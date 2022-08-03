ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FOX 43

The Falmouth Goat Races return to Lancaster County

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The Falmouth Goat Races are returning to Lancaster County!. On Saturday, Sep. 24 at Governor Stable Park, located on 101 Governor Stable Road in Elizabethtown, the long-running event will occur. Since 1978, the annual Running of the Goats has been held on the last Saturday of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg, PA
