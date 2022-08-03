Why it’s starting to feel like the Steelers made a big mistake this offseason

When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, many assumed the Heisman Trophy finalist would wind up as the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022-23 season. But it looks like he still has a long way to go if he’s going to win the starting job.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO