar or restaurant, music is an integral part of our lives. Of course, New Jersey is home of some seriously...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/6
10 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph) 9 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.
RELATED PEOPLE
Attention New Jersey: Want To Know Where To Get Choco Tacos Once Stores Run Out?
Hearts broke around the world when Klondike announced they are discontinuing one of their most loved products: the Choco Taco. I am sorry if you are just hearing this news for the first time now. They won't disappear from stores right away. But once inventory runs out, we are out...
The Most Delicious Grilled Cheese in New Jersey is Among the Best in America
Just the other night my wife made what might be the best grilled cheese sandwich I have ever had, it was absolutely delicious and made for a great summer meal. We combined the grilled cheese sandwich with a salad and it made for a great dinner. What made her grilled...
10 free NJ events to check out before summer ends
It’s August, which means we’re only a few weeks away from the start of school and we’re all back into our regular routine. I’m watching friends post on Facebook from other parts of the country send their kids back to school already. Luckily, here in New...
Anyone remember these discontinued products being sold in NJ?
They’re doing it again. Another fast food giant is doing the bend-and-snap. That’s the “Legally Blond” sexy tease. Taco Bell, which has broken more hearts than Ariana Grande, is still teasing us with this sad Mexican pizza lap dance of theirs. First, they discontinued the classic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Dreaded Spotted Lanternfly Now Found in All Parts of New Jersey
With family in eastern Pennsylvania, we would always keep an eye out on the local news. Middle of last year, we were hearing all about the Spotted Lanternfly. The aggression towards the fly was unique. I can’t recall a time when an article stated, “if you see them, kill them.” What were these? What was going on?
Once a penny apart, gas in NJ now much more than U.S. average
TRENTON – Gas prices continue their steady drift down in New Jersey, a drop of 72 cents in 53 days. However, the decline hasn’t been as steep as it has been nationally. One month ago, the average price for regular unleaded in New Jersey was 1.2 cents a gallon higher than the national average, according to AAA. The difference was similar a year ago this time, with New Jersey 1.6 cents higher.
How would you spend $1.4B in recovery funds? NJ taking ideas
TRENTON – State officials are taking input on how to spend New Jersey’s remaining COVID recovery funding from the federal American Rescue Plan, and activist groups had no shortage of ideas at a by-invitation hearing held Monday. New Jersey was allocated $6.24 billion in fiscal recovery funds. Dennis...
New Jersey Town Named Among America’s Most Adorable Seaside Towns
There are few things New Jersey residents are more proud of than our amazing beaches and beach towns, and now one is getting some great national attention. As you head up and down the amazing Jersey Shore you come across some of the cutest, most amazing seaside towns you could ever imagine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
If you’re into hard seltzer, you might want to check out this NJ event
LAKEWOOD — Hard seltzer fans are going to love this. Seltzerland, a national-touring event honoring all things hard seltzer, is making its first-ever visit to New Jersey. On Saturday, Aug. 13, everyone is invited to try more than 100 hard seltzers during Seltzerland at ShoreTown Ballpark, 2 Stadium Way, Lakewood.
NJ drought 101: The truth about 3 dry weather impacts
Over the past few weeks, it has become more and more apparent that New Jersey's extended stretch of unusually dry weather is starting to take its toll. Earlier this week, I ran through all the latest numbers in a special drought update. As of this writing, 12% of New Jersey is officially classified in "Moderate Drought," with an additional 57% of the state's area designated as "Abnormally Dry".
Insufferable heat and humidity return to NJ, some thunderstorms too
UPDATE as of 8:55 a.m. Thursday... The latest Drought Monitor was released this morning by the National Drought Mitigation Center. Despite recent rains, the area designating "Moderate Drought" in New Jersey has almost doubled, from 12% last week to just over 23% this week. Pieces of Hudson, Essex, Union, Somerset,...
Teachers Are Getting Spoiled At American Dream Mall In New Jersey
We're getting ready to wind down the summer (boo hiss boo!) and that is not good for the mood. American Dream feels your pain so they are throwing The Anti-Bummer, End-of-Summer Bash, and you are invited! By the way, they are totally spoiling our teachers and you can still submit your favorite teacher to win!
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0