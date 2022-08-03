Glenn Jerome Waters, Sr. passed away on August 5, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 79. Glenn was born in Yazoo City, MS on May 16, 1943, the son of the late Wyatt Smith Waters, Jr. and Ruth Earline Hood Waters. He graduated from Benton High School in 1961 and continued his education at Holmes Jr. College in Goodman, MS. After college he went to work at the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District. He retired after 34 years of service. Glenn loved his family and family get-togethers and liked to joke around. He never met a stranger. He enjoyed Sudoku, cross word puzzles, woodworking, he liked the outdoors, gardening and doing yard work. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church where he was always involved in whatever he could for the Lord. Over his lifetime he served on many committees, worked with youth, Sunday School director, active and faithful deacon, and always willing to help in any way he could.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO