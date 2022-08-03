Crash on Veterans Drive Leads to Injuries, DUI Arrest

Read on stjohnsource.com
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
Anne Heche in Critical Condition After Fiery Car Crash Into L.A. Home: Reports
Anne Heche has reportedly been hospitalized in critical condition after a car accident Friday in Los Angeles. The Emmy Award winner, 53, was allegedly inside the blue Mini Cooper that crashed into a home on the 1700 block of South Walgrove Ave. in the neighborhood of Mar Vista, causing the residence to catch fire, according to TMZ.
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
4 killed when a sheriff’s office helicopter crashed in New Mexico after helping fight a wildfire
CNN — Four first responders who were killed when a sheriff’s office helicopter crashed in New Mexico on Saturday have been identified, officials said. Three employees with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and one worker with the county’s fire department were killed near Las Vegas, New Mexico, the sheriff’s office said on social media.
1 person dead following crash on Loop 101 near Glendale Avenue
One person died on Saturday morning following a crash on Loop 101 north near Glendale Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The two-vehicle collision occurred just before 6:30 a.m. at milepost 8, DPS said. All northbound lanes remained closed for several hours after the crash and reopened...
Highway Patrol Reports Fatal Crash
On July 31, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 72 on US 89 south of Afton, Wyoming. Around 5:58 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motorcycle collision. A 2018 Harley Davidson was headed south on US 89 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve to...
Investigation continues into woman's fatal fall at stadium
The investigation is continuing after a women fell to her death off an escalator at Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night after a Kenny Chesney concert. It's the third death investigation at the stadium since 2015."That number of deaths seems very high for a facility of that sort," said Dr. Ben Barkow, an escalator incident expert who has studied many injuries from escalators. In 2015, Francisco Morales fell to his death chasing after a hat that had blown off in the wind. He fell from one level of the stadium to the one below. Police said they believed intoxication...
Man arrested after 1 dead, 2 critically injured in Mirage hotel room shooting on Vegas Strip
The shooting prompted a lockdown at the iconic casino resort. It began as an argument with several family members inside the hotel room, police said.
