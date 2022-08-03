Trading Giant Robinhood Laying Off Nearly a Quarter of Staff, Says Crypto Crash Partly to Blame

Read on dailyhodl.com
Related
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Elon Musk Reveals Why He Supports Meme Asset Dogecoin Over Top Crypto Bitcoin
Billionaire Elon Musk is unveiling why he continues to advocate meme asset Dogecoin (DOGE) over the leading digital asset Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview on Full Send Podcast, the business magnate says that even though DOGE started out as a joke, some of its features outshine what Bitcoin has to offer.
dailyhodl.com
Banking Titan Citi Says Ethereum Merge Could Boost Crypto Exchange Coinbase Stock Price: Report
Banking giant Citi reportedly says that Ethereum’s (ETH) upcoming transition to proof-of-stake expected next month could be bullish for the stock of Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the US. According to a note to clients. by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Peter Christiansen has his radar locked on Coinbase’s...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Ethereum Pullback – Here’s His Downside Target
The crypto strategist who accurately predicted the bottom for Bitcoin (BTC) during the 2018 bear market is issuing a warning to Ethereum (ETH) holders. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 210,300 Twitter followers that leading smart contract platform Ethereum appears to be en route for an exhaustion rally to around $2,000 before losing over 36% of its value from the high.
dailyhodl.com
SEC Targeting All US-Based Crypto Exchanges in Widespread Securities Investigation: Report
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly investigating every US-based crypto exchange platform, including Binance. According to a new Forbes report, a US Senator Cynthia Lummis staffer is revealing that the regulatory body is looking into all 40 US-based crypto exchanges, including the world’s biggest crypto exchange platform Binance, for potential violations of the law.
RELATED PEOPLE
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Reveals Why He Exited MicroStrategy’s CEO Post Amid a $918,000,000 Bitcoin Loss
MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor is stepping down as CEO of the firm as the business software company reports incurring a $917.8 million Bitcoin (BTC) loss during the second quarter of the year. In a new interview with CNBC, Saylor says that the decision to exit from his post and take...
dailyhodl.com
Kevin O’Leary Says He’s Doubled Down on Crypto Amid Downturn, Naming Bitcoin, Ethereum and Three Altcoins
Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary is revealing that he took advantage of the market downturn to add to his crypto holdings. In a new interview with Stansberry Research, O’Leary says that his crypto portfolio suffered a double-digit drawdown, but he took that as an opportunity to buy the dip.
dailyhodl.com
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Says One Leading Ethereum Rival Is the Most Underrated Crypto Asset
The chief executive of crypto exchange platform FTX says that he’s identified the most underrated crypto asset. In a new interview with Fortune, crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried says that Ethereum (ETH) challenger Solana (SOL) is the most overlooked digital asset despite its recent struggles. “Most underrated token right now…...
dailyhodl.com
US Senator Asks Top Financial Regulator To Roll Back Crypto Guidelines Set in Place for Banks: Report
US Senator Elizabeth Warren is reportedly asking the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to pull back the crypto guidelines it set in place for banking institutions. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Warren is circulating a letter in the Senate that would ask the OCC to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How Ethereum (ETH) Can Help Bitcoin (BTC) Raise Its Dominance Level, According to Top Crypto Analyst
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen is outlining how Ethereum (ETH) could help top crypto asset by market cap Bitcoin (BTC) raise its dominance level. In a new video update, the trader details how BTC’s dominance level, or the total percentage of the crypto market cap that is made up of Bitcoin, nosedived at the end of 2020 from about 73% to 41.18% at time of writing.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Says Bitcoin Flashing Bullish Signal, Updates Ethereum, Solana and Optimism Forecasts
A popular analyst is providing price target updates for four crypto assets as the markets try to end the week in positive territory. The pseudonymous trader known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,800 Twitter followers that while he does expect Bitcoin (BTC) to revisit $28,000 in the not-too-distant future, the brief surge above $24,500 on July 30th didn’t convince him that BTC is witnessing a strong uptrend in the short-term timeframe.
