What does ‘affordable housing’ mean to you?

Read on wpln.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
handymantips.org
Which HVAC Nashville Company Should You Choose?
There are many HVAC Nashville companies to choose from. Among them are Hiller, Lanham’s A/C Service, David Brown Heating & Air Conditioning, and South Nashville Heating & Cooling. But which one is the best? In this article, we’ll examine the pros and cons of each company, and discuss how to select the right one for your home.
Spring Hill-based company charged in Medicare fraud scheme
The owner and CEO of Crestar Labs, LLC was charged Friday with aiding and abetting a Medicare billing scheme centered around genetic testing in cancer patients.
Vendors still working in downtown Nashville despite ban in place
Mayor John Cooper wrote a letter to the commission pushing for the ban that officially went into effect on July 21.
tnrealestatelistings.com
151 Roark Rd Cottontown, TN 37048 — MLS# 2424388
AUCTION - TUESDAY, SEPT. 13TH @ 3:00 PM ~ Beautiful home in Cottontown TN, built in 2017 - all brick home, 3 bed / 2 bath. Nice bonus room above the garage. Sitting on 5.09 Acres + / - on a dead end street. Wood and tile floors through out the house. Move-in ready with an outbuilding for your lawn equipment. A nice fenced in back yard, perfect for dogs or children with lots of privacy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tenants rally for more time to find homes before vacating Edgehill apartments
It's a fact of life in this city on the rise: as Nashville makes way for new development, sometimes people are forced out of their homes and businesses as owners decide to sell.
WSMV
Four Metro Nashville Charter amendments pass due to overwhelming vote
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in Davidson County reportedly voted overwhelming to pass four amendments to Metro Nashville’s Charter that will enable the city’s government to better severe its citizens Thursday. “These important changes to Metro’s governing document will make our job providing critical services to residents more...
Pride Publishing
Attorney, healthcare leader appointed Metro Hospital Authority chair
The Metro Hospital Authority Board welcomes new board leadership as Nashville General Hospital begins its fiscal year in 2023. Richard Manson, president of Sourcemark, LLC, and founder of the law firm Manson, Johnson, Conner, was elected board chair. “I am privileged to serve as chair of this dedicated and talented...
Tennessee Tribune
Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital First to House Innovative Rehabilitation Technology
Nashville, Tenn.—Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital opened this summer on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. The 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital provides personalized and innovative post-acute care to patients recovering from neurological, orthopedic, and cardiac events. We invite you to tour our new rehabilitation hospital to learn more about the state-of-the-art technology that is helping our patients recover from debilitating injuries, illnesses, surgeries and chronic medical conditions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpln.org
How MNPS is addressing teacher concerns this year
As Metro Nashville Public Schools prepares to start Monday, we sat down with Dr. Mason Bellamy, chief of academics and schools, and Michele Sheriff, president of the Metro Nashville Educators Association, on Friday’s episode of This Is Nashville. Listen to the full episode: Back to school with Nashville’s teachers...
fox17.com
Davidson County residents vote to pass four amendments of Metro Nashville's charter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As a result of Thursday's election night, Davidson County residents voted overwhelming to pass four amendments to Metro Nashville's charter that will allow the city's government to better serve people. “These important changes to Metro’s governing document will make our job providing critical services to...
North Nashville neighbors preserving history in Enchanted Hills
It's called Enchanted Hills — an area historically known as one of Nashville’s most prestigious Black neighborhoods. And now it could be getting a Metro historical marker.
The most expensive home for sale in Nashville
The most expensive home Zillow lists for sale in the Nashville area is tucked away on Chickering Road on a 49-acre estate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
Nine months to REAL ID deadline
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In nine months a REAL ID will be required to get into certain areas of the country. Starting May, 3 of 2023, the REAL ID will be required to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights, according to a news release. To get...
Davidson County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022
Election results for the races in Nashville and across Davidson County from August 4, 2022.
tnrealestatelistings.com
2860 Old Greenbrier Pike Greenbrier, TN 37073 — MLS# 2424007
If you are looking for something close to Nashville, I65 and shopping this is it! Come see this quaint home in Greenbrier that's ready to move in and close to Greenbrier's town square. This home has fresh paint throughout and new carpet in both bedrooms. NO HOA.
tbinewsroom.com
Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:. Responsible for monitoring fingerprint submissions from criminal justice and non-criminal justice agencies (for example: poor quality prints, demographic information, fingerprint verification, etc.). Utilizes the appropriate databases to process data, including Access databases, Computerized Criminal History database, Automated Fingerprint Identification System, E-agent, IQX, Expungement database, Tennessee Applicant Processing Services, and Automated Records Management System. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in various databases. Addresses and resolves complaints concerning criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and court clerks.
Neighbors react after anti-Semitic fliers found in West Nashville neighborhood
Neighbors in West Nashville said they are outraged and concerned after anti-Semitic fliers were found in their neighborhood along Richland Avenue.
Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022
Find up-to-the-minute election results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and the Middle TN county general elections.
AP: Jason Martin wins Democratic nomination for Tennessee governor
Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, loc
wdfxfox34.com
5 Surprising Benefits of Eating the Best Burgers in Nashville
Originally Posted On: https://burgerrepublic.com/2022/07/5-surprising-benefits-of-eating-the-best-burgers-in-nashville/. Would you believe that Americans eat over 50 billion burgers each year?. While burgers are often viewed as junk food, it’s important to know that there are plenty of health benefits that you can reap. When you order from high-quality restaurants that use the finest ingredients,...
Comments / 2