Well we are expecting these Commonwealth Games to be a success so do you think they would be in a better position at making another bid for the Olympics as we now know that the city can produce a multi sport competition. The only obstacle i can think of is the budget will be a lot more if they want to host such a huge sporting event with millions of people around the world attending and more sports that would include rowing and sailing which would require finding more places in the city where these events can be held. But the facilities are already in place for most of the indoor sports llke swimming and cycling. So i think it all depends on the council and politicians if they want to make a bid for the Olympic Games four years after Brisbane.

SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO