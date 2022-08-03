Read on forums.digitalspy.com
Well we are expecting these Commonwealth Games to be a success so do you think they would be in a better position at making another bid for the Olympics as we now know that the city can produce a multi sport competition. The only obstacle i can think of is the budget will be a lot more if they want to host such a huge sporting event with millions of people around the world attending and more sports that would include rowing and sailing which would require finding more places in the city where these events can be held. But the facilities are already in place for most of the indoor sports llke swimming and cycling. So i think it all depends on the council and politicians if they want to make a bid for the Olympic Games four years after Brisbane.
Will we catch the Aussies
Just under half the games too go and Australia lead the medals table 46-38 so 8 in it but arguably the Aussies best medal hopes have already gone with the pool events now finished. So who will top the medal table are Australia simply too far ahead to claw back or will England stage a recovery and top the table?
What song does your team enter too and why……?
Partly formed by the new season starting properly ( as those gods from the premiership) would have it. And partly from watching Sunderland till I die again. What song does your team enter too and why and more importantly do you think it strikes the right mood re atmosphere etc?
