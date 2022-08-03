Read on minnesotasnewcountry.com
2nd St. Cloud Shooting Suspect Found Guilty
ST. CLOUD -- The second of two people charged in a south St. Cloud shootout last August has been found guilty. A Stearns County jury has convicted 33-year-old Justin Hudak of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and drive-by shooting. No sentencing date has been set. The...
Meeker County Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash
WATKINS -- A Meeker county man suffered minor injuries in a motorcycle crash. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday 68-year-old Gregory Bunce of Darwin was going south on 675th Avenue south of Watkins when his motorcycle went into the ditch. Bunce was not wearing a...
Stolen Motorcycle in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen motorcycle on the 4000 block of 12th Street North. It is a black 2007 Harley Davidson Dyna Glide. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the motorcycle was taken from a parking lot. It has gray pin striping with Minnesota registration 90369ME. If you...
Update: Dassel Man Arrested After Long Standoff
DASSEL -- A rural Dassel man has been arrested after a standoff that lasted for hours. The Meeker County Sheriff says 31-year-old Aaron Peterson surrendered at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. No law enforcement or Peterson were hurt during the incident. The ordeal began on Monday at about 5:30 p.m. when...
Former SCSU Wrestler Pleads Guilty to Felony Assault
ST. CLOUD -- A former wrestler at St. Cloud State University has pleaded guilty to assaulting another student last fall. Twenty-one-year-old Ezayah Oropeza pleaded guilty to a charge of 3rd-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. Just after 1:30 a.m. on September 18th, officers were called to the 700 block of...
Sauk Rapids Police Release Statement on Fake Facebook Post
SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids Police Department has released a statement on a fake Facebook post that has been widely shared. Police Chief Perry Beise says the post has been passed around several social media and other sites. Beise says at this time the Sauk Rapids Police Department has...
Ramsey Man Indicted for Carjacking, Gun Violations
MINNEAPOLIS – A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Ramsey man for an armed carjacking and possession of a gun as a felon. According to court documents, on June 4, 2022,31-year-old Joshua Olson armed with a Glock 19 9mm handgun, used force, violence, and intimidation to steal a black 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan from the vehicle’s owner.
A Stolen Bike and Cordless Saw In St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a burglary where a 2005 gray and white Ego motorized bicycle was taken from a locked garage. St. Cloud Police is also reporting a burglary on the 200 block of 5th Avenue South where a Dewalt cordless circular saw with "RTL" written on the side was taken from a construction site.
Frosted Fingers Gets Minnesota Man Busted For 1st Degree Arson
Sometimes it's the dumbest stuff that gets a person busted. In this case it was a failure to wash the frosting off his fingers after eating a dessert bar from the fridge before torching the place. According to DL-Online, Gary John Bogatz, Jr of Elk River was sentenced to five...
Crash Causes Road Closure in North St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- Drivers may have to find an alternate route heading home Wednesday. St. Cloud police say 3rd Street North between 16th Avenue and Osseo Avenue is closed in both directions due to a crash. Xcel Energy is working in the area to repair a powerline as a result...
Sartell Police Holding Car Seat Check Clinic
SARTELL -- Is your child's car seat or booster seat installed correctly?. The Sartell police department is holding a Car Seat Check Up event on August 10th at the Sartell Public Safety Facility. Officers will check all types of seats designed for newborns to kids who have graduated to a...
The Largest One Day Car Show/Swap Meet In Minnesota Coming In August
The 47th Annual Pan-Towners Car Show & Swap Meet is coming to the Benton County Fairgrounds at 1410 3rd Avenue South, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota on Sunday, August 21st, from 7 am to 3 pm. There will be an indoor arena filled with great American classic cars from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s.
St. Cloud Home to Largest Collection of Monster Trucks in USA
ST. CLOUD -- The largest collection of monster trucks in the United States is based right here in St. Cloud. James Trantina says owning monster trucks started out as a hobby for him back in 2016 and now with 14 trucks in his fleet, it has grown into a business.
New Hand Car Wash and Detailing Business Opening in Waite Park
WAITE PARK -- Another new car wash has opened in the St. Cloud area, but this one has a more personal touch. M & W Hand Car Wash Automotive Care Center is at 65 10th Avenue South in Waite Park. Owner Marlene Mattei says they'll hand wash your vehicle, and...
Sidewalk Art in Sauk Rapids Provides Inspiration
The Benton County fair has been going on all this week, and if you don't get there early in the day, you may wind up parking a few blocks away. But this isn't all bad. Yes, I did wind up walking a bit further than I may have wanted to, being that it was an every day event at the fair, but walking along the sidewalk provided some positive feelings. Inspiration, even.
When Mother Nature Attacked My Parking Spot
From time to time I post on my neighborhood over by SCSU. There is always something going on involving the police. Drug busts, gunshots and, of course, the case of the scorned girlfriend that rammed here boyfriend's parked car several times in a rage. Sometimes, I swear, I could just...
Tuesday Another Day with Highs in the 90s in Central Minnesota
ST. CLOUD -- Tuesday was another warm one. We officially got up to 94 degrees in St. Cloud. The heat index was 106 degrees. We've now had seven days with highs over 90 degrees this summer. June 14th - 95 June 19th - 99 June 20th - 101. June 23rd...
Duelm in Pictures [GALLERY]
WJON's Small Town series continues with the focus this time on Duelm. Duelm is an unincorporated community in St. George Township in Benton County south and west of Foley. The community is located along Duelm Road near 110th Avenue. Stoney Brook flows through the community.
Get a $50 Tattoo For a Good Cause in St. Cloud Sept. 17th
Get some fresh ink in St. Cloud and help a good cause in the process with Fresh Skin Tattoos in Downtown. Fresh Skin is hosting "Get Tattooed for a Cause" on Saturday September 17th starting at 10 AM:. Get a $50 tattoo in support of a good cause. A portion...
Benton County Settles Lawsuit With Auditor-Treasurer
FOLEY -- Benton County and its Auditor/Treasurer have reached an agreement after the county filed a lawsuit challenging her residency. The county board of commissioners unanimously approved the settlement agreement during their meeting Tuesday morning. According to the agreement, Benton County will drop it's lawsuit against Nadean Inman regarding her...
