One injured in stabbing at Apple Orchard Apartments
A woman was injured Saturday night in an altercation that took place at Apple Orchard Apartments, located at 902 Blossom Lane in Warren County. Just after 10 p.m., E-911 received a call about a disturbance at the apartments in which someone had been injured, according to Sheriff Martin Pace. Arriving...
One in custody after violent crash on Wisconsin Ave.
Just before 10 p.m. Friday, a Ford Fusion traveling at a high rate of speed left the roadway on Wisconsin Avenue, crashing into a wooded embankment and taking down power lines. A Vicksburg police officer actually observed the vehicle speeding but before the officer could initiate a traffic stop, the...
Glenn Jerome Waters, Sr., 1943-2022
Glenn Jerome Waters, Sr. passed away on August 5, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 79. Glenn was born in Yazoo City, MS on May 16, 1943, the son of the late Wyatt Smith Waters, Jr. and Ruth Earline Hood Waters. He graduated from Benton High School in 1961 and continued his education at Holmes Jr. College in Goodman, MS. After college he went to work at the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District. He retired after 34 years of service. Glenn loved his family and family get-togethers and liked to joke around. He never met a stranger. He enjoyed Sudoku, cross word puzzles, woodworking, he liked the outdoors, gardening and doing yard work. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church where he was always involved in whatever he could for the Lord. Over his lifetime he served on many committees, worked with youth, Sunday School director, active and faithful deacon, and always willing to help in any way he could.
Vicksburg Daily News’ featured pet
Today’s featured pets are a little more unusual than a cat or dog. They’re sugar gliders!. These fascinating little creatures are described as tiny, nocturnal, gliding possums and they belong to the marsupial infraclass. This means that they carry their babies in little pouches on their bellies until the babies are big enough to explore the world on their own. The family of Sugar Gliders that you’ll get to know now consists of a mother named Carole Baskin, a father Boosie and their two beautiful children, Elvis and Priscilla.
Restaurant Review: See’s Restaurant by Bethany Claire Johnson
Did y’all know we have hibachi in Vicksburg? I’m not talking about Waffle House either. We have an actual hibachi restaurant that deserves far more attention than it receives. I went with my fiancé to celebrate him coming home for a week from work. I won’t lie, my fiancé went a little overboard as far as food goes, but it was WELL worth it.
Welcome back seniors!
The senior class of 2023 gathered at the Vicksburg Mall on Friday morning to usher in the start of their final high school year. Vicksburg Daily News would like to say congratulations to the class of 2023 and extend our best wishes for the year ahead.
