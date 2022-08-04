ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sri Lanka crisis an opportunity for more democratic, inclusive govt - Blinken

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
PHNOM PENH, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is in a moment of challenge and crisis but has an opportunity to create a more democratic and inclusive government, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

Blinken made the remarks in Cambodia at the start of a meeting with his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry, who said his country appreciates the U.S. role in securing support from the International Monetary Fund. The two were meeting on the sidelines of a regional gathering in Cambodia.

Reporting by David Brunstrom; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

