Trading Giant Robinhood Laying Off Nearly a Quarter of Staff, Says Crypto Crash Partly to Blame

A popular analyst is providing price target updates for four crypto assets as the markets try to end the week in positive territory. The pseudonymous trader known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,800 Twitter followers that while he does expect Bitcoin (BTC) to revisit $28,000 in the not-too-distant future, the brief surge above $24,500 on July 30th didn’t convince him that BTC is witnessing a strong uptrend in the short-term timeframe.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO