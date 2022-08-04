ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Police Investigating 2 Separate Shootings In Kensington That Left Man Dead, 2 Others Injured

By Ross DiMattei
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KcuTn_0h4MY1ex00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two shooters are on the run in Kensington on Thursday morning. Police are looking for one who shot two people near a playground, and another who knocked on a door and shot someone inside a home.

Between those two shootings, there are at least three victims. All three were taken to Temple University Hospital, where one is in stable condition, another is fighting for his life, and the third was pronounced dead late Wednesday night.

These two shootings happened about a mile apart in Kensington.

The second shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Police responded to multiple 911 calls about a home on the 2100 block of East Clearfield Street in Kensington, where they found a 27-year-old man who had been shot, lying unconscious on the floor and bleeding heavily.

According to a female family member, a man showed up at their door asking if a motorcycle that was parked out front was for sale.

When she told him it was not for sale, she says the guy pulled out a gun and tried to shoot her, but the gun jammed.

Then, when a man in her family came to see what was going on, she says the jam cleared and the gunman fired three shots.

The woman was not hurt, but police say her male family member was hit in the face and stomach and had to be rushed to Temple Hospital, where he’s in critical condition.

“He never regained consciousness,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Just a half hour before that shooting, around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a separate shooting on the 3100 block of Rorer Street.

Police say they found two men who had been shot, along with 16 spent shell casings, at the playground outside of Lewis Elkin Elementary School.

According to police, one of the victims is a 24-year-old man who was shot in the leg and is in stable condition. The other is a 26-year-old man who was shot in the shoulder and was pronounced dead at Temple Hospital Wednesday night.

That marks 322 homicides in Philadelphia so far this year, which is the exact same number of homicides at this time last year.

The city is on pace to tie the record for its deadliest year ever.

Police didn’t say whether they think the two shootings are connected, but they did say in both cases, they found surveillance cameras in the area that they hope will help them arrest the shooters.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Man Killed, 2 Others Injured In Shooting Outside Popeyes In North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunfire erupted outside of a North Philadelphia fast food restaurant late Monday night. Police say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. when at least two people started shooting at a car outside the Popeyes at Lehigh Avenue and Fairhill Street. One man was shot and killed. A 19-year-old man and woman were both shot and injured. CBS3 is told at least one of the victims is an employee at Popeyes. No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man fatally shot in the head inside a Frankford apartment

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Frankford neighborhood that left a man dead. The incident happened on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue just before 9:00 pm. Police say a man believed to be in his late 20s was shot once in the head...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Clearfield, PA
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man, 26, shot to death in Holmesburg

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was shot to death Monday night in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7400 block of State Road around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found 26-year-old Quran Justice suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Gun Violence#Violent Crime
CBS Philly

Person Of Interest In Custody Following Stabbing That Left Woman Dead In West Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say they have a person of interest in custody in connection with the stabbing that left a woman in her early 30s dead in West Philadelphia on Saturday. The person is in custody is a 34-year-old man. Police say the woman was found at the 5300 block of Chestnut Street in the passenger seat of a golden Honda Odyssey with multiple stab wounds to her body, including one to her face. Medics pronounced the woman dead on scene at around 8:30 a.m. Her identity is not known at the time. Police also haven’t revealed the identity of the man in custody.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Philadelphia

Arson Suspect Wanted After Fire at Abandoned Rowhome That Stored Gas

Philadelphia police are searching for a 37-year-old man wanted for arson in connection with last week's fire at an abandoned rowhouse in West Philadelphia where dozens of one-gallon jugs of gasoline had been found the day prior. Officials called the discovery "very dangerous" and "very bizarre." The more-than 150 gallons...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Darren Arnold Sought For Allegedly Setting Fire To West Philly Home Where 150 Jugs Of Gasoline Were Found

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A West Philadelphia community is on edge as police look for an arson suspect. Authorities need your help to find 37-year-old Darren Arnold. Residents worry Arnold might return to the badly damaged home that has now become a neighborhood nuisance. If you see something, say something. It’s almost become a motto of sorts in post-9/11 America, a call to citizens to be vigilant. For a group of residents in West Philly, they’re screaming at the top of their lungs and they hope someone listens and does something before it’s too late. “This is the third or fourth incident since the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
71K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy