Brillion, WI

W5179 County Road MM, Elkhart Lake, WI, USA

Looking for a country home with a room available as an office? You’ll find it here. This updated home sits in Rhine Center with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a bonus room to make yours. Check out the modern features with new tile in bathrooms and kitchen, vinyl wood floors, newer Pella windows, Trex decking, and more make it move in ready. The yard is large enough to accommodate a pool and give you the country feel, without spending an entire day on lawn mowing. A detached shed allows for storage for toys and maintenance items, leaving the 2 car garage available for parking. The front door enters into an enclosed porch or mudroom. Outside there is ample space to put patio furniture and relax or entertain. Find your piece of heaven right here.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County

An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Staffing shortage closes Resch Aquatic Center for the summer

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday was the last day people could get out and beat the heat at Resch Aquatic Center on the west side of Green Bay. Due to staffing issues, the pool had to close early for the year. Joannes Aquatic Center on the east side will remain...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay to Reassess Beach Project at Bay Beach Amusement Park

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The effort to bring the beach back to Bay Beach Amusement Park has hit another roadblock. City officials were hopeful to start construction on a pier and boardwalk for the beach this fall, but now they’re planning to spend the next few weeks reassessing the entire beach project.
GREEN BAY, WI
2-Way Street Conversion UPDATE in the City of Manitowoc

2-Way Street Conversion UPDATE in the City of Manitowoc. 1.) The traffic flow will be switching sides this afternoon (08/04/22). Traffic will then be on the side of the street that will be permanent once 2-way streets start. The other side will be closed off until Monday, August 15th (official day of the switch to 2-way). This is for 8th, 10th, and 11th streets.
MANITOWOC, WI
Kwik Trip Store Takes Shape

The scale of the Kwik Trip development on Egg Harbor Road in Sturgeon Bay is visible as the store-and-car-wash site takes shape. The development encompasses roughly 4.5 acres and required the purchase of seven separate properties that fronted the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Egg Harbor Road and the 1600 block of Alabama Street. Those lots contained five homes, several storage buildings and the Malvetz Furniture store.
STURGEON BAY, WI
1 dead, 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45

One person is dead and four people are injured after a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45 near New London, police say. The crash was reported at about 4:25 p.m. on a bypass just north of the Wolf River, in the vicinity of U.S. 45 and State 15. Police say the driver of a southbound pickup crossed the center line of the highway and struck two northbound vehicles.
NEW LONDON, WI
UPDATE: I-41 crash in Outagamie County cleared

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash is cleared on I-41 in Outagamie County, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). It reportedly happened at 4:55 p.m. and was cleared around 45 minutes later. There is no information yet on if anyone was hurt due to the crash but Local...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
‘Serious incident’ at a De Pere foundry on Friday

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – C.A. Lawton Co. confirms there was a serious incident at its foundry operation located in the City of De Pere on Friday. According to a release, the company’s emergency procedures were immediately activated after the serious incident. Officials from Lawton have been in contact with OSHA and are fully cooperating with the active investigation.
DE PERE, WI
Three injured in Plymouth crash

Three people were hospitalized following a crash of an SUV with a dump truck in the Sheboygan County town of Plymouth this morning (August 5th). The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s office says the SUV operated by a 43-year-old rural Grafton woman was east bound on County Road J and stopped at the stop sign with State Highway 57.
PLYMOUTH, WI
Overpass hit twice by dump trucks closed "indefinitely"

The downtown Appleton music festival is back to full capacity for the first time since 2019. Marijuana debate put on Appleton's November ballot. An advisory referendum asks voters whether marijuana should be legal. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Wide world of wheat. Updated: 5 hours ago. There's a lot of attention right...
APPLETON, WI
UPDATE: Power has been restored to most of Grand Chute

FRIDAY 8/5/2022 – 12:42 p.m. GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Grand Chute Police Department has provided an update about the power outages affecting traffic lights. Officers say that power has been restored to most of the area and that “some intersections may be experiencing flashing red traffic signals in all directions but those will be fixed throughout the day.”
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Markesan Fire Chief Steps Down

(Markesan) Markesan Fire Chief Tom Wilde has stepped down from the position. He plans to stay with the fire department for at least one more year which will give him five decades with the agency. As the story goes he wanted to be a firefighter when Gerald Westover was the...
MARKESAN, WI
Wisconsin DNR investigating shooting of bald eagle in Racine County

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the shooting of a bald eagle in Racine County. Due to the severity of its injuries, the bird had to be euthanized on Monday. Another bald eagle was shot earlier this year in Washington County. Though they are a protected species and...
RACINE COUNTY, WI

