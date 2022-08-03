Crash on Veterans Drive Leads to Injuries, DUI Arrest

The investigation is continuing after a women fell to her death off an escalator at Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night after a Kenny Chesney concert. It's the third death investigation at the stadium since 2015."That number of deaths seems very high for a facility of that sort," said Dr. Ben Barkow, an escalator incident expert who has studied many injuries from escalators. In 2015, Francisco Morales fell to his death chasing after a hat that had blown off in the wind. He fell from one level of the stadium to the one below. Police said they believed intoxication...

DENVER, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO