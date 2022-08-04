ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plandome, NY

300-year-old 'Richardson Home' in Plandome Manor demolished

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A piece of Long Island history dating back to the 18th century has been demolished.

Demolition started at The Richardson Home in Plandome Manor at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

As News 12 has reported, the historic home traveled across the sound 100 years ago and was sold to a developer.

It was built in 1730 and was floated across the Long Island Sound in the 1920s when George Richardson and his wife bought it in Massachusetts.

A village plan to move the piece of history 1,000 feet away was previously rejected by residents.

Ed Butt, the building inspector for the Village of Plandome, tried to save the house and says watching it ripped to pieces was like "losing an old friend."

Locals visited the house before it was demolished to save some of the historically significant items.

Butt says although the battle to save the home was lost - it was worth fighting for.

"This house was here before there was a United States," Butt says. "Now it's gone."

