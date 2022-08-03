Why it’s starting to feel like the Steelers made a big mistake this offseason

Read on atozsports.com
NFL world reacts to Pittsburgh Steelers shocking quarterback depth chart
When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, many assumed the Heisman Trophy finalist would wind up as the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022-23 season. But it looks like he still has a long way to go if he’s going to win the starting job.
Report: Deshaun Watson’s camp will cite Roethlisberger's suspension to try and get his punishment reduced
Representatives for Deshaun Watson will cite Ben Roethlisberger’s suspension in their argument to get his punishment reduced, reports NFL Insider Josina Anderson.
J.K. Dobbins gets disappointing update via Ravens’ John Harbaugh
J.K. Dobbins is champing at the bit to return to the gridiron for the Baltimore Ravens following his season-ending knee injury last year. Unfortunately for the third-year running back, he’ll have to wait a little bit longer to return to practice. When asked if the former Ohio State star...
Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal
The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
Tomlin speaks Diontae, new injury, QB rotation-Day 9 of Steelers Camp
An injury to a starter in the Steelers secondary as Mike Tomlin tweaked the QB rotation & also discussed Johnson’s contract along with Friday Night Lights
Saints rookie Trevor Penning kicked out of camp after third fight
Training camp fights are a common occurrence across all 32 NFL franchises. Tempers flare under a tense environment in the heat of summer, with many players fighting for their football lives while others try to prove they belong. That was the case for the New Orleans Saints first-rounder Trevor Penning....
Sunday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season
Sunday Night Football will look slightly different for the 2022 NFL season. Mike Tirico will replace Al Michaels as the lead play-by-play man this fall, with Cris Collinsworth staying on as color analyst, and Melissa Stark joining the broadcast as the new sideline reporter. NBC will show a game on ...
Takeaways from the Steelers Thursday training camp practice
The Pittsburgh Steelers put the pads back on for Thursday’s training camp practice and the team got a pair of starters back in the fold. Here are five big takeaways from practice. Diontae Johnson gets paid. The biggest news out of practice was that wide receiver Diontae Johnson agreed...
Narduzzi says everywhere he goes, he’s asked about WVU
It took minutes for the Backyard Brawl to sell out for the September 1st resumption of the rivalry, a look at some of the numbers between Pitt & WVU
Browns Make Decision on Deshaun Watson’s Preseason Playing Time
The Cleveland Browns have decide on what to do with Deshaun Watson in the preseason.
Steelers 'easing' DT Larry Ogunjobi in coming off foot surgery
The Pittsburgh Steelers understandably aren't taking any unnecessary risks regarding defensive tackle and free-agent pickup Larry Ogunjobi. Ogunjobi was on track to join the Chicago Bears in March on a three-year, $40.5M deal but had that agreement scrapped after he failed a physical for reasons presumed to be related to a right foot injury he suffered while featuring for the Cincinnati Bengals in their January playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Steelers fan trying to win job on roster
A late add due to an injury, running back Master Teague is getting a long-shot opportunity to make the team he grew up rooting for as a kid
Mike Tomlin Gives Encouraging Update on Steelers Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been saddled with injuries to some of their most important offensive weapons during the first two weeks of training camp. Tight end Pat Freiermuth, running back Najee Harris and wide receiver Chase Claypool and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick either did not practice or were limited as the Steelers hit the field for practice on Saturday.
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson wants to finish his career in Pittsburgh after signing extension
Diontae Johnson inked a two-year, $36.71 million extension Thursday, keeping him under contract in Pittsburgh for the next three seasons. Johnson hopes it's a lot longer than that. "I love being a Steeler," Johnson said Thursday, via the team's official website. "I love it here. I want to finish my...
