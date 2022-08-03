Long-sought PACT Act passes Senate, now what?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We are starting to hear more local reactions following Congress passing the PACT Act, which will widely expand health care resources and benefits to those exposed to burn pits and other toxins in war dating back as far as Vietnam.

This has been a long time coming with advocates for veterans health pushing for this type of legislation to get through Congress for well over a decade.

The PACT act is expected to impact more than 3.5 million veterans across the country. It adds conditions related to burn pit and toxic exposure, including hypertension, to the Department of Veterans Affair’s list of illnesses that have been incurred or exacerbated during military service.

But with this passage, the question of when veterans who need this care will be able to seek it still remains.

Executive Director of the Rochester AMVETS, a national non-profit supporting veterans across the country, Joe Chenelly, tells News 8 that since it has taken so long for the bill to go through, the VA has had time to prepare.

He says claims are expected to be filed as early as next week, but delays should also be anticipated.

“Things could slow down. We could see claims backlog getting to six months, again, things like that. The positive in there is that if you were to file a claim today and it took six months, you would get retroactive so… if you were receiving compensation for disability would get paid for six months while you’re waiting for the claims process to be adjudicated,” said Chenelly, who is also an NYS Assembly Candidate and a veteran, himself.

He explains that with the PACT Act there is now an expanded list of presumptive for Agent Orange and for burn pits while also streamlining the process to grant benefits.

This helps to ease the burden of proof they previously had to provide.

“So all you have to prove is you have a diagnosis and that you had served in an area that’s been predetermined now that exposures took place. So instead of having to prove your other medical background or other medical conditions now — it was done a much more complex process before last night’s vote,” says Chenelly.

“I think there’s gonna be a lot of focus right now and this and so the VA is going to bring more respiratory specialists in and more importantly for Rochester, they have partnered with other medical systems so that he can send you outside of the VA for health care” he adds.

One local veteran who was exposed to toxic burn pits during his time serving in Afghanistan describes just some of the physical impacts he’s been dealing with for years now, truly demonstrating the need for this expanded kind of care.

“During regular PT tests I would find myself gasping for air and it got pretty bad. One time I actually passed out from it. And then I would get weird things on my skin, weird growths and stuff that would get infected. I had Mersa and I have to go to the hospital a lot,” Matt Altobelli said.

The Staff Sgt. adds that he is wary to be confident there will be any change.

“Kinda the same things that are always my concern: wait time; how long it’s gonna take to actually get an appointment or get the care about you. They obviously don’t have the personnel to see everyone right away so I know also like some conditions should take priority over other conditions, the more serious ones, so hopefully, they’re able to effectively like triage that,” Altobelli said.

News8 reached out to the Canandaigua VA office to find out their plans for intake surrounding the PACT Act passing. We are expecting more details next week.

Veterans Outreach Center Executive Director, Laura Stradley, sent this statement:

“The Veterans Outreach Center applauds Senators Schumer and Gillibrand for their tireless advocacy in support of this critical legislation that will give our country’s veterans access to life-saving VA medical care and benefits. Our Veterans have served their country and should not have to battle for much-needed health benefits. We are calling on President Biden to show his commitment and sign this legislation.”

President Biden watched the Senate’s final vote Tuesday night as the PACT Act passed. He is expected to sign it when it arrives on his desk.

The VA established a Burn Pit registry in 2014 to begin collecting data on how many veterans were suffering from various illnesses which could be connected to toxins.