dailyhodl.com
Will Uniswap and Optimism’s Massive Crypto Rallies Continue? Santiment Analyzes Top Ethereum Altcoins
Analytics platform Santiment is looking at two crypto assets recording triple-digit percent increases over a relatively short period of time. Starting with decentralized finance (DeFi) platform UniSwap (UNI), Santiment says that the crypto asset has appreciated by over 150% over a period of nearly two months. “Uniswap has been on...
dailyhodl.com
Kevin O’Leary Details ‘Mega Opportunity’ for Early Crypto Investors, Says Institutional Demand for Bitcoin Nearly Insatiable
Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary says a massive opportunity for Bitcoin (BTC) could start to materialize in the coming months. In a new interview with Crypto Jebb, O’Leary says the floodgates will open for Bitcoin if BTC gets adequate compliance infrastructure at the sovereign fund level. “The big...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
New York State Fines Crypto Wing of Robinhood $30,000,000 for Allegedly Violating Consumer Protection Laws
The state of New York is levying a fine against the crypto branch of trading giant Robinhood for allegedly violating consumer protection and anti-money laundering laws. According to a new press release by New York’s Department of Financial Services (DFS), an investigation into Robinhood unveiled that the company failed to maintain regulatory standards.
dailyhodl.com
Embattled Crypto Broker Voyager Announces Plan To Resume Cash Withdrawals This Week
Troubled crypto lending platform Voyager Digital is announcing plans to resume cash withdrawals for customers this week after filing for bankruptcy last month. According to a new company blog post, a court approved the crypto firm’s plan to reopen access to customers’ cash holdings as soon as August 11th.
dailyhodl.com
Polygon (MATIC) Likely To Surge Ahead of Ethereum Merge Next Month, Says Coin Bureau Host
A popular crypto analyst says that blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) is primed to rally ahead of Ethereum’s (ETH) much-anticipated Merge next month. In a new video update, the pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy says that MATIC is struggling despite seeing many bullish developments over the course of the past few months.
dailyhodl.com
White Hat Hackers Asked To Return Stolen Crypto, Offered 10% Bounty on $190,000,000 Attack
Ethereum (ETH) bridge Nomad is offering entities involved in a massive hack of its platform a reward for returning stolen funds. Earlier this week, Nomad fell victim to a hack that saw roughly $190 million in crypto assets vanish from its bridge. In a statement, Nomad says,. “Nomad is announcing...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Altcoin That Just Rallied 200% Hasn’t Even Started, Predicts New All-Time Highs for Binance Coin
A closely followed crypto analyst says that one hot altcoin hasn’t even seen the real gains yet, despite recently doing a 3x in less than a month and predicts Binance Coin (BNB) is also destined for new all-time highs. The pseudonymous analyst known as The Crypto Dog tells his...
dailyhodl.com
Binance CEO Revamps Its $7,500,000,000 VC Arm, Says Now Is the Best Time To Invest in Crypto
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume is making strategic moves to bolster the venture capital side of its business. In a new announcement, Binance says that chief marketing officer Yi He will take over as the new head of Binance Labs to put an emphasis on fostering innovative growth for blockchain technology.
dailyhodl.com
July 2022 – Monthly Research Key Data – Average ETH Gas Price Decreased by 51%
Average number of Ethereum (ETH) transactions per day increased by 15.7% in July. Average Ethereum gas price decreased by 51.4% compared to June. Total number of active wallets increased by 72% in July compared to June. In July, the number of ERC-20 tokens created in the Ethereum network increased by...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Officially Adds Support for Two Under-the-Radar Altcoins After Recent Roadmap Listings
Top US crypto exchange platform Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two under-the-radar altcoins recently added to its listing roadmap. Coinbase listed Stargate Finance (STG), an Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that enables the transfer of virtual assets across different blockchains. Stargate Finance aims to make the process...
Comments / 0